Some changes in life happen so gradually that people barely notice them until they stop and look back. The children who once filled the house have their own homes.

Friends who were once part of everyday life become occasional phone calls. Careers that once provided structure eventually come to an end, leaving more time to think about what comes next.

For some Baby Boomers, these changes bring a mixture of happiness, gratitude, and quiet disappointment. Not everyone experiences them the same way, and growing older certainly does not mean being unhappy.

Still, there are a few personal experiences that can become more noticeable during later adulthood. Here are six things some Baby Boomers may find themselves thinking about.

The Opportunities They Wish They Had Pursued

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Looking back on life can bring up questions about the opportunities that never became reality. Perhaps someone once considered changing careers, returning to school, traveling more, or starting a business but decided to focus on other responsibilities instead.

Those decisions may have made sense at the time. Raising a family, maintaining a steady income and meeting everyday obligations can influence which opportunities people pursue.

Prudential’s 2024 Pulse of the American Retiree Survey explored concerns about regret over paths not taken. The findings showed that 29% of respondents aged 55, 28% aged 65, and 20% aged 75 expressed this concern.

The survey included 905 U.S. adults at those three specific ages. It is a reminder that reflecting on unexplored possibilities can remain part of people’s lives, even when they have plenty to appreciate.

The Friendships That Have Gradually Faded

Some friendships do not end with an argument or a dramatic disagreement. They simply become less frequent. People move to different cities, retire, develop new routines, or become occupied with family responsibilities.

A friendship that once involved regular lunches, weekend visits, or spontaneous phone calls may eventually become a birthday message or an occasional conversation. Even when there are no hard feelings, noticing that a familiar connection has changed can be disappointing.

An AARP survey published in December 2025 found that 40% of adults aged 45 and older met its measure of loneliness using the 20-question UCLA Loneliness Scale. A separate question found that 33% said they always or sometimes felt lonely or isolated.

These findings cover a broader age group, not Baby Boomers alone. They also do not establish that fading friendships caused loneliness. Still, they offer context for why maintaining meaningful connections can matter.

How Relationships With Adult Children Have Changed

There is something special about having children around the house. Family dinners, school activities, weekend plans, and everyday conversations can become familiar parts of a parent’s routine.

When children grow up and establish independent lives, family relationships naturally change. Parents may see their children less frequently or find that visits require more planning. Some may miss the spontaneous moments that once happened when everyone lived under the same roof.

However, this does not mean the relationship has become less meaningful. Adult children have their own responsibilities, and parents can take pride in watching them build independent lives.

AARP’s 2024 research on parenting adult children found that 49% of parents aged 50 and older felt the benefits of parenting adult children outweighed the challenges. Sometimes, the adjustment is simply learning to enjoy a different kind of family relationship.

The Pressure of Worrying About Their Financial Future

Having more time for personal interests can sound appealing, but financial questions do not necessarily disappear when people approach retirement.

Some may wonder whether their savings will last, whether everyday expenses will remain manageable or whether they can comfortably handle an unexpected bill. Even people who have planned carefully may prefer knowing they have enough flexibility to manage changing circumstances.

A 2024 AARP survey found that 61% of adults aged 50 and older worried they would not have enough money to support themselves in retirement.

This was a finding about adults aged 50-plus, not exclusively Baby Boomers, and it should not be interpreted as a description of everyone’s financial situation. Nevertheless, it illustrates why financial security can remain an important concern during later adulthood.

Balancing Support for Adult Children With Their Own Future

Parents do not necessarily stop worrying about their children’s financial well-being when those children become adults. Some continue helping with everyday expenses, unexpected costs, or other financial needs.

For parents approaching retirement, however, there can be competing priorities. They may want to give their children a helping hand while also protecting the savings they need for their own future.

AARP’s 2024 research found that 28% of parents aged 50 and older regularly thought about having enough money for themselves while supporting adult children. Another 27% regularly considered saving for retirement while providing that support. The survey included 1,010 adults aged 50-plus, including 771 with adult children.

Interestingly, 55% of surveyed parents said they were happy to help their adult children financially. Both feelings can exist together: enjoying the opportunity to help and occasionally wondering how that support fits into personal financial plans.

Missing the Sense of Purpose Familiar Responsibilities Provided

For some people, work has been part of their daily identity for decades. There are colleagues to speak with, responsibilities to manage, decisions to make, and goals to accomplish.

Retirement can create an opportunity to enjoy a different routine, but adjusting to a less structured schedule may take time. Someone who previously spent years running a business or managing a professional team might need to discover new activities that bring similar engagement.

Prudential’s 2024 Pulse of the American Retiree Survey found that 23% of respondents aged 55 and 65 expressed concern about losing their sense of purpose in retirement. Among respondents aged 75, the figure was 16%.

These results measure concerns, not proof that respondents actually lost their purpose. Meaningful activities, relationships, hobbies, and personal interests can all provide reasons to look forward to a new day.