For Americans who love a good steak, burger, or homemade meatloaf, grocery shopping is getting increasingly expensive. Beef prices have climbed, and even buying ground beef for an ordinary weeknight dinner can put extra pressure on the family budget.

Now, the Trump administration has a suggestion for people struggling with the cost: consider eating chicken, pork, salmon, or eggs instead.

The recommendation came from U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, who recently addressed the rising cost of beef on Benny Johnson’s podcast,The Benny Show.

Her comments quickly attracted attention because beef is such an important part of American food culture. From backyard barbecues to Thanksgiving meals and summer cookouts, many households aren’t keen on giving up their favorite meat.

But with cattle supplies remaining tight and grocery prices staying elevated, some shoppers may have little choice but to reconsider what’s going into their shopping carts.

Here’s what the agriculture secretary said, why beef has become so expensive, and how American families are adjusting their grocery budgets.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins Tells Americans to Consider Chicken

Image Credit: zmaris/Deposit Photos

During her appearance onThe Benny Show, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins acknowledged that beef has become expensive for American consumers.

Rather than suggesting that families should stop eating protein altogether, she pointed to other options that may be more affordable.

“If it is too expensive – unlike fuel, Benny – you can eat chicken, pork, salmon, eggs,” Rollins said.

She added that these foods provide other sources of protein and that their prices were also coming down.

The comment attracted attention because it came from the country’s agriculture secretary, whose department oversees important parts of America’s food and farming system.

However, Rollins wasn’t announcing a new federal dietary requirement or ordering Americans to stop buying beef.

She was suggesting alternatives for households finding beef increasingly difficult to afford.

For families accustomed to serving burgers, steaks, and beef tacos several times a week, that suggestion may be easier said than done.

Beef Prices Have Reached Painful Levels at Grocery Stores

The frustration isn’t difficult to understand when shoppers look at grocery store price tags.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s October 2026 Food Price Outlook, beef and veal prices were 3.5% higher in September 2026 than in September 2025.

Although prices fell 1.3% between August and September, the USDA still forecasts that beef and veal prices will increase by 8.7% across 2026 compared with 2025.

Ground beef has also become a particular concern for households.

It’s one of the most versatile grocery purchases because families can use it for burgers, meatballs, tacos, spaghetti, casseroles, and countless other meals.

When ground beef becomes expensive, the impact extends beyond people buying premium steaks.

It affects ordinary family dinners.

A household buying several pounds every week may notice the difference much faster than someone who buys beef only occasionally.

America’s Cattle Supply Is Part of the Problem

So why is beef so expensive?

One major reason is that the United States has had a historically small cattle supply.

Years of drought have affected grazing conditions in important cattle-producing regions. When pasture becomes scarce, ranchers may need to purchase additional feed, increasing the cost of raising animals.

Some producers have also reduced their herds rather than continue paying high operating costs.

According to the Associated Press, the U.S. cattle herd stood at approximately 86.2 million head on January 1, 2026, its smallest size in 75 years.

Ranchers can’t rebuild that supply overnight.

Cattle take time to mature, and expanding a breeding herd requires producers to keep animals that might otherwise have been sold.

That means even if ranchers begin increasing their herds today, additional beef won’t appear in supermarket refrigerators immediately.

The USDA’s October livestock outlook also projected U.S. beef production at approximately 24.8 billion pounds for 2026, reflecting continued supply pressure.

For shoppers hoping for cheaper steaks next month, that news isn’t particularly encouraging.

Chicken Is Becoming the More Attractive Grocery Store Alternative

While beef prices have climbed, chicken has remained relatively more affordable.

That’s one reason economists believe American shoppers are gradually changing their purchasing habits.

An Axios report published in May 2026 compared the prices of popular grilling meats.

According to its findings, boneless, skinless chicken breasts averaged approximately $4.17 per pound in April, while average fresh beef prices reached a record $9.64 per pound.

The difference makes chicken an appealing option for families trying to stretch their grocery budgets.

The USDA is also observing this shift.

