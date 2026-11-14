If you think grocery prices are painful today, ask someone who ran a household in the 1970s. That decade brought some of the sharpest food price increases in modern American history, as inflation surged and energy prices soared. In 1973, food prices jumped so fast that angry shoppers organized a nationwide boycott of meat.

Families didn’t have apps, digital coupons or warehouse clubs on every corner. Instead, they got creative. Moms stretched ground beef, planted gardens, clipped coupons from the Sunday paper and learned to cook with whatever was cheap that week. Many of their tricks still work today. Here are ten ways families cut their grocery bills in the 1970s, and what modern shoppers can learn from them.

1. Joining the Meat Boycott

In April 1973, frustrated shoppers across the country joined a week-long boycott of meat to protest rising prices. Housewives organized the protest in many cities, and families swapped beef and pork for meatless meals. It was one of the largest consumer protests of its kind.

Even after the boycott, many families kept a few meatless dinners each week. Dishes like macaroni and cheese, bean soup, egg dishes and grilled cheese with tomato soup became regular weeknight meals because they were cheap and filling.

2. Stretching Ground Beef

When meat got expensive, ground beef had to go further. Moms added bread crumbs, oatmeal or crackers to meatloaf and meatballs, mixed rice or noodles into beef dishes and served casseroles with just a little meat spread through them.

General Mills introduced Hamburger Helper in 1971, just as beef prices were climbing. It promised to turn one pound of ground beef into a meal for a family, and it became a huge seller. The idea of stretching meat with pasta and sauce helped many families get through the decade.

3. Casseroles for Every Night

The 1970s were the golden age of the casserole. Tuna noodle, chicken and rice, tater tot hotdish and beef and macaroni casseroles were cheap, made with pantry staples and fed a crowd. Leftovers went into the next day’s lunch.

Casserole with egg noodles, chopped ham, carrots, broccoli, asparagus and a rich and creamy sauce. Image Credit: from my point of view/ Shutterstock

Casseroles also made use of canned soup, which was inexpensive and easy to keep on hand. Many families had a rotation of favorites they ate every week.

4. Planting a Vegetable Garden

As food prices rose, many families turned their backyards into vegetable gardens. Tomatoes, green beans, zucchini, peppers and lettuce were common crops. Gardening magazines and seed catalogs saw a surge in interest.

A home garden could save a family a lot of money over a summer, especially if they canned or froze the extra produce. Many people who grew up in the 1970s remember helping in the garden and shelling beans on the porch.

5. Buying Generic Brands

In the late 1970s, some supermarkets began selling “generic” products in plain packaging with simple black lettering, like “PEANUT BUTTER” or “BEER.” These no-frills products cost much less than name brands because they skipped the advertising and fancy labels. Generics became popular with budget-conscious families, though some had a reputation for lower quality. They paved the way for today’s store brands, which are now often as good as name brands.

6. Clipping Coupons

Coupons were a major money-saver in the 1970s. Families clipped them from the Sunday newspaper, magazines and product packages. Some stores offered double coupons, doubling the value of the discount.

Many moms kept coupons organized in envelopes or boxes and planned their shopping around them. Saving a few dollars a week added up over a year.

7. Buying in Bulk

Families bought large bags of flour, rice, sugar and potatoes, which were cheaper per pound. Some bought a side of beef or half a hog from a local farmer and stored it in a chest freezer. Others joined food co-ops, where members pooled their money to buy food at wholesale prices.

Food co-ops were especially popular in the 1970s, and some are still around today. Buying in bulk took planning and storage space, but it could save a lot of money.

8. Using Powdered Milk

Many families mixed powdered milk with water to save money. Some mixed it half and half with regular milk so kids wouldn’t notice the difference, though they usually did. Powdered milk was also used in baking and cooking.

It wasn’t popular with kids, but it was a common way to cut costs. Many people who grew up in the 1970s still remember the taste.

9. Cooking From Scratch

In the 1970s, many families still cooked most meals from scratch. Homemade bread, biscuits, soups and desserts cost far less than store-bought versions. Convenience foods were growing in popularity, but they were often more expensive.

Cooking from scratch took time, but it gave families more control over their food budget. Many moms baked bread weekly and made big batches of soup or chili to last several days.

10. Shopping at Day-Old Bakery Outlets

Bakery thrift stores sold day-old bread, cakes and snack cakes at steep discounts. Families stocked up and froze the extras. It was a popular way to save on bread and treats. Many of these outlets still exist today, and they’re still a good way to save on baked goods.

Why Prices Rose So Fast

The 1970s saw high inflation driven by rising energy costs, crop shortages and other economic pressures. Food prices rose sharply, especially in 1973 and 1974. The Bureau of Labor Statistics tracks how prices change over time through the Consumer Price Index, and the 1970s stand out as a period of steep increases. Families had to adapt quickly, and many of the habits they formed stayed with them for life.

Kids Pitched In Too

Children in the 1970s often helped stretch the budget. They shelled peas, picked beans in the garden and helped clip coupons at the kitchen table, learning early lessons about the value of money.

Lessons for Today

Grocery prices have climbed again in recent years, and shoppers are feeling the pinch, which helps explain why grocery bills still feel high even as inflation slows. Many of the strategies families used in the 1970s still work today. Planning meals, buying store brands, cooking from scratch and stretching meat can all help cut costs. Which of these money-saving tricks did your family use in the 1970s, and do you still use any of them today?