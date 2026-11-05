Gen Z Employees Get Stressed Out When Bosses Expect These 9 Things To Prove They’re Committed

There is a big difference between asking employees to do good work and asking them to constantly prove that work comes before everything else.

Deloitte’s 2026 research found that 34% of Gen Z respondents felt stressed or anxious most or all of the time. Among those experiencing stress or anxiety, about three in 10 identified work as a major contributor, with long working hours and lack of recognition among the leading job-related stressors for both Gen Z and millennials.

That does not mean Gen Z refuses to work hard. In many cases, the frustration comes from how commitment is measured. These are nine workplace expectations that can turn dedication into a test of availability, endurance, or obedience.

Staying late to look dedicated

image credit: cottonbro studio/pexels

Leaving the office on time can sometimes be treated as a sign that someone is not ambitious, even when the work assigned has been completed. That approach measures commitment by hours spent at a desk rather than by what actually gets accomplished. Deloitte’s 2026 findings identify long working hours as a leading job-related stressor for Gen Z and millennials, while its 2024 research found work-life balance was the top priority for both groups when choosing an employer.

Answering work messages after hours

A worker may finish the day but still feel as though work has followed them home through their phone and inbox. Deloitte found that 23% of Gen Z respondents in its 2023 global survey said they answered work emails outside normal working hours at least five days a week, while poor work-life balance and heavy workloads were linked to stress. Separate U.S. workforce research also identified feeling “always on” as one of the most detrimental aspects of how work gets done for employee well-being.

Coming into the office to prove they are working

For remote-capable jobs, physical presence can become a shortcut for judging whether someone is committed. Gallup’s May 2025 research found that 71% of U.S. remote-capable Gen Z employees preferred hybrid work, compared with 23% who preferred fully remote work and 6% who preferred fully on-site work. Gen Z was actually the least likely generation in that research to prefer fully remote work, showing that wanting flexibility is not the same as rejecting the workplace.

Accepting rigid control over how they do their jobs

There is a difference between having clear expectations and having every step of the work dictated. Deloitte’s 2024 research identified a lack of control over how or where work gets done as a contributor to job-related stress among affected respondents. The American Psychological Association likewise found that about one-third of U.S. workers said they did not have enough control over when, where, and how they worked.

Figuring everything out without asking for guidance

Some managers expect capable employees to learn everything independently, especially if they believe they had to do the same earlier in their careers. But Deloitte’s 2025 research found that 50% of Gen Z respondents wanted managers to teach and mentor them, while only 36% said that was actually happening. Eighty-six percent emphasized mentorship and guidance for developing skills, and 88% highlighted on-the-job learning and practical experience.

Staying motivated without acknowledgment

A paycheck matters, but that does not mean recognition has no place at work. Lack of recognition was one of the leading job-related stressors in Deloitte’s 2026 findings, while its 2025 research also identified lack of recognition as a contributor to stress. The point is not that employees need applause for every routine task, but that meaningful contributions should not become invisible simply because someone is expected to be self-motivated.

Keeping quiet until they have earned seniority

Experience deserves respect, but that does not mean newer employees should keep their ideas to themselves. In the APA’s 2024 survey, 48% of workers ages 18 to 25 felt that people in their organizations who were not close to their age did not see value in their ideas. The same research found that 95% of workers experiencing higher psychological safety reported a sense of belonging, compared with 69% among those experiencing lower psychological safety.

Keeping workplace stress to themselves

Some employees may hesitate to say that their workload has become difficult because they worry the admission will sound like weakness. Deloitte’s 2026 findings found that 34% of Gen Z respondents felt stressed or anxious most or all of the time, with not having enough time to complete work among the leading job-related stressors. The APA also found that 48% of workers ages 18 to 25 typically felt tense or stressed during the workday, compared with 51% of workers ages 26 to 43.

Talking about workload does not require a manager to solve every personal problem. It can simply create an opportunity to clarify priorities, discuss expectations, and identify where support is needed.

Wanting a management title to show ambition

Not everyone who takes a career seriously wants to manage other people. Deloitte’s 2025 global research found that only 6% of Gen Z respondents identified reaching senior leadership as their primary career goal, while 70% said they developed skills to advance their careers at least weekly and 67% said they developed skills outside working hours.

That distinction matters. Someone can be focused on learning, career progression, financial stability, and meaningful work without seeing a management title as the ultimate destination.

Deloitte Global Chief People & Purpose Officer Elizabeth Faber summed up the broader finding by saying, “These generations prioritize work/life balance and meaningful work as they strive for financial stability.”

Commitment does not have to look like constant availability, endless hours, or unquestioning agreement. Employees can want to improve, learn, contribute, and build their careers while also expecting reasonable boundaries, useful guidance, and recognition for the work they actually do.