Sometimes, the most unexpected heroes come with a mask, a bushy tail, and a serious talent for getting into trouble. Just ask the animal protection team in Hanover County, Virginia, where one raccoon’s unusual night inside a liquor store has turned into an incredible fundraising success.

What started as a bizarre break-in involving broken liquor bottles and an apparently intoxicated raccoon has become a heartwarming story about animal welfare. Nearly a year after the incident, raccoon-themed merchandise inspired by the furry troublemaker has reportedly raised more than $290,000 for the county’s animal protection department and shelter.

And the best part? The raccoon himself had no idea he was about to become an unlikely fundraising sensation.

It Started With a Very Unusual Discovery

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The story began overnight between November 28 and 29, 2025, when a raccoon found its way into a Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) liquor store in the Ashland area of Hanover County.

Nobody knows exactly how the animal entered the building’s ceiling space. However, according to animal protection officer Samantha Martin, it eventually fell through a ceiling tile and landed inside the store.

Once inside, the curious visitor apparently made quite a mess.

Bottles were knocked over, liquor spread across the floor, and the store’s security system was affected. According to Virginia ABC spokesperson Pat Kane, 14 bottles of spirits worth about $250 were damaged.

But the biggest surprise was waiting in the bathroom.

When a store manager arrived Saturday morning, they discovered the raccoon sprawled out on the restroom floor beside a toilet. It appeared to be intoxicated and was in no hurry to leave.

Martin, who responded to the unusual call, later described the animal’s behavior in an interview with The Associated Press.

“They are funny little critters. He fell through one of the ceiling tiles and went on a full-blown rampage, drinking everything,” she said.

Although officials described the raccoon as intoxicated, there was no laboratory test to establish how much alcohol it consumed. The damaged bottles also do not mean the animal drank all 14.

Still, the bathroom discovery was enough to make the incident unforgettable.

The Raccoon Needed a Little Time to Recover

Martin safely secured the animal and transported it to Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter.

After its unexpected adventure, the raccoon was given time to rest. Officials reported no visible signs of injury after several hours of sleep.

It was eventually released back into the wild.

The shelter even shared a playful statement about the incident, joking that the raccoon had possibly learned that breaking and entering was not the answer.

For Martin, it was another unusual day in animal protection work.

“Another day in the life of an animal control officer, I guess,” she said.

While the raccoon was free to return to its normal routine, its story was only beginning.

The Internet Turned the Trashed Panda Into a Star

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On December 2, 2025, Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter shared the incident on social media.

The story quickly attracted attention. People were amused by the idea of a raccoon breaking into a liquor store, making a mess and falling asleep beside a toilet.

Some commenters even questioned whether the incident was real.

But instead of allowing the attention to fade, Hanover County found a creative way to turn the unusual event into something useful.

The department partnered with fundraising merchandise company Bonfire to launch the “Trashed Panda” campaign.

The collection featured raccoon-themed merchandise, including T-shirts and sweatshirts. Over time, the selection expanded to include hats, mugs, stickers, and seasonal designs.

The idea was simple: let people celebrate the internet-famous raccoon while supporting animals that needed care.

According to the official campaign, proceeds were intended to support shelter animal care and enrichment, officer training, and equipment.

What began as a funny story is now helping fund important animal protection services.

The Fundraiser Has Raised More Than $290,000

The campaign’s success has been remarkable.

In December 2025, local reporting indicated that the merchandise fundraiser had already generated more than $200,000.

By November 6, 2026, local station WWBT reported that the campaign had generated approximately $280,000, according to Hanover County Animal Protection and Shelter chief Jeffrey Parker.

Just six days later, The Washington Post reported that Parker said the raccoon-inspired merchandise had raised more than $290,000.

That figure is a reported fundraising total, not an independently audited amount. The precise breakdown of merchandise sales, production costs, fees, and net proceeds has not been publicly established.

Nevertheless, the campaign’s impact has been substantial.

Parker expressed amazement at what the unexpected visitor had accomplished.

“We never thought a raccoon would do this for us,” he told The Washington Post.

The department’s goal was to direct the money toward improving animal care and supporting its operations.

Where Is the Money Going?

The funds are supporting several practical needs within Hanover County’s animal protection services.

One important planned purchase involves body-worn cameras for animal protection officers. These cameras are intended to improve accountability and provide a record of interactions while officers carry out their duties.

The county’s Board of Supervisors approved the department’s proposed body-camera policy on October 28, 2026. Parker told local reporters that merchandise fundraising would cover the equipment and its first year of service, while county funding would cover service costs in subsequent years.

Other reported priorities include improvements to animal housing, toys and enrichment materials, a temperature-controlled food storage shed, and a community pet pantry.

Parker also discussed establishing an emergency fund to help injured animals.

Importantly, these are reported spending plans and priorities, not proof that every project has been completed or paid for. The county has not published a complete financial breakdown showing every dollar received and spent.

Still, the campaign demonstrates how an unexpected moment of public attention can help bring resources to an animal shelter.

One Wild Night Made a Lasting Difference

There is no confirmed update on where the raccoon is today. Parker has expressed hope that the animal is enjoying life somewhere in the wild.

“Hopefully he’s living a good life somewhere,” he told The Washington Post.

And perhaps that is the perfect ending to this unusual story.

The raccoon did not set out to raise money, support animal shelters or become an internet celebrity. It simply found its way into a liquor store and left behind a memorable mess.

Yet, that one incident inspired a merchandise campaign that reportedly generated more than $290,000 for animal protection services.

For the animals that depend on Hanover County’s shelter, the impact could last much longer than the internet’s fascination with one mischievous raccoon.

Sometimes, a little trouble really can lead to something good.