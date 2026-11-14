By the time a woman reaches 60, she has lived through a lot. She may have raised children, built a career, cared for aging parents, survived heartbreak and buried people she loved. Along the way, she has learned lessons that no one could have taught her in her twenties, no matter how many times they tried.

Many of those lessons came the hard way, through mistakes, disappointments and painful experiences. Looking back, many women say they wish they had known these truths sooner. But the wisdom they’ve gained is also what makes this stage of life feel freer and more confident. Here are seven things many women learn the hard way by 60.

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1. Pleasing Everyone Is Exhausting

Many women spend decades trying to make everyone happy. They say yes when they want to say no, put others’ needs ahead of their own and worry constantly about disappointing people. They host the holidays, volunteer for every committee and bend over backward to avoid conflict.

By 60, many realize that people-pleasing comes at a steep price. It leads to exhaustion, resentment and a life that feels like it belongs to everyone else. Learning to say no, without guilt, is one of the most freeing lessons women describe.

2. Your Health Can’t Wait

In their busy younger years, many women put off doctor’s appointments, skipped screenings and ignored warning signs because they were too busy taking care of everyone else. Health often comes last on the to-do list.

By 60, many women have faced health scares of their own or watched friends and family struggle with illness. They learn that taking care of their bodies isn’t selfish but necessary. Menopause also brings changes that many women weren’t prepared for, as the National Institute on Aging explains.

3. You Need Your Own Money

Many women of earlier generations left money matters to their husbands. Some never learned how to manage finances, and others gave up careers to raise children. Divorce, widowhood or a spouse’s illness can leave them in a difficult position.

Women tend to live longer than men, according to CDC data, which means many will manage money on their own at some point. By 60, many women have learned the importance of understanding their finances and having savings of their own.

4. Friendships Need Tending

In the busy years of raising children and working, friendships often take a back seat. Many women lose touch with friends as life gets hectic. Then, as children grow up and leave home, they realize how much they need those connections.

Strong friendships are linked to better health and happiness, especially as we age. The U.S. Surgeon General has warned about the health effects of loneliness and the importance of social connection. Many women learn to make time for friends again.

5. You Can’t Change Other People

Many women enter relationships believing they can change a partner’s bad habits, a difficult relative’s behavior or a friend’s choices. They spend years trying, often with little success.

By 60, most women have learned that the only person they can truly change is themselves. Accepting people as they are, or deciding to step back from those who are harmful, can bring a great deal of peace.

6. Your Body Deserves Kindness

Many women spend decades criticizing their bodies, dieting, comparing themselves to others and feeling never quite good enough. Society’s pressure on women to look young and thin can be relentless.

By 60, many women decide they’re done with that. They learn to appreciate what their bodies can do and stop worrying about every wrinkle and extra pound. Many say they feel more comfortable in their own skin than ever before.

7. Time Is Precious

When you’re young, it feels like there’s all the time in the world. Plans get put off, and dreams wait for “someday.” By 60, many women have lost parents, friends or even spouses, and they understand how quickly life passes.

That awareness can be a gift. Many women in their sixties choose to spend their time on what matters most, like family, friends, travel, hobbies and causes they care about. They stop waiting for the perfect moment.

Why These Lessons Matter

The lessons women learn by 60 often come from difficult experiences, but they also lead to greater confidence, freedom and peace. Many women say their sixties are among the best years of their lives, because they finally know who they are and what they want.

Younger women can benefit from these lessons too. Listening to the experiences of mothers, grandmothers and older friends can help them avoid some of the same mistakes.

What Women Wish They’d Been Told

Many women in their sixties say they wish someone had told them that it’s okay to put themselves first sometimes. They wish they had known that their worth wasn’t tied to how much they did for others or how they looked. Some wish they had spoken up sooner about their health, their careers or their marriages.

Others say they wish they had known that life gets better in many ways with age. Many women describe their sixties as a time of freedom, when the pressure to prove themselves fades and they can finally focus on what makes them happy. They encourage younger women to look forward to this stage of life rather than fear it.

Many also say they wish they had trusted their instincts more. Looking back, they recognize moments when they knew something was wrong but talked themselves out of acting on it.

Many women also say they learned to ask for help. After years of trying to do everything themselves, they discovered that accepting support from friends, family and professionals made life easier and brought them closer to the people who cared about them.

A New Chapter

Turning 60 can be a time of reflection and renewal. Many women find that letting go of old worries makes room for new experiences and joys, and that there are plenty of things women over 60 finally stop worrying about. What lesson did you learn the hard way, and what would you tell your younger self if you could?