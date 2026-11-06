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Easton

🐱 Playful Kittens & Young Cats Waiting for Homes in Easton

8 days ago

Easton has some very sweet cats hoping for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at Talbot Humane and are looking for someone to love.

KEN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ccwn_1GoQnRrS00
  • Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Brown tabby
  • Shelter: Talbot Humane
  • Phone: (410) 822-0107

Ken is a young brown tabby kitten with a medium-length coat. If you’re looking for a little one to grow up with your family, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Ken and apply to adopt on adoptapet

SASQUATCH

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MAduW_1GoQnRrS00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Orange or red
  • Shelter: Talbot Humane
  • Phone: (410) 822-0107

Sasquatch is a young orange/red male cat with a short coat. He’s past the tiny kitten stage but still has lots of youthful energy and curiosity.

👉 Meet Sasquatch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

COBWEB

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qj1c8_1GoQnRrS00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby (kitten)
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Mostly orange or red
  • Shelter: Talbot Humane
  • Phone: (410) 822-0107

Cobweb is a mostly orange/red baby kitten with a short coat. If you love playful, tiny cats, he may be the one for you.

👉 Meet Cobweb and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Easton, MD, please consider visiting Talbot Humane or calling (410) 822-0107 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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