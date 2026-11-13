Loneliness is one of the most common feelings in the world, and one of the hardest to admit. Many people feel embarrassed to say they’re lonely, as if it means they’ve failed at friendship, family, or life. So instead of talking about it, they keep busy, put on a brave face, and tell everyone they’re doing fine.

Yet loneliness is far more widespread than most people realize. In 2023, the U.S. Surgeon General issued an advisory on what it called an epidemic of loneliness, noting that about half of American adults had reported experiencing loneliness. The advisory also warned that a lack of social connection can raise the risk of heart disease, stroke, depression, and early death. The Surgeon General’s office still keeps its social connection resources online for families.

Because so many people hide their loneliness, it often shows up in small, everyday habits instead. Here are ten things people often do when they feel lonely but won’t say so out loud, and why noticing them in yourself or someone you love can make a difference.

Image Credit: Deposit Photos

1. Keeping the TV On All Day for Company

Many lonely people leave the television or radio on from morning until night, even when they aren’t watching or listening. The sound of voices fills the silence and makes the house feel less empty. Some fall asleep with it on every night.

There’s nothing wrong with enjoying background noise. But when it becomes a constant companion, it may be filling a gap left by missing human conversation. Many widows and widowers say the quiet was the hardest part of being alone.

2. Chatting Longer With Cashiers and Strangers

Some people who feel lonely look forward to small interactions with cashiers, mail carriers, pharmacists, and neighbors. They may linger at the checkout counter, share stories, or ask questions to keep the conversation going a little longer.

These brief exchanges can be genuinely meaningful. Researchers have found that even small interactions with acquaintances can lift people’s moods. But for some, these chats may be the only conversations they have all day.

3. Scrolling Social Media for Hours

Social media promises connection, but many lonely people find themselves scrolling for hours without really talking to anyone. They look at photos of friends and family, read comments, and watch videos, but feel even more isolated afterward.

Seeing other people’s highlight reels can make loneliness worse. Many people say they feel like everyone else is living a fuller life. Using social media to reach out directly, with a message or a call, can be far more meaningful than passive scrolling.

4. Staying Busy All the Time

Some people fill every moment with activity: errands, projects, volunteering, extra hours at work. Staying busy can be a healthy way to cope, but it can also be a way to avoid facing loneliness. If there’s never a quiet moment, there’s no time to feel alone.

These people often appear to have full, active lives. But beneath the busyness, they may still feel disconnected. Friends and family may never suspect that anything is wrong.

5. Shopping Online for the Packages

For some people, online shopping becomes a way to feel a small thrill and connection. Packages arrive at the door, delivery drivers wave, and there’s something to look forward to. Some people even admit that they shop mostly for the excitement of receiving a package.

This can turn into an expensive habit. It may also point to a deeper need for something to anticipate and a sense of being cared for. Many people find that planning time with others gives them the same feeling without the credit card bill.

6. Turning Down Invitations

It sounds strange, but many lonely people say no when they’re invited out. They may feel anxious, worry they won’t fit in, or simply feel too tired. Over time, they get fewer invitations, which makes the loneliness worse.

This is one of the most common patterns in loneliness. The longer someone is isolated, the harder it can feel to reconnect. Gently encouraging a lonely friend to join you, and offering to go together, can help break the cycle.

7. Saying “I’m Fine, Just Busy”

When asked how they’re doing, many lonely people say they’re fine, just busy. It’s an easy way to avoid a vulnerable conversation. They may also cancel plans by claiming they have too much going on.

Friends and family often take this at face value. But if someone always seems “too busy” to connect, it may be worth checking in more deeply. Asking, “How are you really doing?” can open the door to an honest answer.

8. Sleeping Too Much or Too Little

Loneliness can affect sleep. Some lonely people sleep much more than usual, using it as an escape from long, empty days. Others have trouble falling or staying asleep, lying awake with racing thoughts.

Research has linked loneliness to poorer sleep quality. If someone’s sleep habits change significantly, it may be a sign that they’re struggling emotionally. Talking to a doctor can help, especially if the problem lasts.

9. Eating Alone in Front of the TV

Many lonely people stop cooking full meals because there’s no one to share them with. They eat standing at the counter, grab snacks instead of dinner, or eat in front of the TV every night. Mealtimes, once a social event, become just another chore.

For older adults who live alone, this can affect their health and nutrition. Joining a community meal, a senior center lunch, or a regular dinner with a friend can bring back the social side of eating.

10. Talking to Pets More Than People

Pets are wonderful companions, and many people talk to their dogs and cats every day. For some lonely people, though, a pet becomes their main source of conversation and comfort. They may spend most of their time at home with their animals.

Pets can ease loneliness and bring real joy, and studies suggest they can be good for health. But they can’t completely replace human connection. Many pet owners find that dog parks, walking groups, and pet clubs are great ways to meet other people.

Why Loneliness Is So Hard to Admit

Many people feel ashamed of being lonely, as if it says something bad about them. They worry that others will see them as needy or unlikable. As a result, they hide their feelings and suffer in silence.

But loneliness is a normal human experience, especially during life changes like retirement, divorce, moving, or losing a spouse. Many communities now offer ways to reconnect, as this story about retirees fighting loneliness shows.

How to Reach Out

If you recognize these signs in yourself, consider taking one small step toward connection. Call an old friend, join a club or class, volunteer, or attend a community event. Even small interactions can make a difference over time.

If you notice these signs in someone you love, reach out with kindness and patience. A regular phone call, a visit, or an invitation to lunch can mean more than you know. Small steps like these are among the simplest ways to be happier and help others feel the same.

Have you ever noticed these habits in yourself or someone close to you, and what helped? Many readers say a weekly phone call with an old friend changed everything.