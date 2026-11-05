Natural Grocers Recalls Organic Mung Beans in 22 States Over Possible Glass Contamination

If you bought a 2-pound bag of Natural Grocers organic mung beans, check the label before using it. The company announced a recall on October 22, 2026, after receiving customer complaints about sharp glass fragments in the product.

The recall applies only to specific bags identified by their UPC and pack dates. Affected lots may have shipped to Natural Grocers stores in 22 states beginning June 10, so shoppers should compare the details on their own package rather than assume every bag is included.

The issue involves possible glass contamination. The recall notice reports complaints about glass fragments, but it does not establish that every recalled bag contains glass.

How to tell if your bag is part of the recall

Image Credit: Ks-cubed (Ks3) / Facebook

The recalled product is Natural Grocers Organic Mung Beans, also identified in the recall notice as “Bulk Organic Mung Beans.” It comes in a 2-pound clear plastic bag.

The easiest way to check your package is to look for the UPC 000080112600. Then check the pack-date code printed in the lower-left corner of the label.

The recall includes these five pack dates:

26-160, 26-173, 26-196, 26-224 and 26-258.

If your bag has the recalled product name, the matching UPC, and one of those five pack dates, it is part of the recall.

One detail is worth keeping straight: these numbers are pack dates, not expiration dates or best-by dates. The recall is tied to the specific product and codes listed in the company’s announcement, so shoppers should compare the information on their own bag rather than assume every Natural Grocers mung bean product is affected.

The recall covers 22 states

The affected lots may have been shipped to Natural Grocers stores in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

That does not mean every Natural Grocers store in those states received recalled bags. The company describes the distribution in terms of where affected lots may have shipped, so the package information remains the most useful way for shoppers to determine whether their purchase is involved.

No individual store should be assumed to have received a recalled lot simply because it is located in one of the listed states.

Why Natural Grocers issued the recall

Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc., based in Lakewood, Colorado, initiated the recall after receiving customer complaints about sharp glass fragments in the product.

The company said in its October 22 recall announcement that the recall was being initiated after those complaints were received. The announcement also warned that swallowing glass fragments could damage teeth, cut the mouth or throat, or perforate the intestine.

Those are potential consequences described in the recall notice, not reports of injuries from this particular recall.

As of October 22, the company said no illnesses or injuries had been reported.

What to do if your bag matches

The instructions are straightforward: stop using the recalled product immediately.

Natural Grocers says customers should either discard the product or return it for a full refund or credit.

There is no need to assume that every bag of organic mung beans sold by the retailer is affected. The recall is limited to the identified product and pack dates, making the label check important before deciding what to do with a bag.

Customers with questions can contact Natural Grocers at 303-226-1434, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain Time. The company also lists media@naturalgrocers.com as a contact email.

The timing of the recall

The affected lots began shipping June 10, 2026. Natural Grocers announced the recall on October 22, 2026, in a notice posted by the FDA.

Natural Grocers also lists the recall on its product-recalls page.

The timing means shoppers may have purchased an affected bag before the October announcement. That is why checking the package details matters, particularly for products that may have been sitting in a pantry for some time.

The label is the key

For shoppers in the 22 states listed in the recall, the most useful step is to compare the bag itself with the recalled information.

Look for the Natural Grocers Organic Mung Beans, the 2-pound clear plastic bag, the UPC 000080112600, and one of the five listed pack dates: 26-160, 26-173, 26-196, 26-224, or 26-258. The pack-date code should be in the lower-left corner of the label.

If those details match, follow the company’s instructions to discontinue use and either discard the product or return it for a full refund or credit.

The recall is specific to these identified mung bean bags. Shoppers do not need to treat it as a recall of all beans or all Natural Grocers groceries.