You can learn a lot about a person in the first few minutes of meeting them. It isn’t their clothes, their car or the job they mention. It’s the little things, like whether they hold the door, how they speak to the cashier or whether they put their phone down when you’re talking.

These habits often trace back to childhood, to a parent who insisted on “please” and “thank you” or a grandmother who wouldn’t let anyone leave the table until the dishes were cleared. Of course, upbringing isn’t destiny, and plenty of people learn good manners later in life from mentors, spouses or their own mistakes. Still, some small behaviors say a lot about the lessons someone absorbed growing up, so here are nine of them and why they matter so much.

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1. How They Treat Servers and Cashiers

Few things reveal character faster than the way someone treats a waiter, a store clerk or a customer service worker. People raised to respect everyone tend to make eye contact, say thank you and stay patient when an order is wrong. They don’t snap their fingers, ignore the person serving them or take out a bad day on someone who can’t talk back.

Many people say this is the first thing they notice on a date or when meeting a new friend. Kindness toward people who can do nothing for you usually reflects values taught early. It’s often a better test of character than how someone treats their boss.

2. Saying Please and Thank You

These are the first manners many children learn, and they never stop mattering. Adults who say “please” when asking for something and “thank you” when they receive it show basic respect for other people. The habit becomes so automatic that it often goes unnoticed, until someone doesn’t do it.

Gratitude is also good for the person expressing it. Harvard Health notes that gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness. Parents who teach their children to say thank you may be giving them more than good manners.

3. Their Table Manners

Chewing with your mouth closed, waiting until everyone is served before eating and keeping elbows off the table may sound old-fashioned. Yet table manners are among the clearest signs of how someone was raised. Many of these habits were drilled into children at family dinners, where parents and grandparents corrected them meal after meal.

Not every rule has survived, and some etiquette rules have quietly faded away. But the basics still make a strong impression. Someone who passes dishes, uses a napkin and doesn’t talk with food in their mouth usually had someone at home who cared about teaching it.

4. Returning the Shopping Cart

The shopping cart has become a popular test of character. There’s no law requiring people to return it, and no one will usually punish them if they don’t. Leaving it in a parking space only saves a few seconds, but it can dent cars and create work for store employees.

Returning the cart is a small act of consideration for strangers. It reflects a mindset many parents try to teach: leave things the way you found them, even when no one is watching. It’s a quiet sign of someone who thinks about how their actions affect others.

5. Being On Time and Keeping Their Word

People raised in homes where promises mattered often treat their commitments seriously. They show up on time, call if they’re running late and follow through on what they said they’d do. To them, being late without explanation feels like telling someone their time doesn’t matter.

Reliability builds trust in friendships, marriages and workplaces. In a 2022 Pew Research Center survey, 66% of parents said it was extremely important that their children be honest and ethical as adults, the top-ranked trait in the survey. Keeping your word is one of the clearest everyday ways to show it.

6. Cleaning Up After Themselves

Watch what happens after a meal at someone else’s house. Some guests stand up, gather plates and offer to help with the dishes. Others stay seated while the host does all the work.

People who were raised to pitch in usually do it without thinking. They make the bed in a guest room, wipe down the sink after using it and throw away their own trash at a coffee shop. It’s a sign they grew up in a home where everyone was expected to contribute, and often where a parent or grandparent set the example.

7. Listening Without Interrupting

Being a good listener is a skill, and many people learned it at home. Someone who lets you finish your sentence, asks follow-up questions and remembers what you told them makes others feel valued. In a world full of distractions, that kind of attention stands out.

Constantly interrupting or checking a phone mid-conversation sends the opposite message. Listening well is closely tied to empathy, the ability to understand and share another person’s feelings. Parents who listen to their children often raise adults who listen to others.

8. Acknowledging Gifts and Kindness

A handwritten thank-you note may seem like a relic, but many people still notice who sends one. Even a quick call or text after receiving a gift, a meal or a favor shows that someone was taught to acknowledge kindness. Grandparents in particular often say they notice which grandchildren say thank you and which ones don’t.

The form matters less than the gesture. A note, a phone call or a heartfelt message all say the same thing: I noticed what you did, and it mattered. People who were raised this way rarely let a kindness go by without a word.

9. Respecting Their Elders

Many people were raised to stand when an older person entered the room, offer their seat on a bus or address adults as “Mr.” or “Mrs.” Some of these customs have relaxed over time, but the respect behind them still shows. It might look like patience with an aging parent, holding a door for an older neighbor or simply listening to a grandparent’s stories.

Respect for older people often reflects a family culture that valued wisdom and experience. It’s also something children notice and copy. Adults who treat their own parents kindly are often teaching the next generation without saying a word.

Manners Can Be Learned at Any Age

Not everyone grew up in a home that taught these lessons, and that isn’t their fault. Some children grew up in chaos, poverty or neglect, where survival mattered more than etiquette. Many of those adults have taught themselves kindness and courtesy, which can be even more impressive.

Pew’s 2022 survey found that 44% of parents said they were trying to raise their children differently from how they were raised. That shows how often people decide to break old patterns. Good manners are habits, and habits can be built at any stage of life.

Small Habits, Big Impressions

The little things people do every day often say more than anything they could tell you about themselves. They show whether someone was taught to notice others, to be grateful and to take responsibility for their actions. Parents who want to know if they’re raising a well-behaved child can often find the answer in these small moments.

These habits also shape how others treat us in return. Kindness and respect tend to come back around. What small habit do you notice right away that tells you how someone was raised?