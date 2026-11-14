Easton’s finance scene is busy right now, especially around lending and wealth management. If you’ve got banking or investment experience, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: LS Solutions

LS Solutions Location: Easton Center, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a biotech and pharma-focused loan portfolio. You’ll process payments and payoffs, keep loan data accurate, watch for delinquencies, help with audits, and answer servicing questions while working closely with lending and compliance teams.

Employer: LS Solutions

LS Solutions Location: Easton Center, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a commercial credit administration team handling loan processing, documentation, and closings. You’ll manage borrower files, support audits, produce reports, and train staff while keeping everything compliant and organized.

Employer: Broekema Group (for a national wealth management firm)

(for a national wealth management firm) Location: Easton Center, MA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $95,000

Client-facing role where you’re the main contact for a set of client families. You’ll handle reviews, planning, portfolio analysis, and trades, using your Series 7 and 66 (or 63/65) to help clients reach their goals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on growth paths and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.