The 1970s were hard on American wallets. Inflation climbed, gas lines stretched around the block, and food prices jumped by double digits in 1973 and 1974. In the spring of 1973, so many housewives were angry about the price of beef that they organized a nationwide meat boycott, refusing to buy meat for a week.

Mothers of that era became experts at stretching a dollar. They learned to turn a pound of ground beef into dinner for six, to make the most of canned goods, and to fill hungry kids with pasta, rice, and potatoes. Their meals weren’t fancy, but they were filling and dependable.

With grocery prices still painful for many families today, those 1970s budget meals are worth a second look. Here are ten dinners that fed families through tough times then and still work beautifully when money is tight now.

1. Hamburger Helper-Style Skillet Dinners

General Mills launched Hamburger Helper in 1971, right as beef prices were climbing. The idea was simple: a box of dried pasta and seasoning that helped a single pound of ground beef feed a whole family. It became a huge hit, and the smiling glove mascot became a familiar face in kitchens across America.

You can still buy the boxes, but many families make their own version from scratch with ground beef, elbow macaroni, canned tomatoes, cheese, and spices. It costs even less and lets you control the salt. It’s a one-pan dinner that’s ready in about 30 minutes.

2. Tuna Noodle Casserole

Tuna noodle casserole was one of the most popular budget dinners of the 1970s. It was made with canned tuna, egg noodles, a can of cream of mushroom soup, and frozen peas, topped with crushed potato chips or bread crumbs. It baked into a creamy, bubbly dish that kids either loved or hated.

Image Credit: Deposit Photos

Canned tuna was cheap and full of protein, and the casserole fed a crowd. Today, it’s still one of the least expensive dinners you can make. Many families add a little cheese or swap the chips for crushed crackers.

3. Sloppy Joes

Sloppy Joes were a staple of 1970s family dinners and school cafeterias. Ground beef was cooked with onions and a sweet, tangy tomato sauce, then piled onto hamburger buns. Hunt’s introduced its canned Manwich sauce in 1969, and it quickly became a favorite with busy mothers.

Image Credit: Deposit Photos

Sloppy Joes are cheap, filling, and easy to stretch. Many families add finely chopped vegetables, beans, or lentils to the meat to make it go further. They’re still a favorite with kids today.

4. Chili Mac

Chili mac combines two budget favorites, chili and macaroni, in one pot. Ground beef, beans, tomatoes, and chili spices are cooked together, then mixed with elbow macaroni and topped with cheese. It’s hearty, warm, and inexpensive.

Many 1970s families made it on cold nights or when they needed to feed unexpected guests. It’s also a great way to use leftover chili. Today, it’s still a filling dinner that costs only a few dollars to make.

5. Beans and Franks

Canned baked beans and sliced hot dogs made a quick, cheap dinner that kids loved. Some mothers added onions, brown sugar, or mustard and baked it in a casserole dish. Others simply heated everything together on the stove.

Served with cornbread or a slice of buttered bread, it was a complete meal for very little money. Beans are one of the cheapest sources of protein, and they still are today. It’s a meal that many boomers remember fondly from childhood.

6. Chicken and Rice Bake

Chicken was often cheaper than beef in the 1970s, and chicken and rice bake was a popular way to stretch it. Chicken pieces were placed on top of uncooked rice mixed with a can of cream soup and water or broth, then baked until the rice was tender and the chicken was golden.

It’s a one-dish meal that requires little effort. Many families still make it today with bone-in chicken thighs, which are one of the most affordable cuts of meat at the grocery store.

7. Spaghetti With Meat Sauce

Spaghetti was one of the best ways to feed a big family on a small budget. A pound of ground beef or sausage went into a big pot of tomato sauce, and a box of spaghetti filled everyone up. Leftovers were even better the next day.

Many 1970s mothers made their sauce from canned tomatoes and dried herbs, letting it simmer all afternoon. Others used jarred sauce, which was becoming more common. Today, spaghetti with meat sauce is still one of the cheapest and most satisfying dinners around.

8. Ground Beef Tacos

By the 1970s, taco night had become a family favorite in many American homes. Packaged taco kits with hard shells and seasoning packets made it easy, and kids loved building their own tacos at the table. A little ground beef went a long way with lots of lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Many families stretched the meat further by adding refried beans or rice. Tacos are still one of the most budget-friendly dinners, especially when you buy tortillas and spices in bulk.

9. Potato Soup

Potatoes have always been one of the cheapest foods in the grocery store, and potato soup was a favorite budget meal. It was made with potatoes, onions, milk, and butter, sometimes with a little bacon or cheese for flavor.

It was filling, warm, and perfect for cold nights. Many mothers served it with crackers or bread. Today, potato soup is still an inexpensive way to feed a family, and it’s easy to make in large batches.

10. Breakfast for Dinner

When money was really tight, many 1970s families had breakfast for dinner. Pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, and maybe a little bacon or sausage made a fun, cheap meal. Kids loved it because it felt like a treat.

Eggs and pancake mix were inexpensive, and the meal came together quickly. Many families still have breakfast for dinner once a week, both to save money and because everyone enjoys it.

What These Meals Have in Common

These meals were built around cheap staples like ground beef, canned goods, pasta, rice, potatoes, and eggs. They used a small amount of meat and filled the rest of the plate with inexpensive ingredients. They also made good leftovers.

Many of these dishes come from the same tradition as the Depression-era habits that boomers’ parents passed down. The Bureau of Labor Statistics still tracks food prices each month, and those numbers show why so many families are turning back to these meals.

Bringing Them Back

With grocery prices still high, many families are rediscovering these 1970s favorites. They’re easy to make, use simple ingredients, and taste like home. Many can be made healthier by adding more vegetables or using lean meats.

They’re also a great way to teach kids about cooking on a budget. These meals prove that you don’t need a lot of money to make a satisfying family dinner, and they pair well with other frugal living tips that save money at home.

Which of these 1970s budget meals did your family eat most often, and do you still make it today? Many readers say Sloppy Joes are still on their weekly menu.