Every boomer knows the conversation. You sit in the doctor’s office, look at your cholesterol or blood pressure numbers, and hear the same advice you’ve heard for years: cut back on salt, watch the red meat, go easy on the butter. You nod politely, promise to do better, and then stop at the diner on the way home.

It’s not that boomers don’t care about their health. Many exercise, take their medications, and eat more vegetables than they did when they were young. But some foods are tied to memories, family traditions, and simple comfort, and giving them up feels like giving up part of who you are. For many people, a life without bacon or butter isn’t a life worth living.

Doctors and dietitians often say that moderation matters more than perfection. With that in mind, here are ten foods that many boomers refuse to give up, along with what the experts actually say about them.

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1. Bacon

Bacon is perhaps the most loved breakfast food in America, and boomers grew up with it sizzling on the stove every Sunday morning. The smell alone is enough to bring back memories of childhood. Many boomers say they’ll give up almost anything before they give up bacon.

Doctors often recommend limiting processed meats, since they’re high in salt and saturated fat. In 2015, the World Health Organization’s cancer agency classified processed meats like bacon as a cause of colorectal cancer when eaten regularly. Still, many experts say an occasional slice is unlikely to cause harm for most people.

2. Real Butter

Many boomers spent the 1970s and 1980s eating margarine because they were told it was healthier, only to learn later that many margarines contained harmful trans fats. Now, plenty of them are back to real butter and aren’t letting go.

Butter is high in saturated fat, so doctors usually recommend using it in moderation. Many dietitians suggest using olive oil for cooking and saving butter for the foods where it really matters, like toast or baked potatoes. For many boomers, though, a pat of butter on warm bread is one of life’s simple pleasures.

3. The Salt Shaker

Many boomers grew up in homes where the salt shaker sat on the table at every meal, and they still reach for it before tasting their food. Doctors often tell people with high blood pressure to cut back, but old habits are hard to break.

The American Heart Association recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium a day, with an ideal limit of 1,500 milligrams for most adults. Most of the salt Americans eat actually comes from packaged and restaurant foods, not the shaker. Many boomers find that cutting back on processed foods makes a bigger difference.

4. A Good Steak

For many boomers, a thick steak is the ultimate celebration meal. It’s what they order on birthdays, anniversaries, and special nights out. Some grew up in families where steak was a rare treat, and it still feels like a reward.

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Doctors often recommend limiting red meat, especially fatty cuts, for heart health. But many experts say lean cuts in reasonable portions can be part of a healthy diet. Many boomers have made peace with eating steak less often but enjoying it more when they do.

5. Fried Chicken

Fried chicken is a comfort food that many boomers grew up eating at Sunday dinners and church picnics. Whether it came from Grandma’s cast-iron skillet or a bucket from the Colonel, it’s a taste many people can’t resist.

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Fried foods are high in calories and fat, so doctors often recommend eating them less often. Some boomers have switched to oven-fried or air-fried versions at home. But when it comes to the real thing, many say they’ll never give it up completely.

6. Ice Cream

Ice cream was a summer treat for many boomers as kids, whether it came from the ice cream truck, the corner drugstore, or a hand-cranked freezer in the backyard. Many still keep a carton in the freezer and enjoy a bowl almost every night.

Ice cream is high in sugar and saturated fat, which is why doctors often suggest limiting it, especially for people with diabetes or high cholesterol. Some boomers have switched to smaller portions or lower-sugar options. But for many, a nightly scoop of vanilla is non-negotiable.

7. White Bread

Many boomers grew up on soft white bread, the kind that came in a colorful bag and made perfect sandwiches. Even though whole-grain bread is often recommended for its fiber, many boomers still prefer the soft, familiar taste of white bread.

Dietitians often suggest switching to whole grains when possible, since they’re more filling and better for blood sugar. Some boomers compromise by eating whole-grain bread most of the time and saving white bread for grilled cheese or tomato sandwiches. It’s a small change that many find easy to live with.

8. Sweet Tea

In the South especially, sweet tea is more than a drink. It’s a way of life. Many boomers grew up drinking it at every meal, and they still keep a pitcher in the refrigerator year-round. It’s sweet, cold, and refreshing.

Sweet tea can contain a lot of sugar, which is a concern for people with diabetes or weight issues. Some boomers have started making it with less sugar or mixing it half and half with unsweetened tea. But giving it up entirely? Many say that’s just not going to happen.

9. Biscuits and Gravy

Biscuits and gravy is a hearty breakfast that many boomers grew up eating, especially in the South and Midwest. Fluffy biscuits smothered in creamy sausage gravy are filling, warm, and full of flavor. It’s the kind of breakfast that fueled long days of farm work.

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It’s also high in calories, fat, and salt, so doctors often recommend it as an occasional treat rather than a daily habit. Many boomers now save it for weekends or special breakfasts out. But they’re not ready to give it up forever.

10. Cheese

From sharp cheddar on crackers to melted American cheese on burgers, cheese is a food many boomers love. It’s used in casseroles, sandwiches, and snacks, and many people can’t imagine a meal without it.

Cheese is high in saturated fat and sodium, but it also provides calcium and protein. Many dietitians say it can be part of a healthy diet in moderation. Some boomers choose stronger cheeses, so a little goes a long way.

Finding a Balance

Many doctors and dietitians say the key is balance. Enjoying favorite foods in moderation, while eating plenty of vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and lean proteins, can help people stay healthy without feeling deprived. Small changes often add up.

It’s also important to talk honestly with your doctor about what you eat. Many doctors are willing to work with patients to find realistic changes. There are also foods experts say to avoid after 60 that are worth knowing about.

Life Is for Living

For many boomers, food is about more than nutrition. It’s about memories, family, and comfort. A slice of bacon or a bowl of ice cream can bring back happy times and make life a little sweeter. The goal isn’t to give up everything you love, but to enjoy it wisely, alongside other keys to healthy living like staying active and sleeping well.

Which food will you never give up, no matter what your doctor says? Many readers say bacon is the one food they’ll keep eating forever.