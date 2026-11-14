Deciding where to eat lunch can be surprisingly stressful. One viral TikTok trend takes the decision out of your hands entirely, and it’s turning everyday people into local food critics.

It’s called the “Lunch in My City” trend, and it has been spreading across TikTok since this summer. Here’s how it works, where it came from and why small restaurants are thrilled about it.

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How the Trend Works

If you enjoy this kind of thing, Frenz Hub’s 37 of the Weirdest and Most Unconventional Delicacies in the U.S. is worth a read too. The rules are simple. According to a Yahoo explainer, participants type the exact phrase “lunch in my city” into TikTok’s search bar, then go to the first local restaurant that appears. They film the visit, share what they ordered and give their honest review. Many also tag the business.

Because TikTok shows results based on where you are, the challenge sends people to places they might never have tried on their own, from family-owned sandwich shops to tiny takeout spots.

Where It Started

We also covered this angle in 7 Cafeteria Chains Families Loved That Are Hard to Find Today. Frenz Hub took a similar look at everyday life in 20 Odd American Traditions That Confuse the Rest of the World. There’s no single creator behind the trend. It seems to have grown on its own, with examples dating back to at least late June 2026. One of the earliest known videos came from TikToker @deluxeklexeats on June 29, who explicitly called the format the “lunch in my city trend” while eating food from a local Chinese restaurant. That video went on to pass 13.6 million views.

The Videos That Made It Explode

The trend picked up steam through the summer and fall:

In July, TikToker @tabbymoschetti visited a restaurant with her son. The video passed 17 million views.

Spoon University wrote about the trend on July 20, calling it a challenge that’s turning everyone into local food reviewers.

In September, a visit to Sliced Sandwiches in Tacoma, Washington, by @b1gbimbo drew more than 5 million views.

Creators have also taken it to big cities, like a sandwich run in New York City’s East Village.

Videos saw another surge in September and October, and the trend is still going strong this month. For a related read, Frenz Hub has 20 Common Regrets People Often Experience in Adulthood.

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Why Local Restaurants Love It

It pairs well with our earlier story, 7 Iconic Fast-Food Items That Were Discontinued After Decades on the Menu. For small businesses, a viral video can mean a line out the door. In early October, the “Today” show reported that restaurant owners said the challenge brought in new customers and helped their businesses while it was trending.

That’s a big deal for independent restaurants, which often can’t afford the kind of advertising national chains run. One positive video from a local creator can introduce a family-owned spot to thousands of people who live nearby.

How to Try It Yourself

Want to join in? A few tips:

Search the exact phrase “lunch in my city” on TikTok and pick the first local restaurant.

Go in with an open mind. Part of the fun is trying something you wouldn’t normally order.

Be kind in your review. Small restaurants are often run by just a few people.

Tag the business so others can find it.

If you love it, go back. Repeat customers matter more to small restaurants than one viral moment.

Even if you never post a video, the idea behind the trend is a good one: try a place in your own town you’ve driven past a hundred times.