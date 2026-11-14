Most of us have had a friend who seemed wonderful at first. They were fun, warm and always around when things were going well. But over time, something felt off. Maybe they disappeared when you needed help, or you heard they’d been talking behind your back. Slowly, you realized the friendship wasn’t what you thought it was.

Fake friends can be hard to spot, because they often know exactly what to say. But their actions tell a different story. Learning to recognize the signs can save you a lot of heartache and help you invest your time in people who truly care. Here are nine things fake friends always do, and what to do if you recognize them in someone close to you.

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1. They Only Call When They Need Something

A fake friend often reaches out only when they want a favor, a ride, a loan or a listening ear for their own problems. When you need something, they’re suddenly busy.

Real friendship is a two-way street. If you notice that every call or text comes with a request, it may be a sign that the friendship is more about what you can do for them than who you are. Experts describe this as one of the clearest signs a friendship has become one-sided.

2. They Gossip About You

If a friend is always gossiping about other people, there’s a good chance they’re gossiping about you too. Fake friends often share your private information, make fun of you behind your back or spread rumors.

Pay attention to how a friend talks about others when they’re not around. It’s often a preview of how they’ll talk about you.

3. They Compete With You

Fake friends often treat friendship like a competition. When you share good news, they try to top it. When you buy something new, they buy something better. They seem to need to win at everything.

Real friends celebrate your successes without feeling threatened. Constant competition can drain the joy out of a relationship.

4. They Disappear During Hard Times

Fake friends are often around when life is fun, but they vanish when things get difficult. When you lose a job, go through a breakup, get sick or grieve a loss, they’re nowhere to be found.

True friends show up when it matters most. Hard times have a way of revealing who your real friends are.

5. They Give Backhanded Compliments

A backhanded compliment sounds nice at first but carries a sting. “You look great for your age.” “I’m surprised you pulled that off.” “That dress is so brave.” Fake friends often use these comments to put you down while pretending to be kind.

Over time, these small digs can chip away at your confidence. Real friends lift you up.

6. They Flake on Plans

Everyone cancels plans now and then, but fake friends do it constantly. They cancel at the last minute, show up late or forget plans altogether, often when something better comes along. Repeated flaking sends a message that your time doesn’t matter to them.

7. They Don’t Celebrate Your Wins

When something good happens to you, a fake friend may seem uninterested, change the subject or even try to downplay your achievement. Some may seem jealous or resentful.

Real friends are genuinely happy for you. They want to hear about your successes and celebrate with you.

8. They Make Everything About Them

Conversations with fake friends often revolve around them. They talk about their problems, their accomplishments and their lives, but rarely ask about yours. When you try to share, they turn the conversation back to themselves.

A good friendship involves give and take. Feeling unheard is a sign that the relationship may be unbalanced.

9. They Share Your Secrets

Trust is the foundation of friendship. A fake friend may share things you told them in confidence, sometimes to gain favor with others or to feel important.

If you find out a friend has shared your secrets, it can be very hard to rebuild trust. Real friends keep your confidences.

Why Fake Friends Matter

Fake friendships can take a toll on your emotional health. They can leave you feeling drained, anxious and unappreciated. Over time, they may even make you question your own worth.

On the other hand, strong, genuine friendships are linked to better health and happiness. The U.S. Surgeon General has warned about the effects of loneliness and the importance of social connection for well-being.

What Real Friends Do Instead

Recognizing fake friends is easier when you know what real friendship looks like. True friends show up when you’re sick, grieving or struggling, even when it’s inconvenient. They’re honest with you, even when the truth is hard to hear, and they keep what you tell them private.

Real friends celebrate your successes without jealousy and give as much as they take. They make you feel better about yourself, not worse. As many people get older, they find that a few true friends are worth far more than a large circle of acquaintances.

It also helps to be that kind of friend. Checking in, remembering important dates and showing up in hard times invites the same loyalty in return.

Ending a friendship can be painful, even when it’s the right choice. It’s normal to grieve the friendship you thought you had. Focusing your energy on the people who treat you well can help you move forward and build stronger, healthier connections.

What to Do About a Fake Friend

If you recognize these signs in a friendship, you have options. Sometimes an honest conversation can help, especially if the friend didn’t realize how their behavior affected you. Other times, it’s best to set boundaries or slowly step back.

As people get older, many become more selective about their friendships, choosing quality over quantity. Spotting the subtle signs early can save you years of frustration. Have you ever had a fake friend, and how did you realize the friendship wasn’t real?