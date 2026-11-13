Some people reach their late sixties and seventies still enjoying morning walks, gardening, traveling, and spending time with grandchildren. They seem energetic, independent, and remarkably healthy for their age.

Meanwhile, others face serious health challenges much earlier in life.

So what’s the difference?

Genetics, medical history, environmental conditions, and access to healthcare all play important roles. Researchers have also identified everyday habits linked to staying healthier as people grow older.

A 2020 study published in the BMJ followed data from more than 111,000 adults and found that people with healthier lifestyles tended to enjoy more years without major chronic illnesses, including cancer, cardiovascular disease, and type 2 diabetes.

The findings don’t mean that healthy people can avoid every illness by making the right choices. However, they suggest that certain behaviors can improve the odds of maintaining good health later in life.

And the encouraging part? Many of these habits don’t require expensive supplements, complicated routines, or a gym membership.

Here are six habits associated with healthier aging that are worth paying attention to.

They Made Moving Their Bodies a Regular Habit

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One of the strongest habits linked to healthier aging is regular physical activity.

And that doesn’t necessarily mean running marathons or lifting heavy weights.

For many older adults, everyday activities such as walking, swimming, cycling, and gardening provide opportunities to stay active.

Adults aged 65 and older should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week.

The agency also recommends muscle-strengthening activities at least twice weekly, along with exercises that improve balance.

Research connects regular physical activity with lower risks of heart disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes. It can also support mobility and independence.

The important lesson isn’t that everyone needs an intense workout routine.

It’s that movement should become a regular part of everyday life.

Even shorter periods of activity can be useful, especially for people who are just getting started.

They Paid Attention to What They Ate

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Healthy aging doesn’t require surviving on salads or giving up every favorite food.

Instead, research emphasizes the importance of overall dietary patterns.

People who regularly eat vegetables, fruits, whole grains, and other nutrient-rich foods may have better long-term health outcomes.

TheNational Institutes of Healthrecommends a balanced eating pattern that includes produce, whole grains, healthy fats, and lean protein sources.

A nutritious diet can help reduce the risk of several chronic conditions, including heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

The 2020 BMJ study also identified higher diet quality as a lifestyle factor associated with longer disease-free life expectancy.

That doesn’t mean someone needs a perfect diet.

A person can still enjoy birthday cake, family dinners, and occasional restaurant meals.

What matters more is the pattern repeated over months and years.

Small choices, such as adding vegetables to meals or choosing water instead of sugary drinks more often, can contribute to healthier routines.

They Avoided Smoking or Made the Decision to Quit

Smoking is one of the clearest lifestyle factors associated with serious long-term health risks.

It increases the risk of numerous conditions, including lung disease, heart disease, stroke, and several cancers.

Avoiding tobacco is therefore an important part of protecting long-term health.

Healthier lifestyle patterns, including not smoking, were associated with additional years lived without major chronic diseases.

However, people who have smoked for decades shouldn’t assume it’s too late to make a difference.

The National Institutes of Health explains that quitting smoking can provide health benefits even after age 60.

Quitting can reduce the risk of serious illness and improve overall health.

For those trying to quit, support from healthcare professionals, counseling, and evidence-based smoking cessation treatments can make the process more manageable.

The important point is that change can still be worthwhile, regardless of age.

They Took Sleep Seriously

Sleep is often treated as something people can sacrifice when life gets busy.

But consistently poor sleep can affect physical health, concentration, mood, and daily functioning.

Getting enough quality sleep is an important part of maintaining health as people grow older.

Sleep supports several essential processes, including memory and metabolic regulation.

Older adults may experience changes in sleep patterns, but that doesn’t mean they no longer need adequate rest.

A consistent bedtime, comfortable sleeping environment, and relaxing evening routine may help improve sleep quality.

Limiting caffeine late in the day can also help some people.

Persistent sleep problems aren’t always caused by poor habits.

Conditions such as sleep apnea, chronic pain, and medication side effects can interfere with rest.

Anyone experiencing ongoing sleep difficulties should consider discussing them with a healthcare professional.

Healthy aging involves more than staying physically active during the day. Giving the body opportunities to rest matters, too.

They Maintained Friendships and Social Connections

When people discuss staying healthy after 65, they usually focus on food, exercise, and medical appointments.

But social relationships deserve attention, too.

Research suggests that loneliness and social isolation are associated with increased risks of several health problems.

Older adults who remain involved in meaningful activities and social relationships may experience better emotional well-being.

Social isolation has been associated with depression, anxiety, and poorer health outcomes.

That doesn’t mean everyone needs a large social circle.

Some people enjoy frequent gatherings, while others prefer a few close friendships.

The important thing is maintaining relationships that provide companionship, support, and a sense of belonging.

Regular phone calls, community activities, volunteering, and shared hobbies can all create opportunities for connection.

For someone who lives alone, even a weekly coffee date or walking group can provide something to look forward to.

Social relationships can also offer practical support when health challenges arise.

They Didn’t Ignore Preventive Healthcare

One of the most valuable habits associated with healthier aging is paying attention to medical care before a serious problem develops.

That includes keeping appropriate appointments, discussing new symptoms, and following recommended screening schedules.

Preventive services can help identify certain conditions earlier, when treatment may be more effective.

For example, blood pressure checks can identify hypertension, which often causes no obvious symptoms.

Recommended cancer screenings may help detect some cancers or precancerous changes before symptoms appear.

Vaccinations can also reduce the risk of certain serious infections.

Of course, not every screening is appropriate for every person.

Age, medical history, family history, and individual risk factors should guide decisions.

The goal isn’t to undergo every available test.

It’s to work with healthcare professionals to determine which preventive services are appropriate.

What Research Reveals About Living Longer Without Disease

One of the most interesting findings about healthy aging comes from a large study published in JAMA Internal Medicine in 2020.

Researchers examined 116,043 adults and evaluated how different lifestyle patterns related to years lived without six major chronic diseases.

The study found that participants with the healthiest lifestyle scores experienced approximately nine to ten additional years without those conditions compared with participants with the least healthy scores.

However, this was observational research.

It identified associations rather than proving that particular habits directly caused every additional disease-free year.

Other factors, including genetics, socioeconomic circumstances, and access to healthcare, can influence results.

And someone who follows healthy routines can still develop a serious medical condition.

Good health isn’t simply a reward for personal discipline.

Is It Too Late to Start After 65?

Not at all.

The CDC emphasizes that healthy aging practices can be beneficial at any stage of life.

Someone who becomes more physically active at 67 may still improve strength, balance, and mobility.

A person who quits smoking at 70 can still experience meaningful health benefits.

Someone who has spent years feeling socially isolated may find greater enjoyment through community activities or by reconnecting with friends.

The key is making realistic changes suited to personal circumstances.

Someone managing arthritis, heart disease, or another condition may need individualized advice before starting a new exercise program.

Healthy aging isn’t about copying someone else’s routine.

It’s about finding sustainable habits that support your own health and quality of life.