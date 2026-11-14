Remember when having cable TV, a home phone, and a newspaper subscription was simply part of running a household? For many older Americans, these expenses were once considered normal. You paid the bills, kept the services running, and rarely questioned whether you actually needed them. Younger Americans are looking at things differently.

Gen Z and Millennials are becoming more selective about where they spend their money. From entertainment subscriptions to clothing and even engagement rings, many are questioning purchases that previous generations often accepted without much thought.

That does not mean younger people refuse to spend money. Instead, they want to know what they are getting in return. If a cheaper alternative works just as well, paying extra simply because something is traditional may not make much sense.

For years, cable television was a household essential. Families paid for packages containing dozens or even hundreds of channels, whether they watched them all or not.

Today, streaming services have changed the way people consume entertainment.

According to Pew Research Center’s July 2025 report, only 16% of Americans ages 18 to 29 subscribed to cable or satellite television. Among adults 65 and older, the figure was 64%.

Younger viewers often prefer choosing what they want to watch instead of paying for a large television package. Streaming platforms and online videos give them more control over their entertainment.

For someone who mainly watches a few shows or follows content online, a traditional cable bill can feel like an unnecessary expense.

A Home Landline Alongside a Cellphone

Image credit:RDNE Stock project/pexels

A home telephone was once an important part of almost every household. Families shared one number, and keeping a landline meant having a familiar way to communicate.

But smartphones have made that arrangement less necessary.

CDC data released in September 2026 found that 89.6% of adults ages 30 to 34 were wireless-only. Among adults 65 and older, the figure was 63.4%.

For younger households, paying for a separate home telephone can feel like paying twice for something they already have in their pockets.

Interestingly, older Americans are also moving away from landlines. The difference is that younger adults have adopted wireless-only lifestyles more widely.

Paying Extra Just for a Famous Brand

A recognizable logo can make a product attractive, but younger shoppers are increasingly asking whether the brand name is worth the extra money.

A Business Insider and YouGovGov survey found that 71% of Gen Z respondents sometimes or always purchased cheaper versions of name-brand products. The figures were 67% for Millennials, 63% for Gen X, and 54% for Boomers.

This trend is often associated with the popularity of affordable alternatives, sometimes called dupes.

Instead of spending more simply because a product carries a famous label, shoppers compare its appearance, features, and price with other available options.

Interestingly, this is not just a young person’s habit. More than half of the surveyed Boomers also reported buying cheaper alternatives.

Streaming Subscriptions That Keep Billing Between Favorite Shows

Streaming services promise convenience, but keeping several subscriptions active year-round can get expensive.

Younger viewers are increasingly comfortable canceling services after they finish watching their favorite shows.

Deloitte’s 2025 Digital Media Trends research found that more than half of Gen Z and Millennial respondents canceled a paid streaming video service in the past six months. This compared with 39% of respondents overall.

The research also found that 40% of Gen Z and 35% of Millennials had canceled and later renewed the same streaming service.

This suggests that canceling does not always mean someone dislikes a platform. They may prefer paying for it when something is interesting to watch.

Rather than keeping every subscription year-round, some viewers rotate between services.

A Diamond That Must Come From a Mine

Engagement rings remain meaningful purchases, but the idea that a diamond must be naturally mined is becoming less important to many couples.

Lab-grown diamonds offer another option for people who want the look of a traditional diamond without necessarily paying the same price.

The Knot’s 2026 Real Weddings Study found that 61% of couples selected lab-grown diamonds, up from 52% in the previous year’s study.

The research included 10,474 U.S. couples who married in 2025.

For couples planning weddings, this gives them another way to approach one of their most recognizable purchases. Some may prefer natural diamonds, while others are happy to consider lab-grown alternatives.

The engagement ring tradition remains. What is changing is the assumption that everyone must follow the same purchasing rules.

An Automatic Tip at Every Service Encounter

Tipping has become one of the most debated parts of American spending culture.

Many customers have encountered digital payment screens asking for tips in situations where they might not previously have expected to leave one.

Bankrate’s June 2025 survey found that 43% of Gen Z respondents who used sit-down restaurants said they always tipped. The figure was 61% for Millennials, 83% for Gen X, and 84% for Boomers.

These numbers show a noticeable difference in reported tipping habits.

However, not always tipping does not mean never tipping. The figures also should not be interpreted as advice to avoid appropriate gratuities.

Interestingly, the same survey found that older respondents expressed more negative feelings about tipping culture, even though they reported tipping more consistently.

The Real Change Is What Counts as Necessary

The biggest difference between younger and older Americans is not necessarily how much they enjoy spending money. It is how they decide which expenses deserve a place in their budgets.

Technology has made some traditional services less necessary. Online shopping has created more affordable alternatives, while streaming platforms have made subscriptions easier to cancel and restart.

Of course, these differences do not mean every young American thinks the same way or that older generations blindly accept every expense.

The message is simpler: people increasingly want their spending to reflect their actual needs.

A landline may no longer be necessary. A cheaper product may work just as well as a famous brand. And a streaming subscription doesn’t have to stay active when there is nothing worth watching. Sometimes, the smartest purchase is the one you decide you do not need to make.