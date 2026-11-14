November is one of the busiest months of the year on fast-food menus. Holiday drinks are back, chains are racing to tie in with the biggest movie of the season, and a few fan favorites are quietly heading for the exit.

If you only pay attention to one fast-food month all year, this is the one. Here are 10 of the most talked-about menu items and deals at major U.S. chains right now, plus what to grab before it’s gone.

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1. Jack in the Box’s Avengers: Doomsday Dipping Box

If you enjoy this kind of thing, Frenz Hub’s 37 of the Weirdest and Most Unconventional Delicacies in the U.S. is worth a read too. Marvel fans are getting a meal of their own ahead of “Avengers: Doomsday,” which opens in theaters December 18. Starting November 5, Jack in the Box began serving the Doomsday Dipping Box, which includes popcorn chicken, two mozzarella sticks, two tacos, seasoned curly fries and a drink, according to the chain’s announcement.

The real draw for collectors is what comes inside. Each box includes one of eight blind-bagged magnets inspired by the film, while supplies last, and it takes all eight to complete the set. The box also comes with three themed dipping sauces, including a new “Assemble Sauce.”

One note for American Marvel fans: KFC’s much-buzzed-about Doctor Doom menu, with its black-bun “Doom Burger,” is launching overseas, and Dexerto reports it won’t be available in the United States.

2. Dunkin’s Avengers: Doomsday Menu

Dunkin’ is also getting in on the Marvel action. Its Avengers: Doomsday lineup launched at participating locations nationwide on November 4, with six themed drinks, new and returning donuts, Munchkins and limited-edition merchandise, according to Dexerto. We also covered this angle in Burger King Has a Whopper Problem, and Customers Aren’t Staying Quiet.

3. Starbucks’ New Tiramisu Velvet Drinks

Frenz Hub took a similar look at everyday life in 15 Poor People Foods That Even the Wealthy Eat. Starbucks’ holiday menu arrived November 5, and for the first time in a while it includes brand-new drinks. According to Starbucks, the lineup introduces the Tiramisu Velvet Latte and Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew, plus a red-and-green Apple Pomegranate Refresher with popping pomegranate-flavored pearls. A creamier Snowy Apple version is made with coconut milk.

Classics like the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte and Sugar Cookie Latte are back too. Mark your calendar for Red Cup Day on November 17, when Starbucks holds its annual reusable cup giveaway.

4. McDonald’s Cookie Butter Drinks and the Holiday Pie

McDonald’s leaned into one of the internet’s favorite flavors this fall. Its limited-time Cookie Butter lineup, which includes a Cookie Butter Frappé, Latte and Iced Coffee, launched November 3. The cult-favorite Holiday Pie has also returned to select McDonald’s restaurants for the 2026 season, according to Brand Eating.

5. Buffalo Wild Wings’ Pickle Menu

Pickles have been one of the biggest flavor obsessions of the past year, and Buffalo Wild Wings went all in. Its limited-time Pickle Menu launched November 10, just ahead of National Pickle Day on November 14. It features a new tangy Pickle Sauce for wings, fried pickle chips with chipotle BBQ seasoning and a $6 Pickle Margarita with a Tajín rim, according to Dexerto.

There’s also a $17.99 bundle, available through the B-Dubs app and website, with 20 boneless or bone-in wings in Pickle Sauce, a large fries and four dips. For a related read, Frenz Hub has Your Personal-Item Survival Kit for Holiday Flights.

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6. Burger King’s $3.99 Nugget Deal

It pairs well with our earlier story, KFC’s $3.49 Go Bucket vs. Popeyes’ $5 Honey Chicken Biscuit: Which Cheap Meal Is Worth It?. If you’re watching your budget, Burger King is offering a 10-piece chicken nuggets small combo for $3.99 at participating locations nationwide through Sunday, November 15.

7. Chick-fil-A’s Chicken & Waffles (Going, Going…)

Chick-fil-A’s Chicken & Waffles menu leaves national menus on Saturday, November 14. But Yahoo reports that Tampa, Chicago and Raleigh will keep serving it as a limited-time test starting November 16.

Chick-fil-A hasn’t officially announced its holiday menu yet. A popular fast-food account on Instagram, citing an employee, says it’s expected around November 16, with the Peppermint Chip Milkshake among the items. Treat that as a rumor until the chain confirms it.

8. Taco Bell’s Flamin’ Hot Mini Taco Salad

Spicy-snack fans have a new option at Taco Bell. The chain launched a Flamin’ Hot Mini Taco Salad on November 12 and brought back the Flamin’ Hot Grilled Cheese Burrito.

9. Krispy Kreme’s Thanksgiving Donuts

Krispy Kreme released a Thanksgiving donut collection that runs through Thanksgiving Day, along with a separate holiday lineup of dessert-inspired donuts and the return of its Sugar Cookie Latte.

10. Little Caesars’ Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Pizza

For a quick family dinner, Little Caesars has a new Cheesy Garlic Pepperoni Pizza available as a limited-time special through December 27.

Before You Order

Limited-time items can sell out early, and prices and participation vary by location. It’s always worth checking the chain’s app before you head out, since many of the best deals are app-only.

Eating out can add up quickly during the holidays, so it pays to check each chain’s app for deals before you order.