Boomers grew up hearing money advice from parents who had lived through the Great Depression. Those parents knew what it meant to lose everything, and they passed down strict rules about saving, spending, and debt. Many boomers rolled their eyes at the time, but they ended up following those rules for most of their lives.

Younger generations sometimes tease boomers for being old-fashioned about money. They pay with cash, balance their checkbooks, and drive the same car for fifteen years. But with prices rising and many families feeling financial pressure, some of those old habits look smarter than ever.

Not every boomer rule fits today’s economy, and personal finance decisions depend on each family’s situation. But here are ten money rules many boomers live by that still make a lot of sense, no matter your age.

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1. Don’t Buy What You Can’t Afford

Many boomers were taught that if you didn’t have the money, you didn’t buy it. Their parents saved up for furniture, appliances, and cars instead of borrowing. Credit was used carefully, if at all.

Today, buy-now-pay-later plans and credit cards make it easy to spend money you don’t have. Many boomers say the old rule still holds: wait until you can afford something before buying it. It can prevent years of debt and stress.

2. Keep an Emergency Fund

Boomers’ parents often kept money set aside for hard times, sometimes literally under the mattress or in a coffee can. They knew that job losses, illness, and car repairs could happen at any time. Boomers carried that lesson forward.

Many financial experts still recommend having several months of expenses saved for emergencies. According to the Federal Reserve’s annual survey of household finances, many American adults would still struggle to cover an unexpected $400 expense with cash or its equivalent. A rainy-day fund can make the difference between a setback and a crisis.

3. Pay Yourself First

Many boomers learned to save a portion of every paycheck before spending anything else. Some had money taken directly from their paychecks for savings bonds or retirement plans. Others simply set it aside as soon as they got paid.

This habit is still one of the most recommended financial strategies. Saving first, rather than saving whatever is left over, makes it much easier to build wealth over time. Many boomers credit this rule for their comfortable retirements.

4. Live Below Your Means

Boomers often lived in modest homes, drove practical cars, and didn’t feel the need to show off. Even when their incomes grew, many kept their spending in check. Their parents had taught them that wealth came from saving, not spending.

Living below your means is still one of the most powerful money habits. It gives you a cushion for emergencies and freedom to make choices later in life. Many younger people are rediscovering this rule as they try to save for homes and retirement.

5. Drive Your Car Until It Wears Out

Many boomers keep their cars for a decade or more, maintaining them carefully and driving them until they’re no longer worth fixing. They see a new car every few years as a waste of money, since cars lose value quickly.

With new car prices high, this rule makes even more sense today. Keeping a reliable car longer, and buying used when it’s time to replace it, can save thousands of dollars. Regular maintenance helps cars last much longer.

6. Pay Off the Mortgage

For many boomers, paying off the house was a major life goal. Some held mortgage-burning parties when they made the last payment. Owning their home outright gave them security and peace of mind in retirement.

Financial experts debate whether paying off a mortgage early is always the best choice, especially when interest rates are low. But many boomers say there’s nothing like the freedom of not having a house payment. For retirees on a fixed income, it can be a huge relief.

7. Shop Around and Use Coupons

Boomers grew up clipping coupons from the Sunday paper and comparing prices at different stores. Many still check weekly ads and look for sales before shopping. They see paying full price as a last resort.

Today, coupons have moved to apps and websites, but the idea is the same. Comparing prices, buying store brands, and waiting for sales can save a lot of money over time. Many younger shoppers are now using the same strategies, with digital tools.

8. Fix It Instead of Replacing It

Boomers’ parents repaired almost everything: shoes, clothes, appliances, furniture, and cars. Many boomers learned basic repair skills and still try to fix things before buying new ones. They see throwing something away as wasteful.

Repairing items instead of replacing them saves money and reduces waste. Many younger people are also embracing this idea, with repair cafés and online tutorials growing in popularity. A sewing kit and a toolbox can go a long way.

9. Don’t Try to Keep Up With the Joneses

The phrase “keeping up with the Joneses” goes back more than a century, and boomers’ parents often warned them against it. Trying to match the neighbors’ cars, clothes, and vacations could lead to debt and unhappiness.

In the age of social media, this rule matters more than ever. Seeing other people’s highlight reels can make anyone feel like they’re falling behind. Many boomers say focusing on your own goals, rather than comparing yourself to others, is the key to financial peace.

10. Know Where Your Money Goes

Many boomers balanced their checkbooks by hand every month, tracking every check and deposit. They always knew exactly how much money they had. Some still do it today, even with online banking.

Tracking spending is still one of the most important money habits. Many people are surprised to see how much they spend on small things like takeout and subscriptions. Whether you use a notebook, a spreadsheet, or an app, knowing where your money goes is the first step to controlling it.

Why These Rules Still Work

Many of these rules come from a simple philosophy: spend less than you earn, save for the future, and avoid unnecessary debt. These ideas aren’t flashy, but they’ve helped generations of families build security.

Boomers’ financial habits were shaped by their parents’ hard experiences, and many of those lessons are timeless. Many of them show up in lists of frugal boomer habits that once drew teasing and now look smart.

Lessons for Every Generation

Younger generations face different challenges than boomers did, including higher housing costs and student debt. But many of these basic rules still apply. Starting small, like building an emergency fund or tracking spending, can make a big difference over time.

Talking with older family members about money can also be valuable. Many boomers have learned hard lessons and are happy to share what worked for them, including how to build an emergency fund from scratch.

Which money rule from your parents or grandparents do you still follow today? Many readers say “don’t buy what you can’t afford” is the one that saved them most.