🏥 Easton, PA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings From $15–$22/hr

Easton’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping patients and want steady, local work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Children’s Dental Health (partner of Chord Specialty Dental Partners )

Children’s Dental Health (partner of ) Location: Easton, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$22/hour , based on experience

, based on experience Schedule: Mon–Thu, 8:00 am–4:30 pm; Saturdays as needed

Work chairside with pediatric dentists, helping kids from infancy through adolescence feel calm and comfortable. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, $0-premium dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, pet insurance, and education assistance) plus clear growth paths into training or office leadership.

Employer: St. Luke's University Health Network

Location: Easton, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Support allergy and immunology patients with testing, injections, biologic therapies, and patient education. Good fit if you have healthcare experience, like direct patient care, and want to be part of a large, mission-driven hospital network.

Employer: St. Luke's University Health Network

Location: Easton, PA

Type: Part-time (Evenings, ~16 hrs/week)

Schedule: Every other weekend; every other Monday & Friday, 4:00 pm–12:30 am

Pay: Not listed

Front-desk style role in the Emergency Department, handling patient registration, insurance checks, and greeting patients and visitors. Great for someone with strong customer service skills who wants hospital experience without a full-time schedule.

Employer: Palmer Smile Design (JKSmiles LLC)

Location: Easton, PA

Type: Full-time or Part-time (hybrid role)

Full-time or Part-time (hybrid role) Pay: $15–$20/hour, based on experience

Split your time between chairside assisting and front desk work in a growing general and cosmetic dental office. Ideal if you’re organized, friendly, and like variety in your day; bilingual Spanish is a plus but not required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.