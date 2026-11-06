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📅 Wee Builders block play for ages 3–6 at Easttown Library
📅 Block-building playtime for preschoolers at Easttown Library
Bring your little one to Wee Builders, a hands-on play program for kids ages 3–6 and their caregivers.
Kids can build, create, and play with blocks and other building materials in the Children's Department, Storytime Room at Easttown Library. The activities help with gross motor skills, problem-solving, and creativity while you play together.
Dates (Fridays):
- November 6, 2026
- November 20, 2026
- December 4, 2026
- December 18, 2026
Time: 10:00–10:45 AM (Eastern Time)
Location: Easttown Library, Children’s Department, Storytime Room
Audience: Preschool (ages 3–6)
Registration is required and opens 2 weeks before each event date. Be sure to sign up online ahead of time to save your spot.
More Info: Wee Builders (Ages 3-6) - LibCal -...
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