Parents spend decades raising their children. They sit up through fevers, cheer at ball games, worry through the teenage years and help pay for school, weddings and first homes. When children grow up and start lives of their own, most parents are proud and happy to see them thrive. That’s the goal, after all.

But many parents also feel a quiet hurt that they rarely talk about. Sometimes it’s the result of a big break, and sometimes it’s a slow drift that builds over years. Adult children often don’t realize how much certain behaviors sting, because their parents keep smiling and saying it’s fine. Here are eight things adult children do that can break their parents’ hearts, and why they hurt so much.

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1. Cutting Off Contact

Estrangement is one of the most painful experiences a parent can face. Some adult children stop speaking to their parents entirely, sometimes over a specific conflict and sometimes after years of tension. Parents may not fully understand why, which makes the pain even harder to bear.

Cornell researcher Karl Pillemer has found that family estrangement is more common than many people think. His work offers steps for mending a family rift, though reconciliation isn’t always possible. Adult children who cut off their parents often have reasons of their own, and some of them run deep, as these painful reasons show.

2. Rarely Calling or Visiting

Many parents wait by the phone for a call that doesn’t come. Their adult children are busy with work, kids and their own lives, and weeks or months can pass without a real conversation. A quick text may be all they get.

For older parents, especially those who live alone, these calls and visits mean a great deal. Loneliness can affect health, and regular contact with family can be a lifeline.

3. Skipping Holidays

Holidays are often the times parents look forward to most. When adult children choose to spend every holiday with in-laws, friends or on their own, parents can feel left out and unimportant.

Many families take turns or find new traditions as children marry and have kids of their own. But a pattern of always being skipped can hurt deeply.

4. Keeping the Grandchildren Away

For many people, becoming a grandparent is one of life’s greatest joys. When adult children limit or block contact with the grandchildren, it can be devastating. Some grandparents go years without seeing their grandkids.

Sometimes there are legitimate reasons, such as safety concerns or repeated boundary violations. But when grandchildren are used as leverage in family conflicts, it causes lasting pain for everyone, including the children.

5. Only Calling When They Need Something

Some adult children only reach out when they need money, a babysitter or help with a problem. Parents are often happy to help, but they can start to feel used when the only contact comes with a request.

Parents want to feel valued for who they are, not just for what they can provide. A call just to talk can mean more than adult children realize.

6. Dismissing Their Advice and Experience

Parents have lived through a lot, and many want to share what they’ve learned. When adult children constantly dismiss their advice, roll their eyes or treat them as out of touch, it can feel like a rejection of everything they’ve done.

Of course, adult children have the right to make their own decisions. But listening respectfully, even when you choose a different path, shows that you value your parents’ experience.

7. Forgetting Important Days

Forgetting a parent’s birthday, anniversary or Mother’s Day or Father’s Day can sting, especially when parents never forgot theirs. A card, a call or a small gift shows that you’re thinking of them. These moments may seem small, but for many parents, they’re reminders that they still matter in their children’s lives.

8. Being Disrespectful in Front of Others

Criticizing or mocking parents in front of spouses, grandchildren or friends can be deeply hurtful. Older parents may already feel that they’re losing their place in the family, and public disrespect can make that feeling worse. Disagreements are normal in any family, but handling them privately and respectfully preserves dignity on both sides.

Why These Things Hurt So Much

For many parents, their children are their life’s work. They invested years of love, time and sacrifice. When adult children pull away or treat them carelessly, it can feel like that investment didn’t matter.

Many parents also blame themselves, wondering what they did wrong. That guilt can add to the pain.

How Parents Can Keep the Door Open

Parents who feel hurt by their adult children often wonder what they can do. Experts suggest focusing on what you can control: being warm, respectful and available without pressuring or guilting. Sending a card, a short message or a simple invitation can keep the door open without demanding a response.

It can also help to listen without defending yourself if your child shares something that hurt them in the past. Even when parents disagree with their child’s view, acknowledging their feelings can soften tension. Some families find it helpful to work with a counselor who specializes in family relationships.

Above all, many parents say patience matters. Relationships with adult children can change over time, and a period of distance doesn’t always last forever. Staying kind and steady can leave room for reconnection when the time is right, sometimes years later.

It Goes Both Ways

Relationships between parents and adult children are complicated, and hurt can go both ways. Some parents behave in ways that push their children away, from criticizing their choices to ignoring their boundaries. Healthy relationships require effort and respect from both sides.

Experts suggest open, honest conversations, a willingness to listen and sometimes help from a counselor. Small gestures, like a phone call, a visit or a simple “I love you,” can go a long way toward healing.

Have you experienced any of these as a parent, or seen them in your family? What helped bring you closer?