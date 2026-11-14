A restaurant server may expect a tip after taking care of a table, but what happens when the customers leave without tipping and accidentally leave something behind? One reported restaurant encounter has caught attention online for an unusual twist involving a $70 bill, a zero-dollar tip, and a child’s Pokémon trading card.

According to a November 6, 2026, report by Subplot News, TikTok creator Notisa, who goes by @_isahatesu, shared a story about serving a table that allegedly left no tip. However, the situation took an unexpected turn when she reportedly discovered that one of the customers’ children had left a Pokémon card behind.

Instead of finding cash or a thank-you note, the server was left with a small collectible card that she apparently decided to keep.

The story has attracted attention because it combines two familiar subjects: restaurant tipping and the little things people accidentally leave behind. But there’s also an important question: What happened to the child’s card?

A $70 Restaurant Bill With No Tip

IMAGE CREDIT:123rf PHOTOS

According to the account reproduced by Subplot News, the server described a table that allegedly left her with a $70 bill and no tip.

Her reported words were: “I had a table take me $0 on 70, but their kid left his Pokémon card at the table.”

The original TikTok video could not be independently retrieved during research, so the restaurant encounter has not been independently confirmed. The restaurant, customers, location, and date of the alleged incident also remain unknown.

Still, the reported account includes an interesting detail that sets it apart from an ordinary tipping complaint.

The customers allegedly left behind something belonging to their child. And it wasn’t a wallet, phone, or expensive piece of jewelry. It was a Pokémon trading card.

For anyone unfamiliar, Pokémon cards are collectibles featuring characters from the popular Pokémon franchise. Some people collect them for fun, while others trade them with friends or try to find rare editions.

Without knowing which card was involved, however, there is no way to determine its actual value.

The Server’s Unexpected Reaction

IMAGE CREDIT:123rf PHOTOS

The most memorable part of the reported story came when the server addressed what she planned to do with the forgotten card.

Subplot News reproduced another statement attributed to the creator:

“So that … card is mine. It’s not even that cool of a card. It’s… I don’t care. It’s mine now.”

The reaction has become the story’s central talking point.

After allegedly receiving no tip on a $70 bill, the server appeared to treat the forgotten Pokémon card as an unexpected consolation.

It is easy to understand why the situation might make people laugh. A small trading card is hardly what someone expects to find after a restaurant shift.

However, there is a difference between joking about keeping something and actually deciding to keep another person’s property.

The available reporting does not establish whether the creator was serious, whether the statement was meant humorously, or whether she eventually returned the card.

Why Forgotten Items Can Become a Bigger Deal

Restaurants are busy places. Customers move between tables, check their phones, gather their belongings, and sometimes leave things behind without noticing.

Common forgotten items include jackets, sunglasses, charging cables, wallets, toys, and children’s belongings.

A small item can be especially easy to overlook when a family is trying to get everyone ready to leave.

For children, a trading card might be more than ordinary paper. It could be part of a collection, something received from a friend, or simply a character they enjoy.

That does not mean this particular child was attached to the card. No statement from the child or family has been located.

But the situation raises a practical question for restaurant workers: What should happen when a customer leaves something behind?

Most restaurants have lost-and-found procedures or ask employees to hand forgotten belongings to a manager. This helps ensure that customers have a chance to recover their property.

It also prevents misunderstandings about who is responsible for keeping or returning the items.

The Tipping Conversation Adds Another Twist

The reported incident has another familiar element: tipping.

For restaurant servers, tips can form an important part of their earnings, depending on the country, workplace, and compensation arrangement.

A customer leaving no tip can be disappointing, particularly after a busy shift. However, the reason behind a zero-dollar tip is not always obvious.

It could reflect dissatisfaction with the service, a personal decision, financial circumstances, or simply a customer’s approach to tipping.

In this case, no information explains why the customers allegedly left nothing.

No customer statement or receipt is available to independently confirm the payment details.

That makes it important not to assume that the family deliberately intended to upset the server.

The Pokémon card may have become the story’s humorous focus, but the circumstances surrounding the alleged restaurant visit remain largely unknown.

Did the Child Ever Get the Pokémon Card Back?

This is perhaps the biggest unanswered question.

Did the family notice the missing card after leaving the restaurant? Did the child ask their parents where it had gone? And did anyone contact the restaurant to ask whether an employee had found it?

Unfortunately, no verified follow-up has established what happened.

Subplot News reported that it contacted the creator through TikTok direct message, but its published article did not include an additional response.

No confirmed statement has come from the restaurant, the customers, or the child’s family.

Later coverage repeated the same basic story, but it did not provide independent evidence or establish whether the card was eventually returned.

So, while the reported declaration that the card was now hers makes for an entertaining ending, the actual outcome remains unknown.

A Small Forgotten Item Behind a Much Bigger Conversation

The story reminds us how an ordinary restaurant visit can produce an unexpected moment.

A family allegedly left a $70 bill without a tip, a server reportedly discovered a child’s Pokémon card, and one comment about keeping it turned the encounter into an online talking point.

But another side is worth considering. A forgotten item does not automatically become a gift, even when the circumstances surrounding its discovery are frustrating.

For now, the Pokémon card’s fate remains a mystery. Perhaps the family never realized it was missing. Perhaps they went looking for it. Or perhaps the server eventually handed it over to the restaurant’s lost-and-found.

Until more information becomes available, those possibilities remain unanswered.

One thing is certain: this reported restaurant encounter has given people something unexpected to talk about, and it isn’t the $70 bill.