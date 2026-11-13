Checking out of a hotel usually involves a familiar routine. You pack your suitcase, search for your phone charger, grab the complimentary toiletries, and head toward the front desk.

But what happens after you close the door?

For hotel housekeepers, that’s when the real work begins.

While most guests leave behind ordinary messes, others leave rooms that look as though a small disaster occurred. We’re talking about food scattered across the carpet, stained towels, overflowing garbage cans, and occasionally things far more unpleasant.

According to a July 2026 report by Travel + Leisure, housekeeping professionals say that even small acts of consideration can make a meaningful difference when preparing rooms for the next guests.

Housekeepers often work under demanding schedules, and unexpected messes can make an already physically challenging job considerably harder.

Here are 10 things hotel housekeepers would probably rather not discover after guests check out.

Trash Scattered Everywhere Except the Garbage Can

Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels

Imagine walking into a hotel room and finding empty soda bottles on the dresser, candy wrappers under the bed, and takeout containers scattered across the floor.

Meanwhile, the trash can is practically empty.

For housekeepers, this creates unnecessary work.

Instead of simply emptying the wastebasket, they must collect garbage from multiple locations before they can begin cleaning.

You don’t need to leave your room spotless.

Simply putting obvious garbage in the provided bins can save staff time.

If the bins become full, ask the front desk whether additional trash bags are available.

Used Towels Covered in Makeup and Hair Dye

Hotel towels are meant to dry your body, not remove permanent hair color or scrub makeup from every surface.

Yet housekeepers sometimes discover white towels covered in dark foundation, mascara, hair dye, and other stubborn stains.

Some stains require additional cleaning, while others may permanently damage the fabric.

Hair dye can be especially troublesome when it gets onto bathroom counters, sinks, and grout.

According to housekeeping complaints compiled by Yahoo, workers frequently mention stained towels and bathroom surfaces as frustrating cleanup problems.

If you’re applying makeup or coloring your hair, use appropriate personal supplies rather than hotel linens.

And if an accident happens, tell housekeeping so the stain can be addressed promptly.

Half-Eaten Food Hidden Around the Room

There’s nothing wrong with enjoying pizza, burgers, or takeout in a hotel room.

But leaving unfinished meals behind can become unpleasant surprisingly quickly.

Imagine discovering a half-eaten sandwich tucked inside a bedside drawer or a container of leftover noodles hidden beneath the bed.

Food can develop unpleasant odors, spill onto furniture, and attract insects.

Housekeepers must also inspect unexpected places to ensure nothing has been overlooked.

While most guests wouldn’t intentionally hide food, even forgotten leftovers create additional work.

Before checkout, empty food containers into the trash and make sure nothing perishable remains in drawers or cupboards.

Toilets That Haven’t Been Flushed

This one probably doesn’t need much explanation.

A housekeeper entering a bathroom shouldn’t have to discover that the previous guest never flushed the toilet.

Unfortunately, hotel workers report encountering exactly that situation.

Unflushed toilets are a common complaint among hotel cleaning staff.

Beyond being unpleasant, it creates an avoidable sanitation issue.

Of course, plumbing problems sometimes occur.

If your toilet isn’t working properly, notify the front desk instead of leaving the problem for the next person to discover.

A quick flush and a brief bathroom check before leaving are simple courtesies.

Wet Towels and Bedding Piled on the Carpet

Nobody expects hotel guests to do laundry.

However, leaving soaking-wet towels across the bedroom carpet or piling damp bedding onto upholstered furniture can make cleaning more difficult.

Moisture may transfer to carpets and furniture, creating additional drying and cleaning work.

Housekeepers generally have designated procedures for collecting used linens.

Some hotels ask guests to leave used towels in the bathtub or bathroom.

Others have different preferences.

The easiest approach is to follow the property’s instructions.

And don’t assume you must strip the entire bed before leaving.

Housekeeping teams may prefer to handle linens themselves so they can check for forgotten belongings and inspect the bedding.

