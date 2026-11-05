10 Gen Z Habits That Boomers Really Don’t Like

Every generation has its quirks, but few disagreements are as entertaining as the ongoing clash between Gen Z and Baby Boomers. One group grew up when phone calls were the default, dressing professionally meant looking the part, and discussing your salary was practically forbidden. The other grew up with smartphones, internet slang, and a completely different idea of what counts as normal.

Naturally, things can get awkward.

What Gen Z considers convenient, comfortable, or perfectly reasonable can leave some Boomers shaking their heads. And while plenty of older adults embrace changing trends, research shows real differences in etiquette, fashion, and workplace expectations.

Here are 10 Gen Z habits that can seriously test some Boomers’ patience.

Wearing Visible Tattoos Without Thinking Twice

image credit:123RF photos

Remember when getting a tattoo was considered a rebellious statement? For many younger adults, those days are long gone.

A small wrist tattoo, a meaningful symbol, or an entire sleeve might be nothing more than personal expression. But some older adults still see visible tattoos as questionable, particularly in professional settings.

According to Pew Research Center’s 2023 survey, 41% of adults under 30 had at least one tattoo, compared with just 13% of adults 65 and older. Among untattooed adults 65 and older, 40% said tattoos gave them a more negative than positive impression of someone.

Here’s the interesting part: 69% of tattooed adults said honoring or remembering someone or something was among their reasons for getting inked.

What looks like rebellion to one generation might actually be a treasured memory to another.

Putting Every Phone Call on Speaker

image credit:123RF photos

Picture yourself enjoying a quiet coffee when someone nearby starts discussing their weekend plans on speakerphone.

Suddenly, you’re an unwilling participant in a conversation you never asked to join.

Some younger adults are more comfortable with public phone conversations, but older Americans are considerably less forgiving.

A 2024 YouGov survey found that 81% of adults 55 and older considered using speakerphone around other people unacceptable. Across all adults, 72% disapproved.

This is one disagreement where Boomers certainly aren’t alone. Headphones remain a pretty simple way to keep the peace.

Showing Up to Work in T-Shirts and Sneakers

For many Boomers, dressing professionally meant polished shoes, pressed shirts, and possibly a tie.

Gen Z often has a different philosophy: If the work gets done, why should sneakers matter?

A September 2026 YouGov survey found that 73% of adults under 45 considered T-shirts acceptable office clothing for men, compared with 39% of those 45 and older.

The difference was even more noticeable with graphic T-shirts, which 43% of younger respondents accepted compared with just 17% of older respondents.

Of course, workplace expectations depend on the employer. But the old advice to dress for the job you want can sound slightly outdated when everyone in the office already wears jeans.

Talking Openly About Their Salaries

image credit:123RF photos

Ask some Boomers what they earn, and you might receive a polite smile followed by an immediate change of subject.

For many younger workers, though, comparing salaries is simply a way to understand whether they’re being paid fairly.

BambooHR’s 2025 compensation report found that 21% of Gen Z salaried employees had disclosed their salary to a coworker within the previous month. Only 4% of Boomers reported doing the same.

Meanwhile, 77% of Boomer respondents said they had never disclosed their salary to a coworker.

Older workers may prefer financial privacy, while younger employees may see transparency as a useful negotiating tool. Neither approach automatically guarantees better pay, but the contrasting attitudes can make lunchtime conversations interesting.

Using Slang Nobody Else Understands

Imagine hearing someone describe a coworker as “salty,” call an idea “a vibe,” or casually announce that somebody has been “ghosted.”

For a person unfamiliar with internet slang, the conversation can sound like an entirely different language.

A Preply survey found that 30% of Gen Z respondents used slang in nearly every conversation, compared with 5% of Boomers.

Even more amusing, 62% of Boomers said they asked a younger person to explain a slang term.

To be fair, every generation has invented expressions that confused its parents. Gen Z simply has social media helping new phrases spread faster.

Choosing Messages Instead of Making Phone Calls

Need to contact customer service? Some older adults would rather pick up the phone and speak directly with someone.

Younger consumers are often happier sending an email or opening a chat window.

According to YouGov’s 2025 research, 52% of Boomers preferred phone-based customer service, compared with just 25% of Gen Z.

For someone who appreciates a proper conversation, resolving an issue through messages can seem unnecessarily complicated.

But younger consumers may appreciate having written confirmation without sitting on hold listening to the same three songs.

Sometimes, the best communication method is simply the one that actually solves the problem.

Looking at Their Phones During Conversations

Few things can annoy someone faster than telling a story while the listener keeps checking their screen.

A quick glance at a notification might seem harmless, but it can easily make the other person feel ignored.

Pew Research Center’s 2024 study found that 38% of teenagers and 38% of parents reported at least sometimes arguing about the teen’s phone time.

However, there’s a twist: 46% of teenagers said their parents were sometimes distracted by their phones when the teens tried to talk to them.

So this may not be exclusively a Gen Z problem.

The practical lesson applies to everyone: When someone is sharing something important, giving them your full attention is rarely a bad idea.

Looking for Another Job While Already Employed

Older generations often emphasize loyalty, patience, and building a long career with one employer.

Some Gen Z workers approach employment differently. They may keep browsing opportunities even when they’re perfectly capable in their current jobs.

BambooHR’s compensation research found that 54% of Gen Z respondents were job hunting, compared with 31% of Boomers.

That can sound unsettling to someone who considers staying with an employer a sign of commitment.

However, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that workers ages 20–24 had a median job tenure of 1.5 years in January 2026, compared with 9.9 years among workers 65 and older.

Age and career stage play important roles here. Exploring opportunities early in a career isn’t necessarily evidence of poor loyalty.

Wearing Socks With Sandals on Purpose

Fashion disagreements might be the funniest part of this generational divide.

For some older adults, socks with sandals look like someone got dressed in the dark.

For some Gen Z fashion enthusiasts, they’re a deliberate choice.

YouGov’s 2024 research found that 25% of Gen Z preferred wearing socks with sandals, compared with just 9% of Boomers.

Meanwhile, 83% of Boomers preferred sandals without socks.

It’s a small disagreement, but it perfectly illustrates how one generation’s fashion mistake can become another generation’s favorite outfit.

And let’s not forget that comfort has a way of winning arguments.

Thinking Late-Night Phone Calls Are Perfectly Normal

There was a time when a late-night phone call often meant something serious had happened.

Many older adults still prefer keeping phone conversations within reasonable hours.

Younger adults are more flexible about when someone might call.

In YouGov’s 2024 phone-etiquette survey, 45% of adults ages 18–34 considered late-night calls acceptable, compared with only 9% of adults 55 and older.

That doesn’t mean younger people are constantly calling relatives at midnight. It simply reflects different expectations about availability.

For anyone who values a peaceful evening, a quick text asking whether it’s a good time to call might prevent unnecessary irritation.

Different Generations, Different Rules

Disagreements between Gen Z and Boomers aren’t always about one generation being right and the other wrong. Often, they’re simply about people growing up with different expectations.

What feels disrespectful to one person may feel practical to another. And what seems strange today might become completely ordinary tomorrow.

Besides, Boomers once had their own rebellious fashions, unusual slang, and habits that drove their parents crazy.

The more things change, the more familiar these generational arguments become.