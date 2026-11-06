🐱 Playful Kittens & Young Cats Waiting for Homes in Easton

Easton has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at Talbot Humane and are looking for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Talbot Humane

Phone: (410) 822-0107

Ken is a young brown tabby kitten with a medium-length coat. If you’re looking for a little one to grow up with your family, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Ken and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange or red

Orange or red Shelter: Talbot Humane

Phone: (410) 822-0107

Sasquatch is a young orange/red male cat with a short coat. He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still has lots of youthful energy and curiosity.

👉 Meet Sasquatch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange or red

Mostly orange or red Shelter: Talbot Humane

Phone: (410) 822-0107

Cobweb is a mostly orange/red baby kitten with a short coat. If you love playful, tiny cats, he may be the one for you.

👉 Meet Cobweb and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Easton, MD, please consider visiting Talbot Humane or calling (410) 822-0107 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.