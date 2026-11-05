What Do You Call a Group of Turkeys? The Answer Is Stranger Than You Think

If you spotted ten turkeys walking across a field together, what would you call them? Most people would probably say a flock of turkeys, and they would not be wrong. However, another name for a group of these familiar birds sounds rather unexpected: a rafter.

It is one of those unusual animal facts that can make an ordinary conversation surprisingly interesting. While people are familiar with expressions such as a flock of birds or a herd of cattle, fewer know that turkeys have a traditional collective name of their own.

But the interesting details do not end there. Turkeys have several names depending on their age and sex, and their social behavior is more fascinating than many people realize. Here is what you should know about groups of turkeys and the unusual vocabulary associated with them.

A Group of Turkeys Is Traditionally Called a Rafter

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The traditional collective noun for a group of turkeys is a rafter. It is an unusual word because most people associate rafters with the wooden beams that support a roof rather than a gathering of birds.

Although the term is widely repeated in animal fact books and wildlife references, its precise origin is uncertain. One popular explanation connects it to birds gathering together to roost, but the historical reason for the name is not firmly established.

So, if you ever see several turkeys gathered together, you can impress someone by calling them a rafter.

Calling Them a Flock Is Also Correct

You do not have to use the word rafter every time you talk about several turkeys. The ordinary word flock is perfectly acceptable.

Turkeys are birds, and they regularly gather in groups while feeding, traveling, and moving through their habitats. Wildlife researchers and conservation organizations also commonly use the word flock when discussing turkey populations.

The distinction is simple: rafter is the unusual traditional collective noun, while flock is the familiar everyday description.

A Gang Is Another Name Associated With Turkeys

Here is another interesting name: a gang of turkeys.

The United States Geological Survey identifies both rafter and gang as terms used for groups of turkeys. The word gang has also appeared in historical American descriptions of these birds.

It doesn’t necessarily refer to aggressive behavior. Rather, it is another collective term associated with groups of turkeys.

Baby Turkeys Have Their Own Special Name

Adult turkeys are not the only ones with interesting names. Baby turkeys are called poults.

A poult is a young turkey that has recently hatched. These young birds have soft feathers and develop quickly as they grow.

A female turkey is called a hen, and when she has young, the group is called a brood. The mother provides care and protection while the poults learn to find food and respond to potential dangers.

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Male Turkeys Are Called Toms

If you hear someone referring to a tom turkey, they are talking about an adult male.

Male turkeys are particularly recognizable because of their courtship displays. They can spread their tail feathers into a fan, puff up their bodies, and make distinctive sounds to attract females.

During the breeding season, males compete for mating opportunities. Their displays are among the most recognizable behaviors associated with these birds.

Female Turkeys Are Known as Hens

A female turkey is called a hen. She plays an important role in raising the young, especially after the eggs hatch.

Hens lead their poults through suitable feeding areas and help protect them from danger. Young turkeys gradually become more independent as they grow and develop.

When people observe a group of female turkeys moving with their young, they may be looking at a family group rather than a random gathering of birds.

Turkeys Are More Social Than Many People Realize

Turkeys do not always spend their time alone. Wild turkeys are social birds that commonly gather in groups, particularly outside the breeding season.

These gatherings can include birds of similar ages or sexes. For example, females may travel with their young, while groups of males may spend time together.

Their social behavior also changes depending on the season and circumstances. This is one reason why the size and composition of a turkey flock can vary.

Turkeys Often Sleep in Trees

One surprising fact about wild turkeys is that they can fly up into trees to roost at night.

Although they spend much of their time walking and searching for food on the ground, they use trees as overnight resting places. Being elevated helps them avoid some ground-based predators.

They generally return to the ground during the day to feed and move around their habitat.

This behavior is also one reason people sometimes associate the word rafter with groups of turkeys, although the exact origin of the collective noun remains uncertain.

A Turkey’s Famous Gobble Comes From the Male

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The loud gobbling sound is probably one of the first things people associate with turkeys. However, the male turkey primarily produces the familiar gobble.

Male turkeys use this call during the breeding season, especially to attract females or signal their presence.

Turkeys also make other sounds, including clucks, purrs, and yelps. These vocalizations help them communicate in different situations.

The Word You Choose Depends on the Conversation

So, should you say a rafter, a flock, or a gang of turkeys?

All three terms refer to groups of these birds, although flock is the most straightforward everyday choice. Rafter is the unusual traditional collective noun that makes the question particularly interesting, while gang is another documented alternative.

The next time you see several turkeys gathered in a field, you will have more than one word to describe them.

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A Little Bird Trivia Worth Remembering

A group of turkeys may be called a rafter, but flock remains perfectly correct. Their young are called poults, adult males are toms, and adult females are hens.

It is a small piece of animal trivia, but it shows just how interesting everyday wildlife can be. Sometimes, even a simple question about a group of birds’ name leads to a fascinating look at their behavior, family structure, and place in nature.