Its October 2026Livestock, Dairy, and Poultry Outlookprojected that per-person chicken availability would increase by nearly 4% in 2026 compared with 2025, partly because consumers are substituting chicken for more expensive beef.

That doesn’t mean Americans have suddenly stopped loving burgers.

Instead, some households are making adjustments.

They might serve grilled chicken during the week and save beef for special occasions.

Others are purchasing smaller quantities of ground beef or replacing expensive steak dinners with chicken-based meals.

The Government Is Also Trying to Increase Beef Supplies

Interestingly, the administration isn’t simply telling Americans to change their eating habits.

It’s also taking steps intended to improve beef availability.

President Donald Trump authorized a temporary tariff-free import quota of up to 331,000 metric tons of lean beef trimmings over 90 days to increase supplies and help ease ground beef prices.

The administration has also been working to restore Mexican cattle imports after restrictions were imposed because of concerns about the New World screwworm parasite.

However, increasing imports doesn’t guarantee immediate relief.

An Associated Press report noted that Mexico historically supplied approximately 1.1 million cattle annually, representing around 3% of the U.S. supply.

Economists cautioned that restoring those imports would take time and might not immediately reduce supermarket prices.

Meanwhile, American ranchers face the longer process of rebuilding domestic cattle herds.

For consumers, that means cheaper beef may not arrive as quickly as they would like.

Families Are Finding Creative Ways to Stretch Their Meat Budgets

For households that don’t want to give up beef completely, changing how they prepare meals can help control grocery spending.

One option is mixing ground beef with other ingredients.

For example, adding mushrooms to burger patties or taco fillings can stretch less beef across more servings.

Another option is using ground turkey in recipes that traditionally call for ground beef.

Chicken thighs are also worth considering because they can be less expensive than certain premium cuts of chicken breast.

Families can also look for supermarket promotions, compare prices between fresh and frozen products, and purchase larger packages when the per-pound price makes sense.

Here are a few practical ways to keep grocery costs manageable:

Try chicken-based dinners: Grilled chicken, chicken tacos, and homemade chicken sandwiches can replace some beef meals.

Use ground turkey: It works in meatballs, pasta sauces, burgers, and casseroles.

Choose less expensive beef cuts: Chuck roast and other value cuts may cost less than premium steaks, depending on the store.

cost less Stretch ground beef: Add beans, lentils, or chopped vegetables to recipes.

Compare supermarket prices: Weekly promotions can make a significant difference when purchasing meat for a family.

The goal isn’t necessarily to eliminate beef.

It’s to make the grocery budget work without sacrificing every meal people enjoy.

Americans Aren’t Necessarily Ready to Give Up Beef

Despite the rising prices, beef remains an important part of American food culture.

Burgers are a familiar feature of backyard cookouts, steaks remain popular for celebrations, and ground beef is a staple in countless household recipes.

That’s why telling Americans to eat chicken instead has generated attention.

For some shoppers, switching proteins is easy.

For others, beef is something they genuinely enjoy and don’t want to remove from their menus.

The May 2026 Axios report found that demand for premium cuts such as ribeye and tenderloin remained strong among some consumers despite higher prices.

Retailers also continued promoting ground beef because burgers remained popular with shoppers.

In other words, Americans may be adjusting their spending without abandoning beef entirely.

Some are buying smaller portions, choosing cheaper cuts, or reserving steak for occasions when they can afford it.

And that may become the new normal while cattle supplies remain limited.

Will Beef Prices Finally Come Down?

Unfortunately, shoppers shouldn’t expect an immediate return to the prices they remember from several years ago.

The USDA’s October 2026 outlook indicates that beef production will remain under pressure, while its Food Price Outlook projects another annual increase in beef and veal prices.

Although individual grocery prices can move up and down from month to month, the broader supply situation remains challenging.

Rebuilding cattle herds takes time, and producers must consider feed costs, weather conditions, breeding decisions, and market demand.

Even if additional imported beef becomes available, it may not be enough to solve the supply problem quickly.

For shoppers, comparing prices and being flexible with meal planning may be more useful than waiting for a dramatic price drop.