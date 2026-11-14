Flip through a magazine from the 1950s or watch an old TV commercial from the 1960s, and you’ll quickly notice how different food advertising used to be. Ads made bold health claims, showed babies drinking soda and used characters that many people today find offensive. At the time, most viewers didn’t think twice.

Over the decades, government regulators, consumer groups and changing public attitudes have reshaped what food companies can say and show. Some old ads were pulled after complaints, while others led to legal action. Here are eight old food ads and campaigns that would never be allowed today, and the stories behind them.

Image Credit: VitalikRadko/Deposit Photos

1. Soda for Babies

In the 1950s, 7-Up ran magazine ads suggesting that the soda was good for babies. The ads showed smiling infants with bottles of 7-Up and encouraged mothers to mix it with milk. The message was that soda was a wholesome, natural drink for the whole family, including the youngest members.

Today, health experts strongly advise against giving sugary drinks to babies and young children. An ad like that would cause outrage. It’s a striking example of how much our understanding of nutrition has changed.

2. Sugar as a Diet Aid

In the 1960s and 1970s, the sugar industry ran ads claiming that eating sugar before meals could help people eat less and lose weight. Some ads suggested a snack with sugar would curb your appetite, so you’d eat less at dinner.

Today, health organizations warn about the dangers of too much added sugar, which is linked to weight gain and other health problems. Harvard’s nutrition experts explain the risks of added sugar. Ads claiming sugar helps with weight loss would face serious scrutiny.

3. “Reach for a Lucky Instead of a Sweet”

In the late 1920s, Lucky Strike cigarettes ran a campaign urging people, especially women, to “reach for a Lucky instead of a sweet.” The ads suggested smoking could help people stay slim by replacing candy and desserts. The campaign angered candy makers and is now seen as one of the most notorious examples of misleading advertising. Cigarette ads have since been banned from TV and radio, and health warnings are required on packages. The CDC now calls smoking the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the U.S.

4. Wonder Bread “Builds Strong Bodies”

For years, Wonder Bread advertised that it helped build strong bodies, eventually claiming it did so “12 ways” because of the vitamins and minerals added to it. The ads were aimed at parents who wanted their kids to grow up healthy.

In the early 1970s, the Federal Trade Commission challenged the claim, arguing that it suggested Wonder Bread was more nutritious than other enriched breads. The case became part of a broader push to hold food advertisers accountable for health claims.

5. Profile Bread for Weight Loss

Profile Bread was advertised as a diet bread that could help people lose weight. The ads suggested that eating it would help shed pounds, but the bread had about the same calories per ounce as regular bread. It simply came in thinner slices.

In 1971, the FTC required the company to run ads correcting the misleading claims. It was one of the first cases of “corrective advertising,” and it helped set the stage for stricter rules about diet claims in food ads.

6. The Frito Bandito

From 1967 to the early 1970s, Frito-Lay used a cartoon character called the Frito Bandito to sell corn chips. He was a mustachioed Mexican bandit with a sombrero and pistols who stole people’s Fritos.

Mexican American groups protested the character as an offensive stereotype, and Frito-Lay retired him. Today, a character like that would never be used, and the campaign is often cited as an example of how advertising has changed.

7. Brand Mascots Based on Racial Stereotypes

For decades, several food brands used mascots based on racial stereotypes, including Aunt Jemima pancake mix, Uncle Ben’s rice and the Rastus character on Cream of Wheat. These images appeared on packages and in ads for generations.

In 2020, the companies behind these brands announced changes. Aunt Jemima became Pearl Milling Company, Uncle Ben’s became Ben’s Original and Cream of Wheat removed the chef image from its packaging. The changes reflected a broader reckoning with racial imagery in advertising.

8. Domino’s 30-Minute Guarantee

For years, Domino’s promised that if your pizza didn’t arrive within 30 minutes, it was free or discounted. The guarantee was a huge part of the brand’s identity and a big selling point.

But the promise was linked to concerns about reckless driving by delivery drivers. After lawsuits involving accidents, Domino’s ended the guarantee in the U.S. in 1993. Today, delivery companies avoid making promises that could encourage unsafe driving.

Why Food Ads Changed

Several forces changed food advertising over the decades. Government agencies like the FTC and FDA set rules about health claims and misleading ads. Consumer groups pushed for more honesty, and public attitudes about race, gender and health shifted.

The FDA’s history of its regulatory powers shows how food labeling and health claims have come under closer watch. Today, advertisers face strict limits on what they can claim, especially when it comes to children and health.

The Golden Age of Food Advertising

Food advertising exploded after World War II, as television arrived in American living rooms. Companies sponsored entire shows, and hosts often promoted products during the program. Cartoon mascots, catchy jingles and colorful packaging became powerful tools for reaching families, especially children.

With few rules in place, advertisers made bold promises about health, beauty and happiness. Many of those ads now seem shocking or silly, but at the time, they shaped what millions of Americans ate. They also helped build some of the most recognizable brands in the country, many of which are still on shelves today.

What Ads Look Like Today

Modern food ads tend to focus on taste, convenience and lifestyle rather than bold health promises. Ads aimed at children are subject to more scrutiny, and many companies have pledged to limit advertising of unhealthy foods to kids.

Still, critics say there’s work to be done, especially with advertising on social media. Looking back at old ads is a reminder of how far things have come. Which of these old ads do you remember, and which one surprises you most today?