Feeding a family has gotten expensive. Many parents and grandparents now spend more on a single trip to the grocery store than they once spent in a week, and eating out can cost a small fortune once drinks and tips are added. It’s no wonder so many families are looking for meals that won’t break the budget.

The good news is that it’s still possible to make a satisfying dinner for a family of four for less than $10. The trick is to build meals around inexpensive staples like beans, rice, pasta, eggs, and potatoes, and to use meat as a flavor rather than the main attraction. Store brands and sale items help even more.

Prices vary by region and store, so your total may be a little higher or lower. But these seven family dinners, made with basic ingredients and store-brand products, can usually come in under $10, often with leftovers.

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1. Roasted Chicken Thighs With Potatoes

Bone-in chicken thighs are one of the most affordable cuts of meat in most grocery stores, especially when bought in family packs. They’re also more forgiving than chicken breasts, staying juicy even if they cook a little too long.

Toss the thighs and chunks of potatoes and onions with oil, salt, pepper, and garlic powder, then roast everything on one sheet pan. A bag of frozen green beans or a head of cabbage roasted alongside makes it a complete meal. It’s simple, filling, and tastes like Sunday dinner on a weeknight budget.

2. Spaghetti Marinara With Garlic Bread

A box of store-brand spaghetti, a jar or can of tomato sauce, and a loaf of bread can feed a family for just a few dollars. Add onions, garlic, and dried herbs to the sauce, and let it simmer while the pasta cooks. Brush the bread with butter and garlic powder and toast it in the oven.

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If you have a little extra in the budget, a half-pound of ground beef or Italian sausage stirred into the sauce adds protein and flavor. A simple side salad or a bag of frozen broccoli rounds out the meal. Spaghetti night has been a budget favorite for generations for good reason.

3. Black Bean Tacos

Black beans are one of the cheapest sources of protein, and they make delicious tacos. Simmer a couple of cans of black beans, or a pot of dried beans, with onion, garlic, cumin, and chili powder. Serve them in warm tortillas with shredded cabbage, salsa, and a little cheese.

Many families find that kids enjoy building their own tacos at the table. A side of rice turns it into an even heartier meal. Tortillas, beans, and cabbage are all inexpensive, which keeps the total low.

4. Vegetable Fried Rice With Eggs

Fried rice is a great way to use leftover rice and whatever vegetables are on hand. Cook rice ahead of time, or use leftovers from earlier in the week, then fry it in a hot pan with oil, a bag of frozen mixed vegetables, scrambled eggs, and soy sauce.

Eggs provide protein at a low cost, and frozen vegetables add color and nutrition. If you have a little leftover chicken or ham, toss it in. The whole meal comes together in about 20 minutes and usually costs much less than takeout.

5. Loaded Baked Potatoes

A bag of russet potatoes is one of the best bargains in the produce section. Bake them until fluffy, then set up a topping bar with shredded cheese, sour cream, butter, chopped green onions, and steamed broccoli. Leftover chili or a can of beans makes them even heartier.

Kids love choosing their own toppings, and adults can make theirs as simple or as loaded as they want. A baked potato dinner is filling, warm, and easy to customize for picky eaters.

6. Hearty Bean and Vegetable Soup

A big pot of soup can feed a family for more than one night. Start with onions, carrots, and celery, then add canned tomatoes, broth or water, a couple of cans of beans, and a handful of small pasta or rice. Season with garlic, Italian herbs, salt, and pepper.

Serve it with crackers, toast, or homemade biscuits. Soup is one of the most budget-friendly meals because it stretches small amounts of ingredients into many servings. Leftovers also freeze well for busy nights.

7. Homemade Pizza

Homemade pizza costs a fraction of delivery and can be just as fun. A simple dough made from flour, yeast, water, salt, and oil costs very little, and a can of tomato sauce and a bag of shredded mozzarella cover the toppings. Store-bought dough or flatbreads work too if you’re short on time.

Kids can help top their own pizzas with vegetables, pepperoni, or leftovers. Many families make homemade pizza night a weekly tradition, saving money while spending time together in the kitchen.

Tips for Keeping Dinner Under $10

Plan your meals around what’s on sale each week, and build your shopping list from there. Store brands are often much cheaper than name brands and usually taste just as good. Buying staples like rice, beans, and pasta in larger quantities can lower the cost per serving even further.

It also helps to cook once and eat twice. Many of these meals make great leftovers, which can be turned into lunches or a second dinner. Wasting less food is one of the easiest ways to save money, and it’s a lesson many boomers learned from their parents.

Why Budget Meals Still Matter

Food prices have climbed over the past few years, and many families are feeling the pinch. The USDA Food Plans show how much it costs to feed a family at different budget levels each month, and the numbers have climbed in recent years.

Cooking at home with simple ingredients is still one of the best ways to save. These meals prove that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor or nutrition to stay on budget, and they fit right in with other frugal living tips that help families get by.

Which budget dinner does your family make most often, and how do you keep the cost down? Many readers say homemade pizza night saves them money every single week.