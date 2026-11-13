Boomers have lived through an incredible amount of change. They grew up with rotary phones, black-and-white TVs, and paper maps, and they’ve adapted to computers, smartphones, streaming, and online banking. Most have embraced plenty of modern conveniences, and many are more tech-savvy than younger people give them credit for.

But some parts of modern life still leave many boomers shaking their heads. They see changes that younger generations accept without question and wonder whether they’ve really made life better. Saying so out loud can get them labeled as cranky or out of touch, so many keep these opinions to themselves.

Some of these views are shared by plenty of younger people, too. Here are seven unpopular opinions about modern life that many boomers hold, and why they feel the way they do.

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1. Tipping Has Gotten Out of Control

Boomers grew up tipping waiters, barbers, and cab drivers, and they understand that many service workers depend on tips. But today, tip screens pop up almost everywhere: coffee shops, self-checkout kiosks, takeout counters, and even some retail stores. Many boomers find it confusing and frustrating.

They’re not alone. In a Pew Research Center survey from 2023, about seven in ten Americans said tipping is expected in more places than it was five years earlier. Many boomers say they’re happy to tip for good service, but they don’t think they should be asked for 20 percent when they pick up a muffin.

2. Not Everything Needs an App

Today, it seems like everything requires an app. Restaurants post QR codes instead of menus, parking meters require apps, and stores push customers to download their own apps for deals. Many boomers find this exhausting.

They’re not against technology. Many use smartphones every day. But they’d like the option of a paper menu, a real parking meter, or a simple discount at the register without downloading anything. Many say constantly managing apps, passwords, and notifications makes everyday tasks harder, not easier.

3. Self-Checkout Isn’t Progress

Self-checkout lanes have become common in grocery stores, big-box retailers, and pharmacies. Stores say they speed things up, but many boomers see them as a way for companies to cut jobs and make customers do the work.

Many boomers miss friendly cashiers who knew their names and baggers who helped carry groceries to the car. Self-checkout machines often malfunction, demand help from an attendant, or flag items incorrectly. Some retailers have even scaled back self-checkout in recent years, which many boomers see as proof they were right.

4. Automated Phone Lines Are a Nightmare

Calling a bank, insurance company, doctor’s office, or utility used to mean talking to a person. Today, many boomers spend long stretches navigating automated menus, repeating themselves to voice systems, and waiting on hold. Some never reach a human at all.

Many boomers say this is one of the most frustrating parts of modern life. They believe businesses should make it easier to talk to a real person, especially for older customers and people with complicated problems. Many younger people agree.

5. Participation Trophies Don’t Help Kids

Many boomers grew up when only the winners got trophies. They learned to handle disappointment, work harder, and try again. Today, many youth sports leagues give trophies to every child who participates.

Many boomers believe this sends the wrong message, teaching kids that showing up is enough. Others say it’s harmless and helps young children feel included. But it’s one of the most common opinions boomers share when the conversation turns to how kids are raised today.

6. Kids Spend Too Much Time on Screens

Boomers grew up playing outside until dark, riding bikes, building forts, and exploring the neighborhood. Many worry that today’s children spend far too much time on phones, tablets, and video games. They see kids at restaurants and family gatherings with their eyes glued to screens.

Many pediatricians and researchers share these concerns, especially about young children and social media. Boomers often say kids need more time outdoors, more face-to-face play, and more boredom, which they believe sparks creativity. Many grandparents make a point of taking the grandkids outside.

7. Nobody Calls Anymore

Many boomers remember when friends and family picked up the phone to chat for hours. Today, most communication happens by text, and many younger people consider unexpected phone calls intrusive. Some even let calls from family go to voicemail.

Boomers often say they miss hearing people’s voices. They believe texting can’t replace a real conversation, especially for important news or emotional moments. Many say a quick phone call shows more care than a string of emojis.

Why These Opinions Matter

Many of these opinions come from a desire for human connection and simplicity. Boomers grew up in a world where people talked face-to-face, businesses had a personal touch, and daily life was less complicated. They see some modern changes as making life more impersonal.

These opinions aren’t just nostalgia. Many younger people share the same frustrations, especially about tipping, automated phone lines, and screen time. Even self-checkout tipping at airports has made headlines.

Not Just a Generation Gap

It’s easy to dismiss these opinions as complaints from people who don’t like change. But many boomers point out that they were early adopters of plenty of new things, from microwave ovens and cable TV to personal computers and online banking. Their frustration isn’t with progress itself, but with changes that seem to make life more complicated, more expensive, or less personal.

Many younger adults are starting to share the same views as they get older and busier. Parents of young children often complain about screen time, and plenty of people in their 30s and 40s grumble about tip screens and endless apps. In that sense, these opinions may be less about age and more about experience.

Finding Common Ground

Not every change in modern life is bad, and many boomers love the convenience of video calls, online shopping, and streaming movies. The key is balance. Technology works best when it makes life easier without taking away the human touch.

These conversations can bring generations together rather than divide them. Many people of all ages agree that some trends have gone too far, like the cringeworthy things we now accept as normal.

Which of these opinions do you share, and is there another modern trend you wish would go away? Many readers say tip screens at the coffee shop are the one change they’ll never accept.