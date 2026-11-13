Easton’s retail and service scene is busy right now, with solid front-desk and sales roles open across beauty, vet care, and discount retail. If you like helping people (and pets) and don’t mind being on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Easton, MD

Type: Full-time, seasonal

Pay: $15.00 – $20.00/hour

Help guests find makeup, skincare, and hair products, ring up purchases, and keep displays stocked and clean. Great fit if you love beauty, enjoy talking with customers, and can work a flexible schedule including evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: VetEvolve – Community Animal Hospital

Location: Easton, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16 – $19/hour (based on experience)

Be the friendly first face for pet owners at a long-standing local animal hospital. You’ll greet clients, manage phones and appointments, handle payments, and support the vet team—ideal if you’re organized, calm under pressure, and enjoy working around animals.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 101 Marlboro Ave Ste 17, Easton, MD 21601

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $15.50/hour

Work the register, help customers find what they need, restock shelves, and keep the store clean and safe. Good option if you want steady hours, like staying active on the job, and don’t mind some lifting and physical work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.