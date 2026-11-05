6 Simple Routines to Keep a Small Home Tidy

By six o’clock, the dining table has already put in a full day as a desk. Now someone needs to set it for dinner, but there’s a laptop, a stack of mail, and a laundry basket in the way. In a small home, one unfinished task can hold up the next.

That’s where minimalist homekeeping can help. A home can be full of books, toys, and half-finished craft projects and still be easy to live in. What matters is having a place for the things you use and a way to finish the chores you start. These six systems begin with the space and supplies you already have.

Give New Arrivals an Exit Plan

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A new mug is easy to bring home. Finding room for it beside the dozen already in the cupboard takes a little more thought. The one-in, one-out rule gives you a moment to decide whether the new item fills a gap or replaces something. Apartment Therapy includes the rule among its small-space living strategies.

Try it in whichever category is already spilling over. If you buy sneakers to replace a worn pair, decide what to do with the old ones before they settle back beside the door. Keep a small bag for usable donations and pick a day to drop it off. Otherwise, the bag can become another thing you step around.

Make the Daily Reset Short Enough to Repeat

After dinner, set a timer for 15 minutes and tackle whatever would make tomorrow morning harder. Put away what’s on the table, wipe the kitchen counter, or sweep the crumbs where everyone eats. Some nights, getting the table ready for breakfast will be enough.

Tie the reset to something that already happens. One person can clear the table while another wipes the counter, and children can return toys to a spot they can reach. When the timer goes off, leave the bigger jobs for their own time. Apartment Therapy’s cleaning routine separates daily upkeep from weekly worksuch as dusting and mopping.

Put Everyday Things Where You Use Them

If your keys always land on the kitchen counter, pay attention to the route you take when you come home. Maybe that counter is where you set down the groceries and take off your coat. A saucer at the end of it may work better than a key bowl in another room.

Start with three things you regularly hunt for. Put the remote beside the couch, leave a charger near where you plug in your phone, or pick one tray for mail that needs a reply. Make each spot easy to reach and tell everyone who shares it where things go.

Declutter One Small Zone at a Time

Pulling everything out of a closet can feel productive right up until you need the bed you’ve covered with its contents. Choose one drawer, one fridge shelf, or the patch of floor where shoes collect. Give yourself enough time to put the keepers back. Apartment Therapy recommends working section by section so you can finish one area before opening up another.

Notice what keeps coming back. If the entry fills with shoes by Thursday, move the occasional pairs elsewhere and leave room for the ones people wear daily. For shared belongings, make those decisions together so everyone knows where to find what they need.

Make Storage Earn Its Floor Space

Before you bring home another basket, decide what it needs to hold and where it will sit. If you want a place for spare bedding, see whether a container you already own fits under the bed. If you need seating and somewhere to keep blankets, a storage bench can do both jobs. Apartment Therapy highlights furniture that combines storage with another use.

Keep the things you use often within easy reach. An old shoebox can separate charging cables in a drawer, while seasonal linens can live farther back. In a tight room, leaving a corner empty might give you enough space to pull out a dining chair comfortably.

Finish the Last Step of Dishes and Laundry

Clean dishes can sit on a drying rack all day, taking up the only stretch of counter big enough for a cutting board. Pick a time to put them away, whether it’s while the kettle boils in the morning or before you start cooking dinner.

Laundry works the same way. When you plan a load, leave time to fold or hang it and get it back into drawers. If you use a shared laundry room, that might mean setting aside one block of time each week. Apartment Therapy’s cleaning routine treats putting clothes away as part of the laundry cycle. In a shared home, agree on who takes each chore through its final step.

Start With the Pile You Move Every day

Think about the pile you move twice a day. If it’s the mail, give it a spot where you can sit down and deal with it. If it’s the laundry, make room in your routine for putting it away.

You’ll know the system fits when you can sit down for dinner without first clearing a place for your plate.