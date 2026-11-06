📅 Wee Builders block play for ages 3–6 at Easttown Library

📅 Block-building playtime for preschoolers at Easttown Library

Bring your little one to Wee Builders, a hands-on play program for kids ages 3–6 and their caregivers.

Kids can build, create, and play with blocks and other building materials in the Children's Department, Storytime Room at Easttown Library. The activities help with gross motor skills, problem-solving, and creativity while you play together.

Dates (Fridays):

November 6, 2026

November 20, 2026

December 4, 2026

December 18, 2026

Time: 10:00–10:45 AM (Eastern Time)

Location: Easttown Library, Children’s Department, Storytime Room

Audience: Preschool (ages 3–6)

Registration is required and opens 2 weeks before each event date. Be sure to sign up online ahead of time to save your spot.