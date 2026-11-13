If you grew up in the 1950s, 1960s, or 1970s, you probably heard plenty of food advice from your parents, your teachers, and the evening news. Eat your carrots so you can see in the dark. Stay away from eggs. Switch to margarine. Sugar will make the kids bounce off the walls. Many of these rules were repeated so often that they felt like facts.

The trouble is that nutrition science keeps changing. Researchers learn more, old studies are questioned, and advice that once seemed certain gets revised or reversed. Some of the things boomers were told turned out to be only partly true, and some were flat-out wrong.

That doesn’t mean all the old advice was bad. But it’s worth looking back at what we were told and what scientists know now. Here are seven food beliefs boomers grew up with that didn’t hold up.

1. “Eggs Are Bad for Your Heart”

For decades, Americans were told to limit eggs because of their cholesterol. Many doctors recommended no more than three or four eggs a week, and egg sales dropped as people switched to egg substitutes and cereal. Some families stopped eating eggs almost entirely.

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Later research found that for most healthy people, the cholesterol in food has a smaller effect on blood cholesterol than once thought. In 2015, the federal Dietary Guidelines dropped the specific daily cap on dietary cholesterol that had been in place for years. Experts still advise people with certain health conditions to be careful, but eggs have made a big comeback as an affordable source of protein.

2. “Margarine Is Healthier Than Butter”

In the 1970s and 1980s, many Americans were told to switch from butter to margarine to protect their hearts. Butter was high in saturated fat, and margarine was promoted as the healthier choice. Many families made the switch and never looked back.

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But many margarines of that era were made with partially hydrogenated oils, which contain trans fats. Researchers later found that trans fats were even worse for heart health than saturated fat. The FDA determined that partially hydrogenated oils were no longer “generally recognized as safe,” and they were removed from the U.S. food supply. Today’s margarines are made differently, but the old advice did more harm than good.

3. “Low-Fat Foods Are Always Better”

In the 1980s and 1990s, fat became public enemy number one. Grocery shelves filled with low-fat and fat-free cookies, crackers, yogurts, and salad dressings. Many people believed that as long as something was low in fat, they could eat as much as they wanted.

The problem was that many low-fat foods replaced the fat with extra sugar and refined starches to keep them tasting good. Americans didn’t get healthier, and obesity rates kept climbing. Today, nutrition experts focus more on the overall quality of the diet, and many recognize that healthy fats, like those in nuts, olive oil, and fish, are good for you.

4. “Sugar Makes Kids Hyperactive”

Almost every boomer parent believed that sugar made children wild. Birthday parties, Halloween, and holidays were blamed for kids bouncing off the walls. Many parents still believe it today.

But careful studies have not backed this up. In one well-known study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 1994, researchers found that sugar did not affect children’s behavior, even in kids whose parents believed they were sensitive to it. Experts say the excitement of parties and holidays, not the sugar, is usually the reason kids act up. Too much sugar still isn’t good for health, but it doesn’t appear to cause hyperactivity.

5. “Spicy Food and Stress Cause Ulcers”

For much of the 20th century, doctors believed that stomach ulcers were caused by stress, spicy foods, and too much acid. Patients were told to eat bland diets, drink milk, and avoid anything spicy. Some even had surgery.

In the 1980s, two Australian researchers, Barry Marshall and Robin Warren, discovered that most ulcers are caused by a bacterium called Helicobacter pylori. Marshall even drank a culture of the bacteria to prove his point. Their discovery meant that ulcers could be treated with antibiotics, and they won the Nobel Prize in 2005. Spicy food may irritate an existing ulcer, but it isn’t the main cause.

6. “Carrots Will Help You See in the Dark”

Many boomers were told to eat their carrots so they could see in the dark. The idea goes back to World War II, when the British government spread the story that its pilots had excellent night vision because they ate lots of carrots. It may have been a way to keep the Germans from learning about Britain’s new radar technology.

Carrots are rich in beta-carotene, which the body turns into vitamin A, and vitamin A is important for eye health. People with a severe vitamin A deficiency can develop night blindness. But for most people who already get enough vitamin A, eating extra carrots won’t give them superhuman night vision.

7. “MSG Gives You Headaches”

In 1968, a doctor wrote a letter to a medical journal describing symptoms he felt after eating at Chinese restaurants. The idea of “Chinese restaurant syndrome” spread quickly, and monosodium glutamate, or MSG, was blamed. Many restaurants started posting “No MSG” signs.

Later studies failed to find consistent evidence that MSG causes headaches or other symptoms in most people. The FDA considers MSG to be generally recognized as safe. Glutamate is found naturally in many foods, including tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, and mushrooms. Many experts now say the fear of MSG was rooted more in bias than in science.

Why Food Advice Changes

Nutrition science is complicated, and it takes years of research to understand how foods affect health. Early studies are often small or limited, and later research can change the picture. As scientists learn more, advice gets updated.

Food companies and marketing also play a role. Some advice was promoted heavily by industries that benefited from it, like margarine makers. It’s one of many life lessons boomers were taught that later turned out to be wrong.

What to Take Away

The lesson isn’t that all nutrition advice is wrong. Many basic recommendations, like eating more vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, have held up over time. But it’s a good reminder to stay curious and keep learning as science changes.

If you’re unsure about a food rule you grew up with, talk to your doctor or a registered dietitian. Many of the old rules have been replaced by better advice, and simple keys to healthy living still matter most.

Which of these food beliefs did you grow up with, and which ones do you still follow today? Many readers say they spent years avoiding eggs for nothing.