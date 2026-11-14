For many people, cooking for one comes later in life. After years of feeding a family, the kids grow up and move out. A spouse may pass away, or a marriage may end. Suddenly, the big pots and family-size recipes no longer make sense, and cooking a full meal for just yourself can feel like more trouble than it’s worth.

It’s a common struggle. Many older adults living alone end up skipping meals, snacking instead of eating dinner or relying on processed foods. But eating well matters even more with age, and cooking for one doesn’t have to be complicated or lonely. With a few simple recipes and some smart shortcuts, it can be easy, affordable and even enjoyable. Here are eight easy meals for cooking for one after 60.

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1. Sheet-Pan Chicken and Vegetables

A sheet-pan dinner is one of the easiest meals for one. Place a chicken thigh or breast on a baking sheet with chopped vegetables like potatoes, carrots, broccoli or green beans. Drizzle with olive oil, season with salt, pepper and herbs, and roast at 400°F until the chicken is cooked through.

Cleanup is easy, and you can cook extra vegetables to eat later in the week. Make sure chicken reaches 165°F, the safe temperature listed in the safe cooking chart.

2. A Veggie Omelet

An omelet is quick, cheap and packed with protein. Beat two eggs, pour them into a small buttered skillet and add whatever vegetables and cheese you have on hand, such as spinach, peppers, onions, mushrooms or tomatoes. Fold it over and serve with toast.

Omelets work for breakfast, lunch or dinner. They’re also a great way to use up leftover vegetables before they go bad.

3. Soup Made in a Batch and Frozen in Portions

Making a big pot of soup and freezing it in single portions is a smart strategy for people cooking for one. Vegetable soup, chicken noodle, lentil or bean soup all freeze well. Store portions in containers and label them with the date.

On busy or tired days, you can thaw a portion for a quick, healthy meal. It’s like having homemade convenience food ready whenever you need it.

4. Stuffed Baked Sweet Potato

A baked sweet potato makes a filling meal on its own. Bake it in the oven or microwave until soft, then top it with black beans, a little cheese, salsa or a spoonful of Greek yogurt. You can also add leftover chicken or sautéed vegetables.

Sweet potatoes are rich in fiber and vitamin A. Harvard’s nutrition experts explain why sweet potatoes are such a healthy choice.

5. Salmon Baked in Foil

Place a salmon fillet on a piece of foil, top it with lemon slices, a little butter or olive oil and herbs like dill, then fold the foil into a packet. Bake at 400°F for about 15 minutes, or until the fish flakes easily.

Add a few vegetables, like asparagus or zucchini, to the packet for a complete meal. Cleanup is easy, and salmon is rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are good for heart health.

6. A Quick Stir-Fry

A stir-fry is a fast way to make a healthy meal for one. Sauté a small amount of chicken, shrimp, tofu or beef with frozen or fresh vegetables in a skillet. Add soy sauce, garlic and ginger, and serve over rice or noodles.

Frozen stir-fry vegetables are inexpensive and keep well, so you always have them on hand. Cook extra rice and store it in the refrigerator for future meals.

7. Bean and Cheese Quesadilla

A quesadilla is a quick lunch or dinner. Spread refried beans or black beans on a tortilla, add cheese and any leftover vegetables or meat, fold it over and cook it in a skillet until the cheese melts. Serve with salsa or sour cream.

Beans are an inexpensive source of protein and fiber. A can of beans can make several meals for one person.

8. Pasta With Vegetables

Cook a single portion of pasta and toss it with sautéed vegetables, olive oil, garlic and a sprinkle of Parmesan. You can also add a spoonful of jarred sauce or leftover chicken.

Pasta is easy to cook in small amounts and keeps well in the pantry. It’s a comforting meal that comes together in about 15 minutes.

Tips for Cooking for One

Shopping smart can make cooking for one easier. Buy smaller packages when possible, use the freezer to store extras and plan meals that use the same ingredients in different ways. A rotisserie chicken, for example, can become several meals during the week.

Food safety also matters more as we age, since older adults are at greater risk of foodborne illness. Foodsafety.gov offers tips for older adults, including storing leftovers properly and cooking food to safe temperatures.

Shopping for One

Grocery shopping for one person can be tricky, since many products are sold in family-size packages. Buying from the bulk bins, the deli counter or the salad bar lets you get just what you need. Frozen fruits and vegetables are a smart choice because you can use a little at a time and keep the rest for later.

Many stores also sell single chicken breasts, small cuts of fish and half loaves of bread. Splitting larger packages with a friend or neighbor is another way to save money and cut waste. A short list built around a few simple meals keeps shopping quick and affordable.

Eating Well After 60

Nutrition needs change with age. Older adults often need more protein, calcium, vitamin D and fiber, and fewer calories. The National Institute on Aging offers guidance on healthy eating for people over 60.

Eating alone can also feel lonely. Some people enjoy setting the table, playing music or eating with a friend on video chat. Others join community meal programs or invite friends over for a shared dinner. Living alone has its challenges, especially around the holidays, and it helps to know the things people who live alone are advised never to do this time of year. What’s your favorite easy meal to cook for one, and do you have any tips for making it enjoyable?