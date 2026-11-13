Americans have always been curious about what their presidents eat. We picture formal state dinners with crystal glasses and fancy French dishes, prepared by world-class chefs. And while there have been plenty of those, many presidents had surprisingly ordinary tastes, and a few had habits that left the public scratching their heads.

Some presidents loved simple comfort food from their childhoods. Others had odd combinations they refused to give up, even in the White House. And at least one made national news for a food he refused to eat at all.

These stories show that presidents are human, just like the rest of us. Here are ten foods that American presidents loved, or famously didn’t, that surprised the public.

1. Thomas Jefferson and Macaroni

Thomas Jefferson was one of America’s first great food lovers. During his years in France, he developed a taste for European cooking, and he brought many recipes back home. He was especially fond of pasta, and he even sketched a design for a pasta-making machine.

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A “macaroni pie,” similar to today’s macaroni and cheese, was served at a White House dinner in 1802, and the Monticello historians note his interest in the dish. Much of Jefferson’s fine cooking was done by James Hemings, an enslaved chef he had trained in France. Jefferson also left behind one of the earliest American recipes for vanilla ice cream.

2. Franklin D. Roosevelt and Hot Dogs

In 1939, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Britain made the first visit to the United States by a reigning British monarch. Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt hosted them at their home in Hyde Park, New York, and served them a picnic lunch that included hot dogs.

The menu caused quite a stir. Some Americans worried that serving hot dogs to royalty was disrespectful. But the king reportedly enjoyed them and asked for a second. The picnic became one of the most famous meals in presidential history.

3. Dwight D. Eisenhower and Steaks Cooked on the Coals

Dwight Eisenhower was an enthusiastic cook, and he loved grilling. His favorite way to cook a steak surprised many people: he placed a thick steak directly on hot coals, with no grill grate at all. The outside charred, and the inside stayed rare.

Eisenhower also had his own recipe for vegetable soup, which he shared publicly. He enjoyed cooking for friends and family and often took over the kitchen on weekends. Many people were surprised that a five-star general and president loved to cook.

4. Lyndon B. Johnson and Texas Chili

Lyndon Johnson was proud of his Texas roots, and he loved a good bowl of chili. His wife, Lady Bird Johnson, had his favorite recipe, called Pedernales River Chili, printed on cards that the White House sent to people who wrote in asking for it. The recipe was requested so often that thousands of cards were mailed out.

Johnson also loved barbecue, and he hosted large Texas-style cookouts at his ranch. His love of simple, hearty food showed that a president could stay true to his roots while living in the White House.

5. Richard Nixon and Cottage Cheese With Ketchup

Richard Nixon had one of the most unusual food habits of any president. He reportedly loved cottage cheese topped with ketchup, a combination that many people found strange. He also often ate cottage cheese with fruit as a simple lunch.

On his last day in office in 1974, Nixon is said to have eaten a lunch of cottage cheese and pineapple. His ketchup habit is still one of the most talked-about presidential food stories.

6. Gerald Ford and His Own English Muffins

Gerald Ford surprised the public by making his own breakfast in the early days of his presidency. Photographers captured him in the kitchen of his Alexandria, Virginia, home toasting English muffins before moving into the White House. The images made Ford seem down-to-earth and relatable.

Ford also loved simple foods like pot roast and butter pecan ice cream. His humble tastes matched his image as an ordinary man who had become president after Nixon’s resignation.

7. Ronald Reagan and Jelly Beans

Ronald Reagan’s love of jelly beans became one of the most famous presidential food stories of all time. He started eating them years earlier, when he was trying to quit smoking his pipe. By the time he became president, a jar of jelly beans was almost always on his desk.

For his 1981 inauguration, the Jelly Belly company shipped three and a half tons of jelly beans to Washington. The company even created a blueberry flavor so there would be red, white, and blue jelly beans for the celebration. Reagan often offered them to visitors in the Oval Office.

8. George H.W. Bush and His Hatred of Broccoli

Not every presidential food story is about love. In 1990, George H.W. Bush made headlines when he announced that he did not like broccoli and would not eat it anymore. “I’m President of the United States, and I’m not going to eat any more broccoli,” he told reporters.

Broccoli growers were not amused, and they shipped tons of broccoli to the White House in protest. The story became a national joke. Many Americans who also disliked broccoli cheered him on.

9. Bill Clinton and McDonald’s

Bill Clinton was known for his love of fast food, especially McDonald’s. He sometimes stopped at McDonald’s during his morning jogs, and his visits became a running joke on late-night television. Saturday Night Live even did a famous sketch about it.

Clinton’s love of fast food changed after heart surgery in 2004. He later adopted a mostly plant-based diet to improve his health. His transformation surprised many people who remembered his McDonald’s days.

10. Barack Obama and White House Beer

Barack Obama surprised many people when he became the first president known to brew beer at the White House. In 2011, using honey from the White House beehive, the kitchen staff brewed a White House Honey Ale. Obama paid for the brewing equipment himself.

The White House later released the recipes for its honey ale and honey porter after people requested them. Obama also enjoyed chili, burgers, and pie, and he often shared his love of simple comfort food during his time in office.

Why We Love These Stories

Presidential food stories remind us that presidents are people too. They have favorite foods, odd habits, and childhood comforts, just like everyone else. Learning about them can make a president seem more relatable and human.

These stories also show how American food has changed over time. From Jefferson’s macaroni to Reagan’s jelly beans, they reflect the tastes of each era. Many of them belong among the stories from history that people love to retell.

The Legacy of Presidential Food

Some of these foods became famous because of the presidents who loved them. Jelly Belly sales soared during the Reagan years, and broccoli got a burst of attention when Bush rejected it. Even today, people remember these stories when they eat those foods.

Many presidents also shaped American food culture by hosting dinners and events that highlighted regional cooking, from Texas barbecue to New England seafood. Those meals showed the world what Americans actually like to eat at home.

Which presidential food story surprises you most, and would you try Nixon’s cottage cheese with ketchup? Many readers say they’d happily share Reagan’s jar of jelly beans.