Not long ago, some foods were so ordinary that nobody thought twice about tossing them in the cart. A pound of ground beef for Tuesday’s tacos, a can of coffee for the week and a bag of chips for the weekend were simply part of the routine. Today, many shoppers stop and stare at the price tag before putting those same items back on the shelf.

Grocery prices overall have climbed since 2019, but some foods have jumped far more than others. Federal price data shows that the average cost of food at home rose about a third between October 2019 and October 2026, while a handful of favorites nearly doubled or more. Here are eight foods Americans now treat as a luxury, along with what the latest numbers say about how much they actually cost.

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1. Steak

For many families, steak night is now a once-in-a-while treat rather than a regular dinner. The Bureau of Labor Statistics put the average price of boneless USDA Choice sirloin steak at about $13.85 a pound in October 2026. In October 2019, the same cut averaged about $8.23 a pound, so prices are up roughly two-thirds.

A big reason is the shrinking cattle herd. The USDA’s January 2026 cattle inventory counted about 86.2 million head, the smallest U.S. herd since 1951, after years of drought and high feed costs pushed ranchers to sell off animals. Fewer cattle means less beef, and shoppers feel it at the meat counter.

2. Ground Beef

Ground beef used to be the budget option, the thing you bought when steak was too expensive. That’s no longer quite true. The average price of 100% ground beef reached about $6.76 a pound in October 2026, according to BLS price data, up from about $3.84 in October 2019.

That’s an increase of roughly 76%, and it has changed how many households cook. Meatloaf, spaghetti sauce and burgers now cost noticeably more per meal, so cooks stretch the meat with beans, oats or extra vegetables. Some families have switched to ground turkey or chicken on weeknights and saved beef for the weekend.

3. Pot Roast

The Sunday pot roast was once a classic thrifty meal. A tough, inexpensive cut cooked slowly with carrots and potatoes could feed a whole family and leave leftovers for sandwiches. Today, boneless chuck roast averages about $9.08 a pound, compared with about $5.13 in October 2019.

That means a three-pound roast that once cost around $15 now costs about $27 before the vegetables. Many people still make pot roast for holidays and special dinners, but it no longer feels like the economical choice it used to be. Stew meat has followed the same path, which has pushed beef stew into the “special occasion” category for some families too.

4. Coffee

Coffee is one of the most dramatic examples. The average price of 100% ground roast coffee was about $9.25 a pound in October 2026, according to BLS coffee prices, compared with about $4.17 in October 2019. That’s more than double in seven years.

Bad weather in major growing countries such as Brazil and Vietnam, strong global demand and higher trade costs have all played a part. The USDA’s Economic Research Service reported that coffee prices were still 7.1% higher in September 2026 than a year earlier. Many people who once bought a big can every week now buy smaller bags, brew weaker pots or treat a café latte as a rare splurge.

5. Chocolate and Candy

A chocolate bar used to be a small, cheap pleasure. Now, candy prices have climbed sharply after cocoa prices hit record highs in late 2024 following poor harvests in West Africa, where most of the world’s cocoa is grown. The consumer price index for candy and chewing gum rose about 51% between October 2019 and October 2026.

The USDA’s food price outlook forecasts that sugar and sweets prices will rise about 6.5% in 2026 alone. Many shoppers have also noticed smaller bars and lighter bags selling for the same price, which makes the increase feel even bigger. A box of good chocolates for a gift now takes a real bite out of the budget.

6. Orange Juice

Orange juice was once a breakfast table staple in most American homes. The average price of frozen orange juice concentrate has roughly doubled since 2019, rising from about $2.40 to about $4.82 per 16 ounces by mid-2026. Bottled juice in the dairy case has climbed as well.

Florida’s orange groves have been hit hard by citrus greening, a bacterial disease that weakens trees, as well as by hurricanes. The state produced more than 200 million boxes of oranges a season in the late 1990s, but the USDA’s final forecast for the 2025-26 season was only about 12.9 million boxes. For many families, a glass of juice with breakfast has become an occasional treat instead of a daily habit.

7. A Big Bag of Potato Chips

Potato chips were the classic cheap snack for picnics, lunch boxes and movie nights. The average price of potato chips reached about $6.64 per 16 ounces in October 2026, compared with about $4.39 in October 2019. That’s an increase of more than 50%.

Shrinking bag sizes have added to the frustration. A “family size” bag often holds fewer ounces than it used to, and plenty of shoppers now reach for store brands or pop their own popcorn instead. It’s a good example of the kind of everyday food that many people still enjoy, but no longer buy without thinking, like the poor people foods that even wealthy families still love.

8. Store-Bought Cookies

A package of chocolate chip cookies used to be an easy grab for a lunch box or an after-school snack. The average price of chocolate chip cookies was about $5.25 a pound in October 2026, up from about $3.60 in October 2019. That’s roughly 46% more, well above the overall increase for groceries.

Higher costs for sugar, butter, chocolate and packaging all play a role. Many home bakers have gone back to making their own cookies, which can still be cheaper per batch, especially when bought ingredients are already in the pantry. Others have decided that store-bought cookies are a weekend treat rather than an everyday snack.

What About Eggs?

Eggs were the biggest luxury item of early 2025, when bird flu outbreaks pushed the average price of a dozen large Grade A eggs to about $6.23 in March 2025. The good news is that prices have fallen a long way since then. By October 2026, a dozen averaged about $2.32, and the USDA expects egg prices to finish 2026 well below 2025 levels.

That shows prices don’t always move in one direction. Still, rising food costs are one of the everyday pressures leaving many Americans short before the month ends, and food is one place where people feel it every week. Which food have you started treating as a luxury, and what are you buying instead?