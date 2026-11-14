Grandma rarely ran to the store for a special ingredient. If she wanted to put supper on the table, she opened the pantry, looked at what she had and started cooking. Flour, sugar, rice, canned fish, dried beans and a few eggs could become a full meal in her hands, and nobody ever went hungry.

That way of cooking is worth learning again, especially now that groceries cost so much more than they did a few years ago. Many of the dishes our grandmothers made use ingredients that are already sitting in most kitchens, waiting to be used. These ten old-fashioned recipes need little more than what’s on your pantry shelves, plus maybe an egg or a splash of milk.

1. Homemade Biscuits

Grandma could make biscuits with her eyes closed. All she needed was flour, baking powder, salt, a bit of shortening or butter and milk. She cut the fat into the flour with a fork or her fingertips, stirred in the milk until the dough came together and patted it out on a floured counter.

The secret was not to overwork the dough. Biscuits go with almost anything, from sausage gravy to butter and honey. Many grandmothers made them every morning, and a batch takes about 20 minutes from start to finish.

2. Pancakes From Scratch

Before boxed mixes, pancakes were made with flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, an egg, milk and melted butter. That’s it. Grandma whisked them together, let the batter rest for a few minutes and cooked them on a hot griddle.

Homemade pancakes cost a fraction of the boxed kind and taste better. They’re an easy way to stretch a breakfast for a crowd. If you want an extra light stack, these fluffy pancakes show how a little care with the batter goes a long way.

3. Salmon Patties

Salmon patties, sometimes called salmon croquettes, were a weeknight standby in many homes. Grandma opened a can of salmon, removed the skin and larger bones, and mixed it with an egg, crushed crackers or bread crumbs and chopped onion. She shaped the mixture into patties and fried them in a skillet until golden.

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Canned salmon is affordable, keeps for a long time and is a good source of protein. The FDA lists salmon among the best choices in its advice about eating fish, since it’s low in mercury. Serve the patties with mashed potatoes or green beans for a full meal.

4. Tuna Noodle Casserole

Tuna noodle casserole was a staple of American kitchens from the 1950s on. Grandma mixed cooked egg noodles with canned tuna, a can of cream of mushroom soup and frozen or canned peas, then topped it with crushed potato chips or bread crumbs and baked it until bubbly.

It’s inexpensive and feeds a family. Many grandmothers made it on Fridays, and plenty of families still do. It’s a perfect example of turning pantry cans into a hot dinner.

5. Macaroni and Tomatoes

This simple dish was especially popular in the South and during lean times. Grandma cooked elbow macaroni and stirred in a can of stewed tomatoes, a little butter or bacon grease, salt, pepper and sometimes a spoonful of sugar to cut the acid.

It’s warm, filling and costs very little. Some families ate it as a main dish, while others served it alongside meat. Many people who grew up with it still crave it on cold days.

6. Potato Soup

Potatoes were cheap, kept for weeks and could feed a crowd. Grandma’s potato soup started with diced potatoes and onion simmered in water or broth until soft. Then she added milk, butter, salt and pepper, and mashed some of the potatoes to thicken it.

If she had bacon or a little cheese, she added it. Otherwise, the soup was delicious just as it was. It’s still one of the most comforting and affordable meals you can make.

7. Rice Pudding

Rice pudding turned leftover rice into dessert. Grandma simmered cooked rice with milk, sugar, a pinch of salt and sometimes raisins until it turned thick and creamy. She finished it with vanilla and a sprinkle of cinnamon or nutmeg.

Some versions were baked in the oven with eggs for a custard-like texture. Either way, it’s a sweet, filling treat that uses ingredients most people already have.

8. Skillet Cornbread

Cornbread was a daily bread in many homes, especially in the South. Grandma mixed cornmeal, flour, baking powder, salt, an egg and milk or buttermilk, poured it into a hot cast-iron skillet greased with bacon drippings and baked it until the edges were crisp.

Cornbread goes with beans, soups, stews and greens. A bag of cornmeal costs little and lasts for months in the pantry, as long as it’s stored in a cool, dry place.

9. Three-Ingredient Peanut Butter Cookies

Some grandmothers made peanut butter cookies with just three ingredients: peanut butter, sugar and an egg. No flour needed. She rolled the dough into balls, pressed each one with a fork to make the crisscross pattern and baked them for about 10 minutes.

They’re quick, cheap and naturally gluten-free. Kids love helping to press the fork marks into the dough, just like many of us did in Grandma’s kitchen.

10. Bread Pudding

Grandma never threw away stale bread. She tore it into pieces and soaked it in a mix of milk, eggs, sugar, butter, vanilla and cinnamon, then baked it until puffy and golden. Some versions had raisins, while others were topped with a sweet sauce.

Bread pudding turned something that would have been wasted into a warm, comforting dessert. It’s still one of the best ways to use up bread that’s past its prime.

Grandma’s Pantry Was Her Secret

The reason grandmothers could cook so well with so little was that they kept their pantries well stocked. They bought flour, sugar, rice, beans and canned goods when they were on sale and always had a few basics on hand. Many of these foods last a long time. The USDA explains how long shelf-stable foods keep and how to store them safely.

Many families still follow her example and keep certain staples in the pantry all winter long. Which of these did your grandmother make most often, and do you still make it today?