🏭 Easton, PA Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Roles

Easton’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid full-time roles for people who like building things and working with their hands. Here are a few strong options hiring locally.

Employer: Apis Innovation

Apis Innovation Location: Easton, PA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM

, Monday–Friday, Salary: Not listed

You’ll assemble and help calibrate devices, keep parts organized, and do basic quality checks and documentation. This is a steady weekday role with chances to learn field installations and includes health, dental, vision, paid time off, and parental leave.

Also listed here: Assembly Technician – Apis Innovation (LinkedIn) — same role, different posting.

Employer: HindlePower

Location: 1075 St John St, Easton, PA 18042

Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM

, Monday–Friday, Pay: $20.00/hour to start (more with experience) + raises through a certification program

Join the harness team building wiring and subassemblies for industrial battery chargers—think crimping, soldering, cutting wire, and testing harnesses. No prior assembly experience is required, and you get strong perks: overtime available, free weekday lunch, on-site gym, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, gain-sharing, tuition help, and paid time off.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.