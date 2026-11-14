There was a time when store brands came in plain white packages with black letters and were seen as a last resort. Many shoppers assumed they were lower quality and only bought them when money was tight. Brand names were a sign that you were doing well, and some people would never let a generic product into their kitchen.

That has changed dramatically. Today, store brands, also called private labels, are a big part of what Americans buy, and many shoppers say they can’t tell the difference from name brands. With food prices higher than they were a few years ago, more families are switching to save money. Here are nine store brands that shoppers often say are just as good as the name brands, and what to know before you buy.

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1. Kirkland Signature (Costco)

Costco’s Kirkland Signature brand has a loyal following. Shoppers buy everything from olive oil and coffee to batteries and paper towels under the Kirkland name. Many say the quality matches or beats the national brands, often at a lower price per unit.

Kirkland products are sold in bulk, so they work best for larger households or for items you use often. Costco has said some Kirkland products are made by the same companies that make well-known brands, though it doesn’t always say which ones.

2. Great Value (Walmart)

Great Value is Walmart’s store brand, covering thousands of products, from milk and bread to canned goods and frozen foods. It’s one of the most widely available store brands in the country.

Many shoppers say Great Value staples like sugar, flour, canned vegetables and spices are just as good as name brands. It’s a popular choice for families on a budget. Like other brands, it hasn’t been immune to shrinking package sizes, so it pays to check the unit price.

3. Trader Joe’s

Most of what Trader Joe’s sells carries its own label, and the store has built a cult following around its unique products. Shoppers rave about its frozen foods, snacks, cheeses and seasonal items.

Many Trader Joe’s products are made by other companies and sold under the store’s name. Fans say the quality is excellent and the prices are reasonable. Trader Joe’s is known for constantly introducing new items and retiring others, which keeps shoppers coming back.

4. Aldi’s Store Brands

Aldi sells mostly its own brands, which is one of the main reasons its prices are low. Its store brands include Simply Nature, Specially Selected and Millville, among others. Many shoppers say Aldi’s products are as good as the name brands they replaced.

Aldi has built a strong following among budget-minded shoppers. The store’s simple layout and smaller selection help keep costs down.

5. Good & Gather (Target)

Target’s Good & Gather brand covers a wide range of groceries, from snacks to dairy to frozen meals. It was launched in 2019 to replace older Target store brands and has become popular with shoppers looking for quality at a lower price.

Shoppers often praise its snacks, frozen foods and pantry items. Target also has other store brands for different categories.

6. Kroger’s Private Selection and Simple Truth

Kroger, one of the largest grocery chains in the country, has several store brands, including Private Selection for premium products and Simple Truth for natural and organic items. Shoppers often say the quality rivals name brands.

Kroger’s store brands are also sold in its other chains, such as Ralphs, Fred Meyer and King Soopers. Many shoppers say Kroger’s private labels are some of the best in the business.

7. Member’s Mark (Sam’s Club)

Member’s Mark is the store brand of Sam’s Club, Walmart’s warehouse club. Like Kirkland, it covers bulk items from groceries to household goods. Many shoppers compare the two and say Member’s Mark offers similar quality at competitive prices. It’s a good option for families who shop in bulk and want to save on staples.

8. Publix

Publix, a popular grocery chain in the Southeast, has a loyal following for its store-brand products, from ice cream to deli items to baked goods. Shoppers often say Publix store brands are as good as, or better than, name brands. Publix is also known for its customer service, which helps build loyalty to its products.

9. H-E-B

H-E-B, a Texas-based grocery chain, has a huge selection of store-brand products that are popular with shoppers. Many Texans say H-E-B’s store brands are among the best, from tortillas to salsa to frozen meals. H-E-B has a strong regional identity and often creates products tailored to local tastes, which has helped it build fierce loyalty among its customers.

Are Store Brands Really the Same?

Many store-brand products are made by the same manufacturers that make name brands, though the recipes may differ. For over-the-counter medicines, store brands must contain the same active ingredients as the name brands. The FDA explains that generic drugs must work the same way as their brand-name counterparts.

For foods, quality can vary from product to product. Shoppers often find that staples like flour, sugar, canned vegetables, milk and spices are nearly identical, while items like snacks and cereals may taste different.

Where Store Brands Shine Most

Shoppers often find that store brands work especially well for simple, single-ingredient products. Sugar, flour, salt, baking soda, canned tomatoes, frozen vegetables, milk, butter and eggs tend to be very similar no matter what the label says. Paper towels, trash bags and cleaning supplies are also common switches.

Products with more complex recipes, like cereals, cookies, chips and sauces, are where taste differences are more noticeable. Some shoppers stick with name brands for a few favorites and buy store brands for everything else. That mix can still add up to real savings over a year.

How to Save With Store Brands

Experts suggest trying store brands one product at a time to see which ones you like. Compare unit prices, since the savings can add up quickly. Many families find they can cut their grocery bills by switching to store brands for basic items.

It’s also worth watching package sizes, since some store brands have shrunk too. One Great Value product drew shrinkflation complaints from shoppers this year. Which store brands do you buy, and which ones do you think are just as good as the name brands?