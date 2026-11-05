🚌 Easton, PA Transportation Jobs With Multiple Driver Openings

Easton has some solid driving jobs right now, from food delivery to school bus routes. If you like being on the road and want flexible hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: WOK N ROLL

WOK N ROLL Location: Easton, PA

Easton, PA Type: Part-time

Pay: $20–$30 per hour (about 15 hours/week)

Food delivery with a local spot. You’ll use a smartphone for orders and work in person with a light, part-time schedule—nice if you want extra cash without a full-time commitment.

Employer: My New Place Pizzeria

My New Place Pizzeria Location: Easton, PA

Easton, PA Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $10–$20 per hour, including tips

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Local pizza shop hiring ASAP—they ask you to come in person to talk with the manager. You’ll use your own car, deliver orders, help with phones, and pitch in with cleaning, with tips and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Wilson Area School District

Location: Easton, PA

Easton, PA Type: Part-time (split shift: early AM & afternoon)

Pay: From $30.56 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, retirement plan

Drive a school bus for the district, transporting students on set routes and trips. You’ll need a Class B CDL with Passenger (P) and School Bus (S) endorsements and a current school bus physical, but the pay is strong and the schedule can fit well around other work.

If something here fits your life, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon—good driving jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.