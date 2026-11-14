Easton’s finance job scene is busy right now, with options from nonprofit work to healthcare and local business. If you’ve got accounting or money-handling skills, there’s likely a fit here.

Employer: Mid Shore Council on Family Violence

Mid Shore Council on Family Violence Location: Easton, MD (in person)

(in person) Salary: $78,000 – $80,000 per year

Type: Full-time

This role runs the day-to-day accounting for a local nonprofit, including payroll, grants, and financial reporting. Great fit if you have a Bachelor’s in Accounting/Finance, 5+ years experience, and strong QuickBooks skills, and want your work to support a community mission.

Employer: Not listed (three locally owned businesses)

Not listed (three locally owned businesses) Location: Easton, MD (flexible, some work from home)

(flexible, some work from home) Salary: Competitive (not listed) + bonus potential

+ bonus potential Type: Full-time

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, bonus, flexible schedule

You’ll handle bookkeeping, cash flow, budgets, and compliance for three local businesses, working directly with the owners. Good for someone who can manage multiple entities, explain the numbers clearly, and wants a mix of hands-on accounting and higher-level planning.

Employer: American Oncology Network (Bay Hematology Oncology)

Location: Easton, MD

Salary: $16.00 – $30.21 per hour

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

This job helps cancer patients understand and manage the cost of their care, from insurance verification to payment plans and financial aid applications. Ideal if you have 2+ years in healthcare billing/insurance, strong customer service skills, and want a patient-facing finance role.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—details like schedule and experience level can be more flexible than they sound.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.