Bodily Fluids Left Without Any Warning

Accidents and illnesses happen, even during vacations.

Someone may get sick overnight, a child might have an accident, or a guest could have an unexpected medical issue.

Housekeepers understand that these situations aren’t always preventable.

The real problem is when guests leave serious messes involving vomit, urine, or blood without informing anyone.

A longtime hotel housekeeper described encountering disturbing biological contamination while working under considerable time pressure.

Such situations may require additional protective equipment and specialized cleaning procedures.

If an accident occurs, notify the hotel promptly.

Employees can then arrange appropriate cleaning instead of unexpectedly discovering a potentially hazardous situation.

Bathroom Sinks Covered in Shaved Hair

Shaving is a normal part of many people’s daily routines.

But leaving clumps of beard trimmings in the sink or hair scattered across bathroom counters can frustrate the person cleaning afterward.

Small hairs can cling to wet surfaces, making them more difficult to remove than ordinary dust.

Some housekeeping workers have described having to clean sinks repeatedly because hair remains stuck around fixtures.

A little consideration goes a long way.

Rinse the sink after shaving, collect visible clumps of hair, and dispose of them appropriately.

You don’t need to scrub the bathroom.

Just avoid leaving a pile of trimmings for someone else to handle.

Broken Furniture and Damaged Room Decorations

Accidents happen in hotel rooms.

A glass might slip from someone’s hand, a lamp could be knocked over, or a chair might break unexpectedly.

But intentionally damaging property or concealing damage creates more problems.

Housekeepers may discover broken fixtures, damaged furniture, or shattered decorations while preparing the room for another guest.

These situations can delay cleaning and may create safety hazards.

If you accidentally break something, report it to the hotel as soon as possible.

The property can then determine whether repairs or replacement items are needed.

Trying to hide damage behind furniture or underneath bedding only makes the situation more difficult.

Forgotten Valuables Hidden in Unexpected Places

Not every frustrating discovery involves dirt or bad behavior.

Sometimes, it’s something valuable.

Hotel housekeepers regularly encounter forgotten chargers, jewelry, clothing, medications, and personal belongings.

Although hotels typically have procedures for handling lost property, finding valuables creates additional responsibilities.

Employees may need to document, secure, and transfer the items to the appropriate department.

Travel + Leisure reported that housekeeping professionals encourage guests to thoroughly check drawers, closets, safes, and other storage areas before leaving.

A forgotten necklace or passport can also become a major inconvenience for the traveler.

Spending an extra two minutes checking the room can save everyone unnecessary trouble.

Rooms That Look Like a Party Explosion

Perhaps the most frustrating situation is a room that requires far more than routine cleaning.

Picture spilled drinks, crushed food, confetti, sticky floors, and furniture moved across the room.

Now imagine having to clean that space before the next guest arrives.

A hospitality research paper presented at the 2020 APacCHRIE conference found that workers often identified unusually messy rooms, party rooms, and vomit-related cleanup as factors that made housekeeping jobs more difficult.

One room requiring extensive cleaning can disrupt an entire schedule.

Housekeepers aren’t expecting a perfectly organized bedroom.

But there’s a difference between ordinary vacation clutter and leaving behind extensive avoidable damage.

If you’re hosting a gathering, keeping food and drinks contained and cleaning up obvious debris can help.

How Clean Should You Leave Your Hotel Room?

Here’s the good news: you don’t need to spend the final hour of your vacation cleaning.

Hotels employ housekeeping teams specifically to prepare rooms for future guests.

Etiquette experts emphasized being considerate without turning checkout into an elaborate cleaning ritual.

A few simple habits are usually enough.

Put obvious trash in the wastebasket, gather used towels according to hotel instructions, check for personal belongings, and report any spills or damage.

No one is required to make the bed, scrub the shower, or vacuum the carpet.

Guests are paying for accommodation that includes normal cleaning services.

The goal is to avoid creating unnecessary problems for the employees preparing the room.