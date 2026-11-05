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🐱 Sweet Easton Cats Ready for Adoption at Talbot Humane
Looking for a new feline friend in Easton, MD? These adoptable cats at Talbot Humane are hoping for loving homes and cozy laps.
FARLEE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Talbot Humane
- Phone: (410) 822-0107
Farlee is a young tuxedo boy, full of that classic black-and-white charm. As a baby, he’s at a great age to learn, bond, and grow up with your family.
👉 Meet Farlee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CYPRESS
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Talbot Humane
- Phone: (410) 822-0107
Cypress is another handsome tuxedo kitten. If you love playful, curious babies, Cypress could be a wonderful match for your home.
👉 Meet Cypress and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CHESTER
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Talbot Humane
- Phone: (410) 822-0107
Chester is a black-and-white baby boy who’s ready to leave shelter life behind and settle into a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Chester and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CORSICA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Shelter: Talbot Humane
- Phone: (410) 822-0107
Corsica is a baby tuxedo girl, perfect for anyone wanting a young cat to grow up as part of the family.
👉 Meet Corsica and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PRINCESA
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly White
- Shelter: Talbot Humane
- Phone: (410) 822-0107
Princesa is a mostly white young cat, past the tiny kitten stage but still youthful and full of life. She may be a great choice if you want a cat who’s a bit more grown-up.
👉 Meet Princesa and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Talbot Humane at (410) 822-0107 or visit their website to learn more and start the adoption process. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.