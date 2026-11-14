When people picture wealthy retirees, they often imagine luxury cars, sprawling vacation homes and first-class flights around the world. Some do live that way. But many retirees who have built real financial security got there by being careful, not flashy. They drive older cars, live in modest homes and spend money only on what truly matters to them.

Financial planners often say that wealth isn’t just about how much you earn. It’s about how much you keep. Many comfortable retirees share a set of habits that help their money last as long as they do, and a big part of that is knowing what not to spend on. Here are seven things wealthy retirees often refuse to waste money on, and what everyone can learn from them.

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1. A New Car Every Few Years

Many wealthy retirees drive the same car for a decade or more. They know that a new car loses a big chunk of its value in the first few years, and trading up often means losing money over and over again.

Instead, they buy reliable cars, maintain them well and drive them until they need replacing. Some buy lightly used cars to avoid the steepest drop in value. A car, to them, is transportation, not a status symbol.

2. Timeshares

Timeshares are often sold with high-pressure sales pitches, free vacations and promises of affordable getaways. But many owners find themselves stuck with rising maintenance fees and contracts that are hard to get out of.

Wealthy retirees tend to steer clear. They’d rather book vacations as they go, with the flexibility to travel wherever and whenever they want. The Federal Trade Commission warns consumers about timeshare scams, including scams that promise to get people out of their contracts.

3. High Investment Fees

Investment fees may look small, often just a percentage point or two a year. But over decades, they can eat away a large share of savings. Wealthy retirees pay close attention to what they’re paying for investment advice and funds.

Many choose low-cost index funds and question every fee. Even a 1 percent difference in yearly fees can add up to thousands of dollars over a long retirement, which is why many investors compare costs carefully.

4. Extended Warranties

Stores often push extended warranties on electronics, appliances and cars. Many wealthy retirees skip them, believing the cost usually outweighs the benefit. Many products come with a manufacturer’s warranty, and some credit cards extend that coverage automatically.

Instead of paying for warranties, they keep an emergency fund to cover repairs or replacements. Over time, that approach often saves money.

5. A House Bigger Than They Need

After the kids move out, many retirees find themselves in a house with empty bedrooms, high utility bills and endless upkeep. Wealthy retirees often downsize to a smaller home that’s easier and cheaper to maintain.

Downsizing can free up money for travel, hobbies or helping family. It can also make life easier as people age, with fewer stairs and less yard work.

6. Bailing Out Adult Children Again and Again

Many retirees want to help their adult children, and there’s nothing wrong with that. But wealthy retirees are careful not to put their own retirement at risk by repeatedly covering their children’s debts, rent or spending.

Financial planners often remind parents that their children can borrow for college or a home, but there are no loans for retirement. Helping too much can leave parents short later in life. Many of the money moves planners warn against in the first year of retirement involve exactly this kind of overspending.

7. Status Symbols

Designer handbags, luxury watches and expensive clubs can be tempting, especially for people who want to show they’ve made it. But many wealthy retirees aren’t interested in impressing others.

They spend on things that bring real value to their lives, such as experiences, health, family and causes they care about. Many say true wealth is having the freedom to live life on their own terms.

What Wealthy Retirees Do Spend On

Being careful with money doesn’t mean wealthy retirees never spend. Many happily pay for travel, good health care, time with grandchildren and experiences they’ve always wanted. They also invest in their health, through gym memberships, healthy food and regular checkups.

The difference is that they spend intentionally. They know what matters to them and focus their money there.

Habits That Build Wealth Over Time

Many wealthy retirees say their financial security came from small, steady habits rather than one big windfall. They lived below their means, saved a portion of every paycheck and invested consistently over decades. They avoided carrying credit card balances and paid off their homes before retiring.

They also planned ahead. Many met with a financial planner, built emergency funds and thought carefully about health care costs in retirement. Some delayed claiming Social Security to receive larger monthly payments later. These habits aren’t glamorous, but they help money last for decades.

Perhaps most importantly, many wealthy retirees say they knew what was enough. Instead of constantly chasing more, they focused on what truly made them happy and spent accordingly. That sense of contentment, they say, is worth more than any luxury purchase. They also tend to talk openly about money with their spouses and plan major purchases together, which helps couples avoid surprises and stay on the same page.

Many also review their spending once a year, cancelling subscriptions they no longer use and shopping around for better insurance rates. Small checkups like these keep costs from creeping up unnoticed and free up money for the things they truly enjoy.

Lessons for Everyone

You don’t have to be wealthy to adopt these habits. Avoiding high fees, keeping a car longer, skipping extended warranties and living in a home that fits your needs can help anyone build more financial security. Small savings add up over time, especially when invested.

Frugal millionaires share many of these habits, and their list of purchases they avoid may surprise you. Which of these expenses have you cut out, and which one do you think is the biggest waste of money?