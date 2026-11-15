Easton’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for folks who know banking, credit, and cash management. If you’ve got experience with commercial clients or biotech/pharma, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Easton Center, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This Sr. Collections Specialist role focuses on a complex portfolio of delinquent commercial and consumer accounts. You’ll lead high-level collections efforts, negotiate payment plans, and work closely with credit and legal teams while staying on top of banking and collections rules.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Easton Center, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

In this role, you manage cash management and treasury solutions for biotech and pharma clients. You’ll design and run treasury products, optimize liquidity, handle key banking relationships, and help forecast cash needs for complex research projects.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: Easton Center, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about building and growing a portfolio of biotech and pharma commercial clients. You’ll analyze financials, structure lending for R&D and expansion, offer credit and treasury solutions, and represent the firm at industry events.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on team, tools, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.