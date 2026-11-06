undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful Kittens & Young Cats Waiting for Homes in Easton
Easton has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at Talbot Humane and are looking for someone to love.
KEN
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Talbot Humane
- Phone: (410) 822-0107
Ken is a young brown tabby kitten with a medium-length coat. If you’re looking for a little one to grow up with your family, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Ken and apply to adopt on adoptapet
SASQUATCH
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange or red
- Shelter: Talbot Humane
- Phone: (410) 822-0107
Sasquatch is a young orange/red male cat with a short coat. He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still has lots of youthful energy and curiosity.
👉 Meet Sasquatch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
COBWEB
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange or red
- Shelter: Talbot Humane
- Phone: (410) 822-0107
Cobweb is a mostly orange/red baby kitten with a short coat. If you love playful, tiny cats, he may be the one for you.
👉 Meet Cobweb and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Easton, MD, please consider visiting Talbot Humane or calling (410) 822-0107 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.