Easton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital work to home care. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping patients and want steady hours.

Employer: Lehigh Valley Health Network

Lehigh Valley Health Network Location: Easton, PA (3788 Hecktown Rd)

Type: Full-time, Day Shift

Salary: Not listed

Keep the hospital pharmacy running smoothly by managing medication inventory, handling drug recalls, and working with pharmacy techs and managers. Good fit if you have 2+ years inventory experience, are a Registered Pharmacy Technician in PA, and like a detail-heavy, behind-the-scenes role in a large, well-known health network.

Employer: AEG Vision

Location: Easton, PA

Type: Full-time, On-site

Salary: Not listed

Work side-by-side with Optometrists doing pre-testing, specialty eye diagnostics, EHR charting, and contact lens training. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid holidays, and is great if you enjoy fast-paced patient contact and learning new equipment.

Employer: Home Care Concepts, LLC

Location: Easton, PA 18042

Type: Full-time or Part-time, In-person, Weekends needed

Pay: $14.00 – $15.00 per hour

Support seniors and adults with disabilities at home with bathing, dressing, meals, errands, and companionship. Offers flexible schedules, health/vision/dental insurance, 401(k), PTO, paid training, and mileage reimbursement—ideal if you’re compassionate, reliable, and open to day, night, or overnight shifts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.