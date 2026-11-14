Eastpointe has some solid transportation and auto roles right now, from coordinating medical rides to hands-on shop work. If you like staying busy and keeping people on the move, these are worth a look.

Employer: PACE Southeast Michigan

PACE Southeast Michigan Location: Eastpointe, MI

Type: Full-time

Coordinate daily rides for PACE participants, handle driver schedules, and keep records for CDL, DOT physicals, and BLS. This role is great if you have 3+ years in transportation or supervising staff, can manage fast-changing situations, and either have or can get a Michigan CDL Class B with Passenger endorsement.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys)

Location: Eastpointe, MI area

Type: Full-time

Entry-level tire tech job with paid training and weekly bonus payments during your intro period (up to $800 total for eligible techs). No experience needed—good fit if you’re 18+, can work 5 days a week, and want to learn tires, rotations, and basic auto work while earning weekly performance incentives.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys)

Location: Eastpointe, MI area

Type: Full-time

For experienced techs with 2+ years of auto repair/maintenance, this role covers brakes, suspension, oil changes, and more, with competitive weekly pay plus weekly incentive compensation. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and holidays, and room to grow your career in a large national shop network.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer lists more openings nearby, and it’s a good way to get your name in the mix.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.