undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Easton
💰 Easton, MD Accounting & Finance – Multiple Local Openings
12 days ago
Easton’s finance job scene is busy right now, with options from nonprofit work to healthcare and local business. If you’ve got accounting or money-handling skills, there’s likely a fit here.
Fiscal Specialist
- Employer: Mid Shore Council on Family Violence
- Location: Easton, MD (in person)
- Salary: $78,000 – $80,000 per year
- Type: Full-time
This role runs the day-to-day accounting for a local nonprofit, including payroll, grants, and financial reporting. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance, 5+ years experience, and strong QuickBooks skills, and want your work to support a community mission.
Financial Controller
- Employer: Not listed (three locally owned businesses)
- Location: Easton, MD (flexible, some work from home)
- Salary: Competitive (not listed) + bonus potential
- Type: Full-time
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, bonus, flexible schedule
You’ll handle bookkeeping, cash flow, budgets, and compliance for three local businesses, working directly with the owners. Good for someone who can manage multiple entities, explain the numbers clearly, and wants a mix of hands-on accounting and higher-level planning.
Financial Counselor
- Employer: American Oncology Network (Bay Hematology Oncology)
- Location: Easton, MD
- Salary: $16.00 – $30.21 per hour
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
This job helps cancer patients understand and manage the cost of their care, from insurance verification to payment plans and financial aid applications. Ideal if you have 2+ years in healthcare billing/insurance, strong customer service skills, and want a patient-facing finance role.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—details like schedule and experience level can be more flexible than they sound.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.