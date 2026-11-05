🏥 Eastpointe, MI Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Sterile Tech Roles

Eastpointe’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially around sterile processing and pharmacy support. If you’re looking to grow your skills in a clinical setting, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Eastpointe, MI (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00 – $23.75/hour

Application window expected to close: 11/04/2027

This role is for 3rd year pharmacy students who want real-world retail pharmacy experience. You’ll support prescription filling, patient counseling (under a pharmacist), immunizations (where allowed), and learn store and district operations with a clear training roadmap and access to CVS benefits for eligible part-time staff.

Employer: Zinnova Healthcare Group

Zinnova Healthcare Group Location: Eastpointe, MI

Type: In-person (employment type not specified)

In-person (employment type not specified) Pay: $28.00 – $35.00/hour

You’ll clean, inspect, assemble, package, and sterilize instruments so surgical teams always have safe, ready-to-use tools. Good fit if you know sterile processing basics, infection control, and can follow detailed procedures.

Employer: Zinnova Healthcare Group

Zinnova Healthcare Group Location: Eastpointe, MI

Type: In-person (employment type not specified)

In-person (employment type not specified) Pay: $35.00 – $42.00/hour

This is a higher-paying sterile processing role focused on decontamination, sterilization, and endoscope reprocessing. You’ll run sterilizers, document cycles, manage inventory, and support infection prevention across the surgical area.

Employer: Zinnova Healthcare Group

Zinnova Healthcare Group Location: Eastpointe, MI

Type: In-person (employment type not specified)

In-person (employment type not specified) Pay: $28.00 – $35.00/hour

Similar to central sterile, but with added focus on storage and distribution of instruments. You’ll decontaminate, assemble, sterilize, and then move sets where they need to go so clinical teams aren’t waiting on equipment.

Employer: Zinnova Healthcare Group

Zinnova Healthcare Group Location: Eastpointe, MI

Type: In-person (employment type not specified)

In-person (employment type not specified) Pay: $28.00 – $35.00/hour

Hands-on role covering the full cycle: decontaminate, assemble, package, sterilize, and store instruments and endoscopes. Great if you already know sterile processing and want steady, behind-the-scenes work that directly impacts patient safety.

Employer: Zinnova Healthcare Group

Zinnova Healthcare Group Location: Eastpointe, MI

Type: In-person (employment type not specified)

In-person (employment type not specified) Pay: $28.00 – $35.00/hour

This one requires a CSPT certification and leans on your advanced skills in sterilization, endoscope reprocessing, and inventory checks. Good option if you’re already certified and want to put that credential to work.

Employer: Zinnova Healthcare Group

Zinnova Healthcare Group Location: Eastpointe, MI

Type: In-person (employment type not specified)

In-person (employment type not specified) Pay: $35.00 – $40.00/hour

Another strong sterile processing role with a higher pay range. You’ll handle decontamination, sterilization, distribution, inventory, and documentation, plus endoscope reprocessing and issue reporting.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.