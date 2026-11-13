Millions of American families rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP or food stamps, to put groceries on the table. The program comes with clear rules about how benefits can be used, and most recipients follow them carefully. But federal law sets out tough penalties for people who break those rules on purpose, and some of the harshest are reserved for using benefits in a drug deal.

Under federal regulations, a person found by a court to have used or received SNAP benefits in a transaction involving the sale of illegal drugs loses eligibility for 24 months the first time. A second offense means a permanent ban from the program. Those penalties are separate from, and in addition to, any criminal charges the person may face.

The rules are spelled out in the Code of Federal Regulations at 7 CFR 273.16, the section that covers what the government calls “intentional Program violations.” Here is a plain-language look at how the penalties work, who decides them, and what happens to the rest of the family.

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What Counts as an Intentional Program Violation

SNAP rules define an intentional Program violation as deliberately breaking the program’s rules. That includes making a false or misleading statement, hiding or withholding facts to get benefits, or using, transferring, buying, selling, or trafficking SNAP benefits or EBT cards in ways the law doesn’t allow.

The key word is “intentional.” Honest mistakes, such as misunderstanding a reporting rule or making an error on a form, are usually handled differently. They can lead to an overpayment that must be paid back, but they don’t carry the same disqualification penalties as deliberate fraud.

The Standard Penalty Ladder

For most intentional violations, the federal rules set out a three-step ladder. A first violation makes the person ineligible for SNAP for 12 months. A second violation brings a 24-month disqualification. A third violation means the person is permanently barred from the program.

These penalties apply whether the violation is found through an administrative disqualification hearing run by the state, or by a federal, state, or local court. They also apply if the person signs a waiver giving up the right to a hearing, or signs a disqualification consent agreement in a case referred for prosecution.

The Drug Sale Penalty

The rules are stricter when SNAP benefits are tied to drugs. Under the regulation, a person found by a court to have used or received benefits in a transaction involving the sale of a controlled substance is ineligible for 24 months on the first occasion. On the second occasion, the ban is permanent.

“Controlled substance” has the same meaning it has under the federal Controlled Substances Act. In practical terms, this covers cases where benefits are traded for illegal drugs, or where someone accepts SNAP benefits as payment in a drug sale. Notably, the regulation says this penalty applies when a court makes the finding, which reflects how seriously the law treats these cases.

Firearms, Ammunition, and Explosives

The penalty is even harsher when benefits are involved in weapons sales. A person found by a court to have used or received SNAP benefits in a transaction involving the sale of firearms, ammunition, or explosives is permanently disqualified on the very first offense. There is no second chance.

The same strict treatment, as well as the drug sale penalty, also applies in certain cases of deferred adjudication. That means a court can find that the person engaged in the conduct even if the case is resolved without a traditional conviction.

Trafficking $500 or More

Trafficking generally means exchanging SNAP benefits for cash or for things other than eligible food. Selling an EBT card or its balance for cash, for example, is trafficking. Under the rules, a person convicted by a court of trafficking benefits worth $500 or more in total is permanently ineligible on the first offense.

The federal food and nutrition agency says on its SNAP fraud prevention page that people who commit recipient fraud can face disqualification, criminal charges, and prosecution resulting in fines or prison time. Retailers who traffic benefits face their own penalties, including permanent removal from the program.

Lying About Identity or Address

The regulation also includes a 10-year disqualification for anyone found to have made a fraudulent statement about their identity or where they live in order to receive multiple SNAP benefits at the same time. This targets people who try to collect benefits in more than one household or state. That 10-year penalty can be replaced by a permanent ban if the person has already reached the third-violation level of the standard ladder.

Who Makes the Decision

Many intentional Program violations are decided through an administrative disqualification hearing held by the state agency that runs SNAP. These hearings are separate from criminal court. The state must notify the person and give them a chance to present their side.

Others are decided in federal, state, or local courts, especially when criminal charges are involved. If a court finds a violation but doesn’t set a disqualification period, the regulation directs the state agency to impose the standard penalty unless it conflicts with the court order. Applicants are told about these penalties in writing on the SNAP application, in bold, clear lettering.

What Happens to the Rest of the Household

One of the most important parts of the rule is that it targets the individual, not the whole family. The regulation says state agencies must disqualify only the person found to have committed the violation, not the entire household. Children, spouses, and other household members who did nothing wrong can usually keep receiving benefits, although the household’s benefit amount may change because one person is no longer counted.

However, the household is still responsible for paying back any benefits that were overpaid because of the violation. That repayment is handled through the state’s claims process. The disqualification period also continues without interruption, even if the rest of the household’s eligibility changes.

Why These Rules Exist

SNAP is funded by taxpayers and is meant to help low-income families buy food. Lawmakers added stricter penalties for drug and weapons transactions to keep benefits from feeding crime. The overwhelming majority of SNAP households use their benefits exactly as intended, but the rules are designed to protect the program’s integrity for everyone who depends on it.

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SNAP rules have been in the news often this year, from new limits on soda and candy in some states to changes in work requirements. Readers following those changes may also want to see this report on SNAP soda limits coming to several states.

How to Report Fraud or Get Help

Anyone who suspects SNAP fraud can report it to their state SNAP agency or to the USDA. People who receive benefits and have questions about the rules, or who think they’ve made a mistake on their application, should contact their state agency right away. Fixing an honest error early can prevent bigger problems later.

If you or someone you know receives a notice about a disqualification hearing, it’s important to read it carefully and respond by the deadline. Legal aid organizations in many areas offer free help with SNAP hearings, and the notice will explain your rights. The full federal rule is also available from Cornell Law School for anyone who wants to read the exact wording.

Did you know the penalty for using SNAP in a drug sale is stricter than the penalty for most other violations? Many readers say they had no idea the rest of the household can keep its benefits.