Today, saving money at the grocery store often means opening an app. Shoppers clip digital coupons with a tap, scan loyalty cards on their phones and get personalized deals sent straight to their email. Some never set foot in the store at all, ordering everything online for pickup or delivery.

It wasn’t always this way. For boomers and their parents, grocery shopping was a weekly ritual that took planning, patience and a pair of scissors. Coupons came from the Sunday paper, deals were found by comparing printed ads, and the cashier punched in every price by hand. Looking back at how boomers shopped for groceries before coupons went digital shows how much has changed, and why some of those old habits still make sense.

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The Sunday Paper Was the Coupon Book

For decades, the Sunday newspaper was the main source of grocery coupons. Inserts filled with cents-off deals came tucked inside the paper, and many families bought extra copies just to get more coupons. Clipping them at the kitchen table on Sunday afternoon was a regular part of the week.

Coupons were sorted in envelopes, accordion folders or recipe boxes, organized by category or expiration date. Some dedicated shoppers carried binders full of them. Newspaper readership has declined sharply over the years, as the Pew Research Center has documented, and with it, the paper coupon has faded.

Weekly Ads Shaped the Menu

Before shopping, many homemakers studied the weekly grocery ads that came in the newspaper or the mail. They compared prices at different stores and planned the week’s meals around what was on sale. If chicken was cheap, the family ate chicken. If ground beef was on sale, there would be meatloaf and spaghetti.

Some shoppers visited two or three stores in a single trip to get the best deals at each. It took time, but it could save a lot of money for a big family.

The Shopping List Was Written by Hand

Most families kept a list on the refrigerator or a notepad by the phone, adding items as they ran out. The list was carefully planned to avoid forgetting anything, since a second trip to the store was a hassle. Many people organized their lists by the layout of the store. Handwritten lists are still popular with many older shoppers, who say they help them stick to a budget and avoid impulse buys.

Cashiers Rang Up Every Item by Hand

Before barcode scanners became common in the 1980s, cashiers had to read the price sticker on each item and punch it into the register. Many cashiers memorized the prices of common items. Shoppers watched closely to make sure they weren’t overcharged.

Each item had a price sticker, applied by store employees with a pricing gun. When prices changed, workers had to put new stickers on everything. The arrival of barcodes and scanners made checkout faster and more accurate.

Green Stamps Were a Big Deal

Many grocery stores and gas stations gave out trading stamps, like S&H Green Stamps, with purchases. Shoppers licked the stamps and pasted them into books, then traded full books for household items like toasters, lamps and dishes. Redemption centers and catalogs were popular destinations.

Trading stamps were a hugely popular form of rewards in the 1950s and 1960s. They faded in the 1970s and 1980s, but they were an early version of today’s loyalty programs.

Shoppers Relied on Store Brands and Bulk Buys

Many boomer families saved money by buying store brands, which were often cheaper than national brands. They bought large bags of flour, sugar and potatoes and stocked up on canned goods when they were on sale. Big families needed to make every dollar count.

Some families also joined food co-ops or bought directly from local farms. Others had milk, bread and eggs delivered by a milkman, a service that has made a small comeback in recent years.

Paying With Cash or a Check

Most groceries were paid for with cash or a personal check. Many shoppers set aside a fixed amount of cash for groceries each week and tried to stay within that amount. Credit cards weren’t widely used at grocery stores until later.

Writing a check at the register was common for decades, and shoppers often had to show identification. Some stores offered check-cashing cards for regular customers.

What Changed

Over the years, technology transformed grocery shopping. Barcode scanners arrived in the 1970s and became common in the 1980s, loyalty cards appeared in the 1990s and digital coupons took off with smartphones. Online grocery shopping grew rapidly in recent years.

Many of these changes made shopping faster and more convenient. But some older shoppers say the new systems are confusing, especially digital coupons that require an app or an online account. Others miss the personal touch of knowing the butcher and the cashier by name.

The Weekly Shopping Trip

For many boomer families, grocery shopping happened once a week, often on Friday evening or Saturday morning. Mom, and sometimes the whole family, made the trip together. Kids rode in the cart, begged for cereal with a prize inside and watched the cashier punch in prices.

A weekly trip meant careful planning. If you forgot something, you usually did without until the next week. Many families also had a regular store where the butcher knew their name and the bag boy carried groceries to the car. Those personal connections made shopping feel like part of community life, something many older shoppers miss today.

Lessons From the Checkout Line

Older shoppers often say the old way of shopping taught patience and planning. Without apps to remind them of deals, they had to pay attention, compare prices and keep track of their spending in their heads or on paper.

Old Habits That Still Save Money

Many of the habits boomers learned still work today. Making a list, planning meals around sales, buying store brands and comparing prices can all help families save. Some grocery stores also have traps designed to get shoppers to spend more, and it helps to know the grocery store traps that cost older shoppers the most.

Do you still clip paper coupons, or have you switched to digital deals? What grocery habit from the past do you still follow?