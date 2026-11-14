If you grew up in a big family in the 1970s, dinner was rarely fancy, but it was almost always filling. Mom had a tight grocery budget, a crowded table and a lot of hungry mouths to feed. She also had to deal with rising prices, since food costs climbed sharply during the decade and many families felt the pinch every time they went to the store.

The solution was a lineup of hearty, inexpensive meals that stretched a little meat a long way. These dinners leaned on pantry staples like noodles, rice, canned soup and bread, and they could be doubled without much trouble. Many of them are just as useful today, when grocery bills are once again on everyone’s mind. Here are seven cheap dinners from the 1970s that fed big families for pennies a serving.

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1. Hamburger Helper

Few products captured 1970s family cooking like Hamburger Helper. General Mills launched it on the West Coast in December 1970 and took it national in 1971, at a time when beef prices were rising and the economy was struggling. The idea was simple, since a box of noodles and seasoning could turn one pound of ground beef into a meal for the whole family.

According to the company’s own history of how Helper got its start, 27 percent of U.S. households bought it in its first year. Many moms also made their own homemade versions with elbow macaroni, tomato sauce, cheese and whatever spices were in the cupboard. Either way, it was fast, filling and easy on the wallet.

2. Tuna Noodle Casserole

Tuna noodle casserole was a weeknight hero in countless homes. A can or two of tuna, a bag of egg noodles, a can of cream of mushroom soup and a handful of frozen peas came together in one baking dish. Many cooks topped it with crushed potato chips, buttered breadcrumbs or a layer of shredded cheese.

The dish was cheap, used pantry staples and could easily be stretched to feed a crowd. It was also a popular meatless option on Fridays for Catholic families. Leftovers reheated well, which made it a smart choice for busy households.

3. Salmon Patties

Canned salmon was an affordable source of protein in the 1970s, and salmon patties were a favorite way to serve it. Cooks mixed the salmon with crushed saltines or breadcrumbs, an egg and some chopped onion, then shaped the mixture into patties and fried them in a skillet until golden. They were often served with mashed potatoes, creamed peas or a simple salad.

One can of salmon could make enough patties for several people, especially with plenty of crackers mixed in. Many families also kept the soft bones in, since they mash easily and add calcium. Salmon patties are still a budget-friendly dinner today, and they work well with canned tuna or mackerel too.

4. Sloppy Joes

Sloppy joes were a kid favorite and a lifesaver for busy moms. Ground beef was browned with onions and simmered in a sauce of ketchup, mustard, brown sugar and a little Worcestershire, then spooned onto hamburger buns. Canned sauces made the job even easier, and many families kept a can or two in the pantry for hectic nights.

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A pound of beef could feed a whole family when it was stretched with extra onions, peppers or even a cup of cooked lentils or oats. Sloppy joes were messy, fun and fast to make. They also paired well with potato chips, coleslaw or canned green beans for an easy, complete dinner.

5. Goulash

American goulash, also called American chop suey in New England, is a far cry from traditional Hungarian goulash. The American version mixes elbow macaroni with browned ground beef, onions, canned tomatoes and seasonings, all cooked together in one big pot. Some cooks added corn, green peppers or a sprinkle of cheese on top.

This dish was a staple in big families because it was cheap, filling and quick to put together. It also made plenty of leftovers for school lunches and the next night’s dinner. Many people who grew up on goulash still make it today when they want a taste of home.

6. Franks and Beans

Hot dogs and baked beans were one of the cheapest dinners around in the 1970s. Cooks sliced up a package of franks and stirred them into a pot or casserole dish of canned pork and beans, often adding brown sugar, mustard, ketchup and chopped onion. The whole thing simmered on the stove or baked in the oven until bubbly.

Franks and beans could be on the table in about 20 minutes, and kids loved it. It was usually served with buttered bread, cornbread or a side of coleslaw. While it isn’t fancy, it filled up a big family for very little money.

7. Creamed Chipped Beef on Toast

Creamed chipped beef on toast is a dish many military families knew well, since it was a mess hall classic. Dried beef was chopped and stirred into a simple white sauce made with butter, flour and milk, then spooned over toast. Some families served it over biscuits or baked potatoes instead.

Dried beef came in small jars or packages that were inexpensive and kept for a long time. A little went a long way, because the creamy sauce stretched it to feed several people. Many families served it for dinner as well as breakfast, and it’s still a comforting, budget-friendly meal.

How Families Stretched Their Grocery Money

Families in the 1970s were spending a bigger share of their money on food than families do today. The USDA’s Economic Research Service shows how rising incomes over the past 50 years allowed Americans to cut the budget shares they devote to food. Back then, every dollar at the grocery store mattered, especially in big households.

Moms stretched meat with noodles, rice, bread and beans, and they planned meals around weekly grocery store sales. Leftovers were rarely wasted, and many families had a backyard garden to help cover fresh vegetables in the summer. Clipping coupons and buying in bulk were also common, and many of these frugal living tips still make a difference today.

Why These Dinners Still Matter

Grocery prices remain a big concern for many households. The USDA’s food price outlook tracks how prices for groceries and restaurant meals change from year to year. Simple, stretchable meals like the ones Mom made in the 1970s are still one of the best ways to feed a family well on a budget.

These dinners are also full of memories for anyone who grew up in a crowded house. If you remember fighting over the last salmon patty or racing to the table before the goulash ran out, you might recognize some of these signs you grew up in a big family. Which of these cheap 1970s dinners did your family eat most often, and do you still make it today?