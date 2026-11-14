Walk into any church basement, family reunion or community supper over the past 70 years, and you were almost guaranteed to find a long table lined with casserole dishes. Each one was covered in foil, labeled with a strip of masking tape on the bottom and carried in with oven mitts by someone’s grandmother. Half the fun was lifting the foil to see what everyone brought.

Casseroles became the backbone of American potlucks for good reason. They were cheap to make, easy to carry, fed a crowd and could be assembled the night before. Many recipes relied on a can of cream soup, a bag of noodles or a box of frozen vegetables, and they were passed from friend to friend on handwritten recipe cards. Here are eight grandma casseroles that fed nearly every potluck in America.

1. Green Bean Casserole

It’s hard to imagine a potluck or holiday table without green bean casserole. The dish was created in 1955 by Dorcas Reilly, a home economist in Campbell’s test kitchen, using green beans, cream of mushroom soup, milk, soy sauce and crispy fried onions. NPR’s tribute to Reilly tells the story of how the classic casserole went from a test kitchen idea to an American tradition.

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The recipe spread quickly once Campbell’s began printing it on its soup cans. The company’s own list of things you didn’t know about the dish notes that it was originally called “Green Bean Bake.” Today it’s a fixture at Thanksgiving dinners and church suppers alike.

2. Tater Tot Hotdish

In Minnesota and the Dakotas, casseroles are called hotdish, and tater tot hotdish is the undisputed king. The recipe layers browned ground beef, canned vegetables such as green beans or corn, and a can of cream soup, then covers the whole thing with rows of frozen tater tots. It bakes until the tots are golden and crisp on top.

Tater tots were created by the founders of Ore-Ida in the 1950s as a way to use leftover potato pieces. Once they hit grocery store freezers, Midwestern cooks quickly put them to work in hotdish. It’s still a favorite at potlucks, funerals and church gatherings across the upper Midwest.

3. King Ranch Chicken

King Ranch chicken is a Texas classic and a Southern potluck favorite. It layers corn tortillas with shredded chicken, onions, peppers, cream of chicken and cream of mushroom soup, canned tomatoes with green chiles and plenty of shredded cheese. The result is creamy, cheesy and just a little spicy.

The dish shares its name with the famous King Ranch in South Texas, though its true origins are unclear. What’s certain is that generations of Texas families have brought it to potlucks, baby showers and holiday gatherings. It’s an easy way to feed a crowd, and leftovers taste even better the next day.

4. Funeral Potatoes

Funeral potatoes are a cheesy hash brown casserole made with frozen shredded potatoes, sour cream, cream of chicken soup, cheddar cheese and butter, all topped with crushed cornflakes or potato chips. The name comes from the dish’s long tradition of being served at the lunch after a funeral, especially in Utah and among members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The dish is so beloved that it was featured on a souvenir pin at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. NPR has called funeral potatoes a comforting staple, and the Deseret News explains where they came from. Today, many families serve them at holidays and potlucks, not just funerals.

5. Johnny Marzetti

Johnny Marzetti is a baked pasta casserole that’s especially popular in Ohio and parts of the Midwest. It combines noodles with browned ground beef, onions, peppers, tomato sauce and plenty of cheese, all baked until bubbly. The dish is widely linked to a Marzetti family restaurant in Columbus, Ohio, which reportedly named it after a relative.

Over the years, Johnny Marzetti became a staple in school cafeterias, church suppers and military mess halls. It’s simple, filling and easy to make in a big pan. Many people who grew up in the Midwest still crave it whenever they want a taste of home.

6. Broccoli Rice Casserole

Broccoli rice casserole was a go-to side dish at potlucks and holiday dinners. It combines cooked rice and chopped broccoli with cream of mushroom or cream of chicken soup and a generous amount of melted cheese. Some versions use processed cheese for an extra-creamy texture, and many are topped with buttered crackers or breadcrumbs.

The casserole was a clever way to get kids to eat their vegetables. It also paired well with ham, turkey or fried chicken, which made it a natural fit for church dinners. It’s still a holiday favorite in many Southern homes.

7. Chicken and Rice Casserole

Chicken and rice casserole was the kind of dish Grandma could throw together with almost no effort. Uncooked rice was spread in a baking dish, mixed with cream soup and broth, then topped with chicken pieces and a sprinkle of onion soup mix. Everything baked together until the rice was tender and the chicken was cooked through.

Some families called it “forgotten chicken,” since you could put it in the oven and forget about it for an hour or more. It was inexpensive, comforting and easy to transport. It’s also one of those casseroles that brings back memories of Sunday dinners and church potlucks.

8. Scalloped Potatoes and Ham

Scalloped potatoes and ham was a classic way to use up leftover holiday ham. Thinly sliced potatoes were layered with cubed ham, onions and a creamy white sauce or cheese sauce, then baked until golden and bubbling. It was hearty enough to serve as a main dish.

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This casserole showed up at Easter gatherings, family reunions and funeral lunches in many communities. It was cheap to make in large amounts and stayed warm for a long time when wrapped in towels. It’s still one of the most comforting dishes anyone can bring to a potluck.

Why Casseroles Ruled the Potluck Table

Casseroles became popular in American kitchens in the mid-20th century, when canned soups, frozen vegetables and packaged noodles made them quick and affordable. They could be made ahead, baked in one dish and carried easily to church or a neighbor’s house. A single casserole could feed a dozen people, which made it ideal for large gatherings.

They also became a way to show care. When someone had a new baby, lost a loved one or was recovering from surgery, neighbors often showed up with a casserole. Many of the casseroles that defined American family dinners started out as potluck dishes shared between friends.

Keep the Tradition Going

Casseroles may not be trendy, but they’re still one of the best ways to feed a crowd on a budget. If you’re bringing one to a potluck, keep hot dishes hot and cold dishes cold, and refrigerate leftovers promptly. A covered casserole carrier or insulated bag can help keep food warm on the way.

Many families still have Grandma’s casserole recipes tucked away in an old recipe box, stained with years of use. Making one is a simple way to keep her memory alive and share it with the next generation. Which grandma casserole did your family always bring to potlucks, and do you still make it today?